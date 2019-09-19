w

First Baptist quarterback Will Daniel has thrown for 1,070 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Frankie Mansfield/Moultrie News 

Passing 

Name School Yds. TD

Will Daniel First Baptist 1070 9

Keyuan Johnson Woodland 862 12

Sean Cooney Oceanside 819 6

Josh Davis Stratford 765 5

Darryle McKinney Baptist Hill 643 8

Tre Minor Berkeley 613 7

Gunnar Nistad James Island 574 1

Edward Stansel Colleton Co. 563 1

Matt Duncan Ashley Ridge 481 2

DeAndrae Sabb Fort Dorchester 407 2

Cam Costa Bishop England 383 4

Dewitt Parker Stall 380 4

Matt Kelly Porter-Gaud 350 4

Luke Gayle North Chas. 331 4

Brayden Pritchard Wando 328 2

Colby Shirey Summerville 278 2

Corey Speights Stall 208 2

Rushing 

Name School Yds. TD

Keegan Williams Oceanside 572 12

Trakell Murray Colleton Co. 335 3

Michael Long Bishop England 314 2

Derrion Larry Summerville 304 4

Davian Brown First Baptist 304 7

Victor Goodwin Burke 287 3

Leon Staley Cane Bay 280 1

Terio McKelvey James Island 233 1

Solly Bess Philip Simmons 196 0

Receiving 

Name School Yds. TD

Sincere Brown First Baptist 504 4

McKay Wilson First Baptist 402 5

Javon Walker Woodland 275 3

Terrence Brown Baptist Hill 247 3

Joel Osteen Oceanside 239 2

Tob. Lafayette Porter-Gaud 237 3

Walker Rhue Oceanside 227 2

Damarius AndersonStratford 227 3

James Levine Stall 225 5

Jemianah Mosley Colleton Co. 218 0

Qway Simmons Fort Dorchester 210 2

Jorryn Simmons Colleton Co. 209 0

Mont Lewis Stall 205

Malachi Oree Oceanside 204 2

Matthew Cudd Stratford 200

Trakell Murray Colleton Co. 198 1

Keith Desaussure Fort Dorchester 198 1

Jalen Perry Woodland 197 3

Tackles 

Name School Tackles

Tyler Harper Philip Simmons 43

JD Key Porter-Gaud 41

Mason Lord Stratford 40

Sean Kohut Stratford 38

TJ Wilson Ashley Ridge 37

Jamar Blandin First Baptist 37

Don McNeil First Baptist 30

Jayshaun Boyd Woodland 29

Tiquain Bright Baptist Hill 28

Jadon Wilcox Stratford 27

Jaheem Black Colleton Co 25

Se. Washington First Baptist 25

Anthony Jackson Ashley Ridge 24

Rylan Ashe Woodland 24

Will Ramey Philip Simmons 24

Jaquan Wallace James Island 23

Tiko Grant Baptist Hill 23

David Ramey Philip Simmons 22

Hunter Higgins James Island 21

Lucas Snow First Baptist 21

Coaches can send football stats to shelto66@hotmail.com by 6 p.m. every Wednesday during the season.

Tags

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.