Berkeley senior defensive back Cam Myers had three interceptions and returned a kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown in the Stags' 35-3 victory over Goose Creek on Thursday. For his performance, Myers is The Post and Courier's Lowcountry high school football player of the week.
Berkeley finished the regular season at 9-1 and won a third consecutive region championship.
Lowcountry Honor Roll
Johnathan Bennett, Summerville – 4 TD passes
Gunnar Nistad, Porter-Gaud – 217 passing yards, 4 TD
Caleb Pierce, Porter-Gaud – 133 rushing yards, TD; TD reception
Keegan Williams, Oceanside – 198 rushing yards, 4 TD; 2 TD receptions
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian – 248 passing yards, 3 TD; 172 rushing yards, 3 TD
Will Pickren, Wando – 175 passing yards, 3 TD; 87 rushing yards, TD
Michel Dukes, First Baptist – 217 rushing yards, 2 TD
Dalton Welch, Palmetto Christian – 7 receptions, 238 yards, 3 TD
Carson Rourk, Palmetto Christian – 22 tackles
Tyshon Richardson, Stall – 7 receptions, 152 yards, TD
Dre Martin, Stall – 297 passing yards, 3 TD
Raphael Smith, Stall – 17 tackles
Ja’Xavier Legare, West Ashley – 10 tackles, 7 tackles for loss
Eric Tuttle, Berkeley – 144 passing yards