Cane Bay (3-3, 1-0) at Stratford (3-3, 1-0)
Coaches: Russell Zehr, Cane Bay; Dennie McDaniel, Stratford
Players to watch: QB Alex Mart, Cane Bay; LB De Francis, Cane Bay; QB Travis Lott, Stratford; RB Mario Anderson, Stratford
Notes: Mart is making his first start for Cane Bay, replacing starter Elijah Bey, who was injured against Summerville last week … Anderson has 673 rushing yards in six games this season … The series is tied at three wins each but Cane Bay has won the last three meetings … The winner remains in a tie for first place in Region 7-AAAAA.
Summerville (5-2, 1-0) at West Ashley (3-4, 0-1)
Coaches: Joe Call, Summerville; Bobby Marion, West Ashley
Players to watch: QB Johnathan Bennett, Summerville; DB Derrick Larry, Summerville; WR Dominique Kershaw, West Ashley; LB Ja’Xavier Legare, West Ashley
Notes: This will be the 20th meeting all-time with Summerville holding a 17-2 edge in wins … Summerville has won the last two meetings by a total of nine points … West Ashley quarterback Kenyatta Jenkins has more than 1,000 total yards while Summerville's Bennett has more than 1,600 total yards this season.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt (6-0, 1-0) at Woodland (4-2, 1-0)
Coaches: Robert Williams, Bamberg-Ehrhardt; Cody Craig, Woodland
Players to watch: FS AJ Williams, Bamberg-Ehrhardt; LB Kesean Brown, Bamberg-Ehrhardt; QB Taurean Singletary, Woodland; WR Lavel Davis, Woodland
Notes: Woodland is 1-6 all-time against Bamberg-Ehrhardt … Bamberg-Ehrhardt is ranked fourth in Class AA this week … Red Raiders are 47-6 over the last four years … Woodland has won three straight since a 1-2 start.