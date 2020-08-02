High school football: Berkeley, Summerville head list of top Lowcountry teams since 1980

Comparing high school football teams from different eras is no simple task, an inexact science to say the least. The game has changed from run-oriented veer and option offenses of the 1980s to wide-open spread offenses built for passing.

The athletes have changed as well. They are bigger, faster and stronger.

Comparisons become more difficult when considering the differences in the size of schools, numbers of players on teams, and other factors.

Eighteen different teams from the Lowcountry have won at least one S.C. High School League state championship since 1980. Summerville leads the way with five titles, followed by Berkeley with four.

Bishop England and Timberland each won a pair of championships in Class AA, while Stratford, Walterboro, Fort Dorchester, Goose Creek and Middleton won one title each.

Other programs, such as St. John’s (1983, 1984), Stall (1991) and Baptist Hill (2017), reached the finals in their respective classifications only to come up short.

Macedonia was never able to reach a state championship game, but the Foxes had an incredible three-year run from 1992-94 with three future NFL performers in defensive end Courtney Brown, quarterback Joe Hamilton and defensive back Pierson Prioleau.

Hamilton went on to finish as the Heisman Trophy runner-up at Georgia Tech in 1999 while Brown was the first pick of the 2000 NFL draft. Prioleau had a successful 11-year playing career in the NFL.

Here are the top 10 Lowcountry high school football teams in the last 40 years, from 1980 to 2019:

1. Berkeley, 1994

The first of three championship teams coached by Jerry Brown at Berkeley was as talented as any Lowcountry team ever. Offensively, the Stags were led by all-state running back Rusty Williams, who signed with Auburn. Williams rushed for nearly 2,000 yards in that 15-0 season. Quarterback Dontae Addison and receiver Mal Lawyer (Clemson) were a lethal combination in the passing game. Tight end Tory Liferidge (Duke) and offensive tackle Kevin Rivers (South Carolina) anchored the offensive line.

Linebacker Derrick Dingle joined Williams on the S.C. Shrine Bowl team. Berkeley's defense, which also featured linebackers Styrone Miller and Telly Irby, and safety Antonio Simmons, allowed just seven points per game.

2. Summerville, 1984

Of Summerville's five state championship teams since 1980, most Green Wave fans consider the 1984 squad as the best of the bunch. Many of the senior players on the team were a part of three consecutive state championships (1982-84) and the 1984 team was rarely challenged.

The late John McKissick wrote in his book “Called to Coach” that quarterback Brad Walsh and receiver Keith Jennings were “two of the best players” he had ever coached. Both were selected to the Shrine Bowl. Running back Darrell Middleton was the workhorse in a punishing ground game. Senior linebackers Compton McCurry and Britt Blanton anchored a tenacious defensive unit that allowed an average of one touchdown per game.

3. Goose Creek, 2011

The Gators won the only state title in school history with a 14-1 team that dominated opponents with a power running game that averaged 366 yards per game. Tailback Caleb Kinlaw and fullback Virgil Smalls each topped the 1,000-yard mark that season, as did quarterback Jaquan Marsh. Junior receiver Tramel Terry was a multi-purpose performer on offense and special teams, accounting for nearly 2,000 all-purpose yards. The offensive line averaged about 280 pounds, led by Seth Craven and Dylan Steele.

Defensive leaders included end Gerald Turner (USC) and linebacker T.J. Burrell (Clemson). Goose Creek’s defense allowed more than one touchdown only four times all season.

4. Fort Dorchester, 2015

The Patriots could make a strong claim as the best team over the last 40 years, especially on offense. Guided by sophomore quarterback Dakereon Joyner, Fort Dorchester scored at least 40 points in 10 of its 15 games. Joyner’s poise and play-making abilities as a sophomore set the stage for an outstanding career. Now at South Carolina, Joyner accounted for more than 13,000 career yards and 157 touchdowns. Receivers Adonicas Sanders and Diondre Champaigne provided a lethal pass-catching combination, while senior Datron James anchored the running game.

Perhaps the only statistic keeping Fort Dorchester out of the top spot was four relatively close calls during the season. The Patriots nearly suffered a loss early in the season to Cane Bay. The Cobras missed two field goals and two extra points in their 34-33 loss to Fort Dorchester.

5. Berkeley, 1981

The Stags suffered regular-season losses to Sumter and Summerville only to end up beating both teams in the playoffs to set up their 18-15 win over Gaffney in the state final. Running back David Barnette (Clemson) was a bona fide workhorse, with fullback Kelly Shine aiding in the running game effort. Barnette rushed for more than 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Safety/receiver Benji Motte (Furman) was a two-way star and was named The Post and Courier's high school athlete of the year in 1982 after also excelling in track. Receivers Irvin Seabrook and Conroy Palmer contributed in the passing game as well. Junior quarterback Robert Thornal developed as a steady hand under center.

Tackle Craig Mims and center Barry Wilkerson, both seniors, anchored a strong unit along the front. Senior tight end Kenard Laribo was a threat in the passing game as well as a key blocker. Linebackers Anthony Johnson and Toby Montgomery, and end Mark Shepherd, were among the leaders defensively.

6. Stratford, 1999

The most important pass in the history of the Stratford High football program was not even thrown by a quarterback. Trailing Gaffney, 12-7, in the final minute of the a state semifinal game, receiver Chris Chestnut caught a lateral pass from quarterback Dashannon Gamble and then hurled a 30-yard game-winner to tight end Josh Smeltzer, sending the Knights to the state final. Stratford beat Dorman in the title game a week later for its lone state championship.

The trick play was put into the game plan during the week of preparation. “It was actually supposed to be a throwback to the quarterback but a bad snap threw everything off,” Chestnut recalls.

Running back Gavin Varner rushed for more than 1,800 yards behind a rugged, tough offensive line. Leading the work in the trenches was future USC Gamecock Jon Alston. The Knights proved to be one of the top defensive units in the state, posting five shutouts while recording 49 turnovers and eight defensive scores. More than 20 players went on to play college football.

7. Goose Creek, 2012

Goose Creek’s 2012 team is one of two teams in the top 10 that failed to win a state title. The Gators were expelled from the playoffs after the first round for using an ineligible player, touching off a dispute with the S.C. High School League that reached the courts.

Terry and Kinlaw again led the way offensively, with Kinlaw topping 1,000 rushing yards for a second straight season. Terry, who again topped 1,800 all-purpose yards, and Turner were named to the Shrine Bowl team. Terry would be named Mr. Football in South Carolina after the 2012 season and signed with Georgia. The Gators scored at least 30 points in 11 of their 12 wins and allowed more than two touchdowns only twice.

8. Summerville, 1980

The other top 10 team that came up short in a state title bid, the 1980 Green Wave boasted a lot of talent. Strong-armed quarterback Perry Cuda (Alabama) and shifty receiver Jimmy Harrell (Georgia) put up huge numbers for the offense.

Summerville lost in the state championship game to Irmo, ending a 41-game winning streak and ruining a bid for a third consecutive state title. Cuda had the worst game of his prep career, throwing five interceptions in defeat.

9. Middleton, 1982

Led by one of the best defenses the Lowcountry has ever produced, coach Jim Werden's Razorbacks completed a 14-0 season with a win over Northwestern in the Division II-AAAA state final. It was the school’s only state title in football and remains the last time a Charleston County public school has won a state football championship.

The defense allowed only 60 points in 14 games, including a 6-2 win over Summerville late in the season. Tackle Derek Horn was a Shrine Bowl selection. Running back Curtis Alston was the main threat offensively.

10. Summerville, 1998

A 31-23 win over Gaffney gave John McKissick his 10th state championship, a 15-0 record and a top 25 national ranking. Running back Bernard Rambert (Clemson) was a Shrine Bowl selection after gaining more than 1,700 yards on the ground. Rambert finished his career with more than 4,700 yards.

Quarterback Nick Spearman and fullback Jonathan Smalls added nicely to the option attack. A strong defensive front was led by junior tackle Preston Thorne (USC), along with linebacker Travis Mazyck and safety Joe Washington.

“We were really a blue collar team,” Thorne said. “Talent-wise, we clearly weren’t among the best teams at Summerville, but we were a team. No superstars, just guys that worked hard and loved each other.”

The next 10

Walterboro, 1997*

Timberland, 2011*

Bishop England, 2011*

Berkeley, 2009*

Summerville, 1986*

Berkeley, 1996*

Berkeley, 1986

Summerville, 1983*

Stratford, 2013

Macedonia, 1994

* – won state title

Honorable mention

St. John’s 1983, 1984

Stall, 1991

Timberland, 2014

Bishop England, 2012

Walterboro, 1995

Cross, 2012

Baptist Hill, 2017

Summerville, 2005, 2007

Stratford, 2004