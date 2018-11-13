Michel Dukes.jpg (copy)
First Baptist's Michel Dukes looks for running room against Hammond earlier this season. The teams will meet again on Saturday in the SCISA Class AAA state championship game. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

First Baptist running back Michel Dukes is The Post and Courier's Lowcountry high school football player of the week after leading the Hurricanes to a 28-13 victory over Porter-Gaud on Friday.

Dukes, a senior, rushed for 335 yards and two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass in the SCISA playoff game. First Baptist advances to the Class AAA state championship game on Saturday against Hammond. The game will be played at Benedict College in Columbia and start at 7:30 p.m.

Lowcountry Football Honor Roll

Eric Tuttle, Berkeley – 253 passing yards, 2 TD

DJ Chisolm, Berkeley – 7 receptions, 146 yards, 2 TD

Keshawn Wicks, Berkeley – 126 rushing yards, 3 TD

Keegan Williams, Oceanside Collegiate – 192 rushing yards

Gale Ball, Hanahan – 223 rushing yards, 2 TD

Tyrus Richardson, St. John’s – 225 rushing yards, 2 TD

Tyler Durham, St. John’s – 130 passing yards, TD

Jamari Nelson, Timberland - 187 rushing yards, 2 TD

Jamal McKinney, Timberland – 8 tackles, 3 sacks

Nick Cunningham, Ashley Ridge – 109 rushing yards, 3 TD

Matthew Duncan, Ashley Ridge – 272 passing yards

State football playoffs

(Friday)

Class AAAAA

Fort Dorchester at West Florence

West Ashley at Dutch Fork

River Bluff at Berkeley

Carolina Forest at Summerville

Class AAAA

Colleton County at North Augusta

Class AAA

Aynor at Hanahan

Class AA

Mullins at Timberland

Class A

St. John’s at Lake View

Branchville at Baptist Hill

SCISA AAA state championship

Saturday, 7 p.m. at Benedict College

First Baptist vs. Hammond

Tags