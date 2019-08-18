Aspirations are still there for First Baptist to return to the SCISA title game. But they’ll have to go a different route.
The Hurricanes waved goodbye to star running back Michel Dukes, now at Clemson, and quarterback Myron Wigfall, who transferred to Pinewood Prep for his senior season. Fortunately for coach Johnny Waters’ offense, another QB is transferring in.
“Will Daniel transferred from Bishop England and had a fantastic summer,” Waters said. “He’s a junior with some experience and he’s picked up our system really well.”
After losing to Hammond High in the SCISA championship, Waters said his team wants to make amends. But the road to redemption will have to come without Dukes.
It’ll be an adjustment for the Hurricanes, but they still have experience all over the field, and should be formidable against the rest of the league.
Meanwhile, Porter-Gaud welcomes a new coach. The Cyclones went 9-3 last season, but fell to First Baptist in the second round of the playoffs.
The two teams face off on Nov. 1, the last night of the regular season.
First Baptist
COACH: Johnny Waters
RECORD LAST YEAR: 11-2
WHAT TO KNOW: The Hurricanes made it all the way to the SCISA title game last season, but fell shy of the championship. They’ll look to make amends on that this season, as they return some top-tier talent from last year’s team. Granted, they lost star running back Michel Dukes to Clemson. But the team returns several veteran players at key positions, including App State commitment Sincere Brown and McKay Wilson at receiver, and defensive stalwarts Don McNeal, Devin Ray and Ross Greenhill.
Porter-Gaud
COACH: Brad Bowles
RECORD LAST YEAR: 9-3
WHAT TO KNOW: After a successful season that ended with a second-round appearance in the playoffs, a lot has changed for Porter-Gaud. For starters, head coach Rick Reetz left to run the offense at James Island Charter. His replacement is Brad Bowles, a former St. John’s coach who is returning to Charleston after four years in Charlotte. Matt Kelley is expected to take over for Gunnar Nistad (transferred to James Island) at QB, with Holston Slack heading the offensive line and JD Key, Tobias Lafayette and Kyle Lafayette back on defense.
Pinewood Prep
COACH: Michael Wright
RECORD LAST YEAR: 1-9
WHAT TO KNOW: The biggest news for Pinewood Prep is the arrival of quarterback Myron Wigfall, the former First Baptist passer who led the Hurricanes last season to a state title game. It’s Wigfall’s senior year, so he has little time to help Pinewood build from its 1-9 season in 2018. Grayson Mann, Ben Brown and Addison Venittelli are back at receiver, along with Cameron Carroll and Raysheem Cherisol at running back and linebacker. Lex King and Jackson Murphy are back up front.
Dorchester Academy
COACH: Thomas McAlhany
RECORD LAST YEAR: 3-7
WHAT TO KNOW: First-year coach Thomas McAlhany inherits a Raiders squad that is looking to get back to the playoffs after missing them last season. A former quarterback himself, McAlhany will look to build the offense around senior passer Colby Weeks, receiver Rhett Mizzell and running back Ben Stokes.
Colleton Prep
COACH: Greg Langdale
RECORD LAST YEAR: 5-6
WHAT TO KNOW: The War Hawks’ 5-6 record last season was good enough to land them a playoff seed, but they were bounced in the first round. This season, they’ll return senior passer Jordan Crosby with running backs Andrew Murdaugh, Riley Smoak and Gabe Barnes in Langdale's debut season.
Northwood Academy
COACH: Ryan Leaver
RECORD LAST YEAR: 0-10
WHAT TO KNOW: For Northwood, senior leadership and a coach with a year of Chargers football under his belt will need to be the glue to right the ship. The Chargers went 0-10 in Ryan Leaver’s first season at the helm, and gave up at least 40 points in seven of those losses. Seniors Tyvon Berry (RB/LB), Tylor Gadsden (RB/LB), Clayton Stancil (LS/DE) and Jacob Vicars (C/LB), lead the squad, along with junior Desmond Dwight (DB).
8-man
Cathedral Academy
COACH: Shawn Fagan
RECORD LAST YEAR: 1-7
WHAT TO KNOW: After a 6-4 season that included a playoff game in 2017, Cathedral slumped to 1-7 last year. The team will look to bounce back under the leadership of Shawn Fagan, the Generals’ new head coach. Defense will be key for Cathedral, as they gave up 50 or more points six times last year, and at least 60 points on three occasions.
Palmetto Christian
COACH: Kevin Rourk
RECORD LAST YEAR: 5-5
WHAT TO KNOW: Palmetto Christian appears to be a team on the rise, following a 0-10 campaign in 2017 with a 5-5 record and a playoff game in 2018. This season, they’ll return junior quarterback Connor Rourk, as well as junior and senior running backs and receivers. The team also has veteran depth on defense.
Faith/Ridge Christian
COACH: Ben Greene
RECORD LAST YEAR: 5-5
WHAT TO KNOW: In the first year of combining Faith Christian and Ridge Christian into one team, the Knights went 5-5. With a season under their belt, they’ll look to revamp some areas on the field, starting with a defense that gave up more than 60 points in four of their five losses.
St. John’s Christian
COACH: John McCall
RECORD LAST YEAR: 9-3
WHAT TO KNOW: After a turnaround season in 2018, McCall’s Cavaliers will look to build on their playoff berth behind a veteran quarterback and a host of seniors on both sides of the ball. Look for St. John’s Christian to continue dominating their region, after a 4-1 performance last season.
SCISA Schedules
First Baptist
Aug. 16 Trinity-Byrnes
Aug. 23 at North Florida Christian
Aug. 30 at Burke
Sept. 6 Wilson Hall
Sept. 13 at Ben Lippen
Sept. 20 Cardinal Newman
Sept. 27 at Hammond
Oct. 4 Laurence Manning Academy
Oct. 11 Pinewood Prep
Oct. 18 at Heathwood Hall
Oct. 25 at Augusta Christian
Nov. 1 Porter-Gaud
Porter-Gaud
Aug. 23 Charleston Math & Science
Aug. 30 at Cardinal Newman
Sept. 6 Pinewood Prep
Sept. 13 Wilson Hall
Sept. 20 at Laurence Manning Academy
Sept. 27 Orangeburg Prep
Oct. 4 Heathwood Hall
Oct. 11 at Hammond
Oct. 18 Augusta Christian
Oct. 25 at Ben Lippen
Nov. 1 at First Baptist
Pinewood Prep
Aug. 23 at Ben Lippen
Aug. 30 Trinity-Byrnes
Sept. 6 Porter-Gaud
Sept. 13 Hammond
Sept. 20 Heathwood Hall
Sept. 27 at Wilson Hall
Oct. 4 Cardinal Newman
Oct. 11 at First Baptist
Oct. 18 at Northwood Academy
Oct. 25 at Laurence Manning Academy
Nov. 1 Augusta Christian
Dorchester Academy
Aug. 23 King’s Academy
Aug. 30 at Carolina Academy
Sept. 6 at Pee Dee Academy
Sept. 13 Northside Christian Academy
Sept. 20 at Spartanburg Christian Academy
Sept. 27 Hilton Head Christian Academy
Oct. 10 at Colleton Prep Academy
Oct. 18 Hilton Head Prep
Oct. 25 at Thomas Heyward Academy
Nov. 1 Bethesda Academy
Colleton Prep
Aug. 22 at Branchville
Aug. 30 at Hilton Head Prep
Sept. 6 at Thomas Heyward Academy
Sept. 13 Pee Dee Academy
Sept. 20 Northwood Academy
Sept. 27 Spartanburg Christian Academy
Oct. 4 at Bethesda Academy
Oct. 11 Dorchester Academy
Oct. 18 at Hilton Head Christian Academy
Oct. 25 at Northside Christian Academy
Nov. 1 John Paul II
Northwood Academy
Aug. 23 Academic Magnet
Aug. 30 at Dillon Christian
Sept. 6 at Bethesda Academy
Sept. 20 at Colleton Prep Academy
Sept. 27 Thomas Heyward Academy
Oct. 4 at Hilton Head Christian Academy
Oct. 11 John Paul II
Oct. 18 Pinewood Prep
Oct. 25 at Hilton Head Prep
Nov. 1 Orangeburg Prep
8-man
Cathedral Academy
Aug. 30 at Richard Winn Academy
Sept. 6 at Tri-Academy Academy
Sept. 13 Wardlaw Academy
Sept. 20 Palmetto Christian Academy
Sept. 27 at Holly Hill Academy
Oct. 4 Northside Christian
Oct. 11 Patrick Henry Academy
Oct. 18 at Beaufort Academy
Oct. 25 Andrew Jackson
Nov. 1 at St. John’s Christian Academy
Palmetto Christian
Aug. 30 Tri-Academy
Sept. 6 at Wardlaw Academy
Sept. 13 King Academy
Sept. 20 at Cathedral Academy
Sept. 27 St. John’s Christian Academy
Oct. 4 Andrew Jackson Academy
Oct. 11 at Holly Hill
Oct. 18 at Patrick Henry Academy
Oct. 25 Beaufort Academy
Nov. 1 at Faith/Ridge Christian
Faith/Ridge Christian
Aug. 30 at Laurens Academy
Sept. 6 Richard Winn Academy
Sept. 13 Tri-Academy
Sept. 20 Patrick Henry
Sept. 27 at Beaufort Academy
Oct. 4 at Cathedral Academy
Oct. 11 St. John’s Christian Academy
Oct. 18 at Andrew Jackson
Oct. 25 at Holly Hill Academy
Nov. 1 Palmetto Christian Academy
St. John’s Christian
Aug. 30 Wardlaw Academy
Sept. 6 King Academy
Sept. 13 at Lauren’s Academy
Sept. 20 at Andrew Jackson
Sept. 27 at Palmetto Christian Academy
Oct. 4 Beaufort Academy
Oct. 11 at Faith/Ridge Christian
Oct. 18 Holly Hill Academy
Oct. 25 at Patrick Henry Academy
Nov. 1 Cathedral Academy