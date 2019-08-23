Fort Dorchester quarterback De’Andrae Sabb
Fort Dorchester quarterback De’Andrae Sabb (9) led Fort Dorchester to a 31-6 victory over Glynn Academy. Roger Lee/Journal Scene

Fort Dorchester quarterback De’Andrae Sabb threw for 170 yards and rushed for more than 50 yards and a touchdown to lead Fort Dorchester past Glynn Academy, 31-6, Friday in the season opener for both schools.

Senior running back Kalil Jenkins scored on runs of 14 yards and 3 yards, while junior Dwayne Wright had a 70-yard TD run for the Patriots. Fort Dorchester also had a 22-yard field goal and four successful point-after kicks from senior Stephen Herron.

Sabb capped the Patriots first possession with a 1-yard TD run.

The Patriots defense was stellar and never allowed the visiting Terrors into the end zone.

All of Glynn Academy’s points came on field goals. Chase Gabriel hit field a 29-yard field goal for a 7-3 score early in the second quarter and hit a 32-yard field goal for a 24-6 score early in the fourth.

“They are a good ball club so I’m happy,” said Fort Dorchester head coach Steve LaPrad. “Anytime you don’t give a touchdown up you should win. We made some first-game mistakes but really the kids effort I’m happy with.”

Cane Bay 20, West Ashley 12

Cane Bay quarterback Xavier Mitchell-Brown rushed for 93 yards and scored two touchdowns to lead Cane Bay (1-0) to a 20-12 win over West Ashley (0-1).

Makai Francis threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Robbie Pruitt for the longest play of the night.

Leon Staley rushed for 76 yards for the Cobras.

Cross 16, Burke 14

Cross running back DeAndre Pringle rushed for 67 yards on 16 attempts to lead Cross (1-0) to a narrow 16-14 win over Burke (0-1).

Tylik Green led the Trojans defense with 6 solo tackles, while Damion Hanes had 5 solo tackles.

St. John’s 14, Philip Simmons 13

St. John’s running back Robert Fields rushed for 135 yards to lead the Islanders (1-0) past Philip Simmons (0-1) 14-13.

Sean Lowry rushed for 108 yards, while Marcus Gibbs led the team with 7 tackles.

Friday Night’s Scores

Summerville 51, Woodland 26

Porter-Gaud 35, Florence Christian 28

Timberland 21, Stratford 14.

Oceanside Collegiate 58, Baptist Hill 12

Ben Lippen 41, Pinewood Prep 6

James Island 32, South Florence 12

Berkeley 56, R.B. Stall 12

Dorchester Academy 54, King’s Academy 0

First Baptist 21, North Florida Christian, Fla. 20

Other Scores

A.C. Flora 37, Beaufort 21

Abbeville 10, Lincoln County, Ga. 7

Andrew Jackson 37, McBee 0

Blackville-Hilda 36, Bethune-Bowman 14

Blue Ridge 35, Landrum 14

Broome 20, Central 14

C.E. Murray 29, Kingstree 0

Calhoun Falls 6, Greenwood Christian 0

Camden 64, North Central 21

Cardinal Newman 42, John Paul II 6

Catawba Ridge 13, Carolina Pride, N.C. 0

Chapman 52, Union County 37

Cheraw 28, Darlington 0

Chester 52, Aiken 6

D.W. Daniel 44, Liberty 0

Dorman 58, Wade Hampton (G) 7

Easley 31, Pickens 14

Eastside 38, Southside 21

Edisto 40, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 26

Emerald 23, Ninety Six 0

Estill 16, Allendale-Fairfax 13

Green Sea Floyds 51, West Columbus, N.C. 9

Greenwood 21, South Aiken 2

Hilton Head Island 38, Savannah, Ga. 13

Hilton Head Prep 37, Memorial Day, Ga. 27

Indian Land 18, Lancaster 3

James F. Byrnes 33, Greer 8

Lamar 54, Hemingway 0

Latta 25, Mullins 20

Lower Richland 41, Swansea 39

Mauldin 47, Pendleton 14

Mid-Carolina 27, Whitmire 0

North Myrtle Beach 24, Conway 7

Patrick Henry Academy 26, Providence HomeSchool 22

Robert E. Lee Academy 26, Heathwood Hall 20

Screven County, Ga. 44, Bluffton 41, OT

St. James 32, Loris 28

Sumter 28, Rock Hill 21

Thomas Heyward Academy 46, Hilton Head Christian Academy 22

Travelers Rest 30, Riverside 10

Waccamaw 44, Carvers Bay 0

Wade Hampton (H) 33, Lee Central 14

Wagener-Salley 46, Pelion 2

Walhalla 42, Wildwood, Fla. 6

Ware Shoals 32, Oakbrook Prep 12

West Brunswick, N.C. 28, Socastee 0

West Florence 23, Crestwood 0

Whale Branch 9, Battery Creek 6

White Knoll 27, Brookland-Cayce 13

Woodmont 35, Greenville 14

Woodruff 28, Chesnee 20

Postponements and Cancellations

Blythewood vs. Ridge View, ppd. to Aug 26th.

Dillon vs. Havelock, N.C., ccd.

Dutch Fork vs. Charlotte Mallard Creek, N.C., ppd. to Aug 26th.

Midland Valley vs. Lakeside-Evans, Ga., ccd.

Strom Thurmond vs. Saluda, ppd. to Aug 24th.

Thomson, Ga. vs. North Augusta, ppd. to Aug 26th.

