Berkeley (2-0) at Fort Dorchester (3-0)

Coaches: Steve LaPrad, Fort Dorchester; Randy Robinson, Berkeley

Key players: QB De’Andrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester; LB Darryle Ware, Fort Dorchester; WR Hakeem Meggett, Berkeley; LB Jake Dunn, Berkeley

Notes: Fort Dorchester is ranked third in Class AAAAA while Berkeley is ranked ninth … Fort Dorchester won last year’s game, 21-20.

Prediction: Fort Dorchester 31, Berkeley 20

Bishop England (2-0) at Timberland (1-1)

Coaches: John Cantey, Bishop England; Art Craig, Timberland

Key players: QB Cam Costa, Bishop England; DB Sullivan Clair, Bishop England; RB Matt Williamson, Timberland; DL Sam Moultrie, Timberland

Notes: Timberland is ranked sixth in Class AA after losing to Providence Day of Charlotte last week … Timberland is 14-1 against Bishop England all-time with the Bishops lone win coming in 2011 … Timberland won last year’s game, 28-6.

Prediction: Timberland 29, Bishop England 18

Summerville (2-1) at Cane Bay (2-1)

Coaches: Joe Call, Summerville; Russell Zehr, Cane Bay

Key players: LB Luke Taylor, Summerville; OL Adam McKanna, Summerville; RB Leon Staley, Cane Bay; DB Jurrien Mitchell, Cane Bay

Notes: Summerville has won three of the last five meetings, including a 21-7 win last season … Both teams are coming off close wins last week with Summerville beating Stratford and Cane Bay beating Ashley Ridge … Summerville's defense has allowed more than 1,000 passing yards in first three games.

Prediction: Summerville 17, Cane Bay 13

Friday night's schedule

Berkeley at Fort Dorchester

Bishop England at Timberland

Cardinal Newman at First Baptist

Wando at West Ashley

Summerville at Cane Bay

Ashley Ridge at James Island

Stall at Goose Creek

Philip Simmons at Hanahan

Waccamaw at North Charleston

Burke at Charleston Charter

Oceanside Collegiate at St. John’s

Woodland at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Colleton County at May River

Baptist Hill at Cross

Scott’s Branch at Military Magnet

Porter-Gaud at Laurence Manning

Heathwood Hall at Pinewood Prep

Dorchester Academy at Spartanburg Christian

Northwood Academy at Colleton Prep

Patrick Henry at Faith-Ridge Christian

Palmetto Christian at Cathedral Academy

St. John’s Christian at Andrew Jackson