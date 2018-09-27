Ashley Ridge (3-2) at Summerville (3-2)
Coaches: Kenny Walker, Ashley Ridge; Joe Call, Summerville
Players to watch: RB Nick Cunningham, Ashley Ridge; QB Matt Duncan, Ashley Ridge; QB Johnathan Bennett, Summerville; LB Cole Phillips, Summerville
Notes: Region 8-AAAAA opener for both teams …Cunningham rushed for 278 yards against Wando last week … Summerville lost to Berkeley, 34-30, last week …Summerville leads the series, 6-3, but Ashley Ridge has won two of the last three meetings … Summerville won last year, 23-6.
West Ashley (3-2) at Fort Dorchester (4-1)
Coaches: Bobby Marion, West Ashley; Steve LaPrad, Fort Dorchester
Players to watch: QB Kenyatta Jenkins, West Ashley; LB Ja’Xavier Legare, West Ashley; LB Davon Gilmore, Fort Dorchester; RB Kalil Jenkins, Fort Dorchester.
Notes: West Ashley has never beaten Fort Dorchester …the teams began playing in 2000 and Fort Dorchester is 18-0… Fort Dorchester has not lost to a team from the Lowcountry since September of 2014 … Patriots have won the last four meetings by a combined score of 148-19 ... West Ashley scored 63 points in a win over Stratford last week.
Bishop England (1-3) at Hanahan (1-3)
Coaches: David Morbitzer, Hanahan; John Cantey, Bishop England
Players to watch: QB Jake Ward, Hanahan; LB Hunter Mills, Hanahan; QB Cam Costa, Bishop England; WR Sullivan Clair, Bishop England
Notes: One of the longest running series in the Lowcountry, this will be the 46th meeting between the long-time rivals ... Hanahan holds a 23-22 edge in victories … Bishop England has won the last two meetings but Hanahan has won four of the last six.
Lowcountry Leaders
Rushing
Name, School Att. Yds. TDs
Mikey Dukes, First Baptist 64 818 15
Nick Cunningham, Ashley Ridge 124 787 8
Keshawn Wicks, Berkeley 80 701 9
Kalil Jenkins, Fort Dorchester 76 560 5
Will Schnell, Academic Magnet 88 550 5
De’Andrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester 81 531 11
Elijah Bey, Cane Bay 60 473 7
Javier Smith, Philip Simmons 48 450 6
Steven Schlosser, Academic Magnet 77 440 8
Jayvonte Burnell, Baptist Hill 28 393 6
Ron German, James Island 70 362 2
Yaphett Bienvenu, West Ashley 43 346 3
Colby Weeks, Dorchester Ac. 57 334 4
Micah Staggers, Cane Bay 51 332 2
Tyrone Hicks, St. John’s 36 329 7
Ty Richardson, St. John’s 38 305 2
Passing
Name, School Att. Comp. Yds. TDs
Gunnar Nistad, Porter-Gaud 163 83 1269 10
Colby Weeks, Dorchester Ac. 117 59 934 10
Rashard Maxwell, Baptist Hill 53 40 759 12
Matt Duncan, Ashley Ridge 109 59 744 4
Tyler Durham, St. John’s 77 43 741 10
DQ Vinson, James Island 108 53 675 5
Eric Tuttle, Berkeley 95 50 636 8
DeAndrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester 78 45 607 6
Dre Martin, Stall 74 30 588 3
Kenyatta Jenkins, West Ashley 71 43 499 6
Cam Costa, Bishop England 81 41 491 3
Stephen Schlosser, Academic Magnet 64 32 424 4
Myron Wigfall, First Baptist 72 38 452 5
Richard Hurteau, Oceanside 57 32 358 3
Reed Garris, Wando 61 32 354 3
Receiving
Name, School Rec. Yds. TDs
Chase Way, Dorchester Ac. 22 487 5
Tyshon Richardson, Stall 23 484 4
Terrence Brown, Baptist Hill 15 436 4
RJ Hamilton, James Island 24 361 3
Andrew Thomas, Porter-Gaud 19 328 3
Lavon Traeye, St. John’s 14 302 5
Demarr Floyd, Ashley Ridge 19 264 2
Dervon Pesnell, Berkeley 17 252 3
Walker Coleman, Porter-Gaud 14 242 2
Sullivan Clair, Bishop England 19 226 1
Tylan Major, First Baptist 16 226 3
Tackles
Name, School Tackles
Davon Gilmore, Fort Dorchester 66
Keesler Lawrence, Porter-Gaud 61
Darius Smith, Ashley Ridge 59
Tyler Harper, Philip Simmons 56
Robert Grubbs, Porter-Gaud 52
Ross Greenhill, First Baptist 47
Ja’Xavier Legare, West Ashley 45
Caleb Pierce, Porter-Gaud 45
Justin Pelic, Wando 44
Tiquan Bright, Baptist Hill 44
Nathan Newman, Philip Simmons 44
Jackson Watson, First Baptist 43
Chase Way, Dorchester Ac. 39
Nathan Estep, Ashley Ridge 38
Donte Gilliard, Baptist Hill 37
Xavion Washington, First Baptist 37
Caleb Edwards, West Ashley 36
Colby Weeks, Dorchester Ac. 35
Deshawn Stephens, Baptist Hill 32