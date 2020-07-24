High school football coaches want 'concrete answers' from SCHSL about upcoming season

Football coaches across Charleston and throughout the state are still waiting for specific answers about the 2020 season after a decision from the S.C. High School League to tentatively start practices next month.

During a Wednesday meeting, the SCHSL appeals panel delayed a vote on a proposal that, if passed, would move fall sports to the spring and vice versa. The panel will consider the alternative plan again on Aug. 10.

The delay means the earlier decision to begin practices on Aug. 17 and football games on Sept. 11 remains intact. In the meantime, individual school districts can still hold workouts with players as long as they practice safety guidelines outlined by the SCHSL.

On Thursday, the league told its 206 member schools they could upgrade those workouts to Phase 1.5 on Aug. 3. Social distancing and face mask rules will still apply, but players will be able to use sports equipment and balls rather than just sticking to training.

Still, the uncertainty of the season doesn’t bode well for coaches who are worried that the appeals panel could reverse their decision just a week before players are expected to return to practice.

“Theoretically, the appellate committee could come back and change it. That would make things tougher for everyone,” said Donnie Kiefer, the head football coach at West Ashley High School. “I think at this point we just want concrete answers so we know what to tell our assistant coaches, players and parents.”

The SCHSL continues working on high school schedules while tracking the ongoing threat of the coronavirus. Cases and deaths in Charleston and across South Carolina have spiked in recent weeks, causing league officials to question how soon football and other fall sports can start their seasons.

Ian Rafferty, the head coach at Summerville High, said there doesn’t seem to be a clear-cut answer to the problem. But he agrees that a firm decision needs to be made. He and Kiefer also agree that a potential swap of spring and fall sports isn’t fair to those who play baseball, softball, tennis and other sports in the warmer months.

“How can they get ready that fast?” Rafferty questioned. “It’s a tough situation. But I think we just need some definitive answers.”

David Bennett, the athletic director for the Lexington One School District, had harsh criticism for the scheduled Aug. 17 return to practice. The SCHSL rejected his district’s appeal to move football to January.

“Our kids can't even put on a helmet right now, and we want to put them in harm's way to play tackle football on Aug. 17,” he said after the Wednesday meeting. “Playing tackle football right now, it's ridiculous for our state to think we are going to do that right now.”

While Rafferty isn’t a fan of moving football to next year, he’s also concerned about the Aug. 17 start to the season.

“It’s a little scary to think we’d have to get kids game-ready in four weeks,” he said. “These kids are itching to play, but a lot of them would have to get up to speed and get in shape. So that is a concern.”

As the SCHSL continues searching for a resolution, the S.C. Independent Schools Association announced this week that it will move the start of football practice for private schools back to Aug. 3, with the start of the season pushed back until Aug. 28.

Brad Bowles, the football coach at Porter-Gaud, said the players and coaches are glad to have some clarity on the football schedule.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty out there and so it’s tough to make a firm, bold decision,” he said. “I’m just glad we were able to get everyone together on the same page and we’re able to give our kids a chance to compete.”