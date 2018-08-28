Fort Dorchester junior De’Andrae Sabb, making just his second start at quarterback, is The Post and Courier's high school football player of the week after leading the Patriots to a 55-23 win over Cane Bay on Friday night.
Sabb rushed for four touchdowns and passed for another in the game. He completed 11 of 17 passes for 194 yards, and finished with 70 yards rushing.
Football Honor Roll
Mikey Blandin, West Ashley – 3 tackles for loss, sack, forced fumble
Daniel Brown, Faith/Ridge Christian – 177 rushing yards, 3 TDs; TD reception; kick return for TD
Kenyatta Jenkins, West Ashley – 10 for 10 passing, 118 yards, 2 TDs; TD rushing
Ricardo Green, West Ashley – 108 rushing yards
DQ Vinson, James Island – 194 passing yards, 2 TDs
Keshawn Wicks, Berkeley – 118 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Nick Cunningham, Ashley Ridge – 184 yards rushing, 2 TDs
Tyshon Richardson, Stall – 2 receptions, 131 yards, TD
Gunnar Nistad, Porter-Gaud – 213 passing yards
Kalil Jenkins, Fort Dorchester – 129 rushing yards, 3 TDs
Travis Lott, Stratford – 151 passing yards, 2 rushing TDs
Harry Seabrook, North Charleston – 2 receiving TD (46, 62)
Tyler Durham, St. John’s – 148 passing yards
Steven Schlosser, Academic Magnet – 239 total yards, 5 TDs
Jonathan Bennett, Summerville – 157 passing yards, 3 TDs; 45 rushing yards
Will Schnell, Academic Magnet – 180 rushing yards, TD
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian – 165 passing yards, 2 TDs; 88 rushing yards, 3 TDs