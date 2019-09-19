Passing
Name School Yds. TD
Will Daniel First Baptist 1070 9
Keyuan Johnson Woodland 862 12
Sean Cooney Oceanside 819 6
Josh Davis Stratford 765 5
Darryle McKinney Baptist Hill 643 8
Tre Minor Berkeley 613 7
Gunnar Nistad James Island 574 1
Edward Stansel Colleton Co. 563 1
Matt Duncan Ashley Ridge 481 2
DeAndrae Sabb Fort Dorchester 407 2
Cam Costa Bishop England 383 4
Dewitt Parker Stall 380 4
Matt Kelly Porter-Gaud 350 4
Luke Gayle North Chas. 331 4
Brayden Pritchard Wando 328 2
Colby Shirey Summerville 278 2
Corey Speights Stall 208 2
Rushing
Name School Yds. TD
Keegan Williams Oceanside 572 12
Trakell Murray Colleton Co. 335 3
Michael Long Bishop England 314 2
Derrion Larry Summerville 304 4
Davian Brown First Baptist 304 7
Victor Goodwin Burke 287 3
Leon Staley Cane Bay 280 1
Terio McKelvey James Island 233 1
Solly Bess Philip Simmons 196 0
Receiving
Name School Yds. TD
Sincere Brown First Baptist 504 4
McKay Wilson First Baptist 402 5
Javon Walker Woodland 275 3
Terrence Brown Baptist Hill 247 3
Joel Osteen Oceanside 239 2
Tob. Lafayette Porter-Gaud 237 3
Walker Rhue Oceanside 227 2
Damarius AndersonStratford 227 3
James Levine Stall 225 5
Jemianah Mosley Colleton Co. 218 0
Qway Simmons Fort Dorchester 210 2
Jorryn Simmons Colleton Co. 209 0
Mont Lewis Stall 205
Malachi Oree Oceanside 204 2
Matthew Cudd Stratford 200
Trakell Murray Colleton Co. 198 1
Keith Desaussure Fort Dorchester 198 1
Jalen Perry Woodland 197 3
Tackles
Name School Tackles
Tyler Harper Philip Simmons 43
JD Key Porter-Gaud 41
Mason Lord Stratford 40
Sean Kohut Stratford 38
TJ Wilson Ashley Ridge 37
Jamar Blandin First Baptist 37
Don McNeil First Baptist 30
Jayshaun Boyd Woodland 29
Tiquain Bright Baptist Hill 28
Jadon Wilcox Stratford 27
Jaheem Black Colleton Co 25
Se. Washington First Baptist 25
Anthony Jackson Ashley Ridge 24
Rylan Ashe Woodland 24
Will Ramey Philip Simmons 24
Jaquan Wallace James Island 23
Tiko Grant Baptist Hill 23
David Ramey Philip Simmons 22
Hunter Higgins James Island 21
Lucas Snow First Baptist 21
Coaches can send football stats to shelto66@hotmail.com by 6 p.m. every Wednesday during the season.