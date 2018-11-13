First Baptist running back Michel Dukes is The Post and Courier's Lowcountry high school football player of the week after leading the Hurricanes to a 28-13 victory over Porter-Gaud on Friday.
Dukes, a senior, rushed for 335 yards and two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass in the SCISA playoff game. First Baptist advances to the Class AAA state championship game on Saturday against Hammond. The game will be played at Benedict College in Columbia and start at 7:30 p.m.
Lowcountry Football Honor Roll
Eric Tuttle, Berkeley – 253 passing yards, 2 TD
DJ Chisolm, Berkeley – 7 receptions, 146 yards, 2 TD
Keshawn Wicks, Berkeley – 126 rushing yards, 3 TD
Keegan Williams, Oceanside Collegiate – 192 rushing yards
Gale Ball, Hanahan – 223 rushing yards, 2 TD
Tyrus Richardson, St. John’s – 225 rushing yards, 2 TD
Tyler Durham, St. John’s – 130 passing yards, TD
Jamari Nelson, Timberland - 187 rushing yards, 2 TD
Jamal McKinney, Timberland – 8 tackles, 3 sacks
Nick Cunningham, Ashley Ridge – 109 rushing yards, 3 TD
Matthew Duncan, Ashley Ridge – 272 passing yards
State football playoffs
(Friday)
Class AAAAA
Fort Dorchester at West Florence
West Ashley at Dutch Fork
River Bluff at Berkeley
Carolina Forest at Summerville
Class AAAA
Colleton County at North Augusta
Class AAA
Aynor at Hanahan
Class AA
Mullins at Timberland
Class A
St. John’s at Lake View
Branchville at Baptist Hill
SCISA AAA state championship
Saturday, 7 p.m. at Benedict College
First Baptist vs. Hammond