Berkeley (2-0) at Fort Dorchester (3-0)
Coaches: Steve LaPrad, Fort Dorchester; Randy Robinson, Berkeley
Key players: QB De’Andrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester; LB Darryle Ware, Fort Dorchester; WR Hakeem Meggett, Berkeley; LB Jake Dunn, Berkeley
Notes: Fort Dorchester is ranked third in Class AAAAA while Berkeley is ranked ninth … Fort Dorchester won last year’s game, 21-20.
Prediction: Fort Dorchester 31, Berkeley 20
Bishop England (2-0) at Timberland (1-1)
Coaches: John Cantey, Bishop England; Art Craig, Timberland
Key players: QB Cam Costa, Bishop England; DB Sullivan Clair, Bishop England; RB Matt Williamson, Timberland; DL Sam Moultrie, Timberland
Notes: Timberland is ranked sixth in Class AA after losing to Providence Day of Charlotte last week … Timberland is 14-1 against Bishop England all-time with the Bishops lone win coming in 2011 … Timberland won last year’s game, 28-6.
Prediction: Timberland 29, Bishop England 18
Summerville (2-1) at Cane Bay (2-1)
Coaches: Joe Call, Summerville; Russell Zehr, Cane Bay
Key players: LB Luke Taylor, Summerville; OL Adam McKanna, Summerville; RB Leon Staley, Cane Bay; DB Jurrien Mitchell, Cane Bay
Notes: Summerville has won three of the last five meetings, including a 21-7 win last season … Both teams are coming off close wins last week with Summerville beating Stratford and Cane Bay beating Ashley Ridge … Summerville's defense has allowed more than 1,000 passing yards in first three games.
Prediction: Summerville 17, Cane Bay 13
Friday night's schedule
Berkeley at Fort Dorchester
Bishop England at Timberland
Cardinal Newman at First Baptist
Wando at West Ashley
Summerville at Cane Bay
Ashley Ridge at James Island
Stall at Goose Creek
Philip Simmons at Hanahan
Waccamaw at North Charleston
Burke at Charleston Charter
Oceanside Collegiate at St. John’s
Woodland at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Colleton County at May River
Baptist Hill at Cross
Scott’s Branch at Military Magnet
Porter-Gaud at Laurence Manning
Heathwood Hall at Pinewood Prep
Dorchester Academy at Spartanburg Christian
Northwood Academy at Colleton Prep
Patrick Henry at Faith-Ridge Christian
Palmetto Christian at Cathedral Academy
St. John’s Christian at Andrew Jackson