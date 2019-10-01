Berkeley's Willie Chisolm, a junior making his first start at the quarterback position, rallied his team from 18 points down in the first half and led the Stags to a 40-37 overtime win over Summerville on Friday.
Chisolm completed 32 of 51 passes for 351 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning TD in overtime. For his performance, Chisolm is The Post and Courier's high school football player of the week.
Football honor roll
Matt Duncan, Ashley Ridge – 179 passing yards, TD
Troy Grant, Ashley Ridge – 107 rushing yards, 3 TDs
Shaheid Ladson, Ashley Ridge – 111 receiving yards, TD
Leon Staley, Cane Bay – 105 rushing yards, 2 TDs
Makai Francis, Cane Bay – 116 rushing yards, TD
Brayden Pritchard, Wando – 361 passing yards, 3 TDs
Jaden Singleton, Wando – 66 receiving yards, 2 TDs; 61 rushing yards, TD
De’Andrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester – 104 passing yards, 61 rushing yards, 3 TDs
Zolten Osborne, Fort Dorchester – 126 passing yards, TD
Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester – 128 rushing yards
Hakeem Meggett, Berkeley – 11 receptions, 165 yards, 2 TDs
Solomon Butler, Berkeley – 11 receptions, 124 yards
Kortez Heyward, Berkeley – 110 rushing yards, TD
Sean Cooney, Oceanside Collegiate – 167 passing yards, 2 TDs
Keegan Williams, Oceanside Collegiate – 133 rushing yards
Josh Davis, Stratford – 185 passing yards, TD
Jaedon Alston, Stratford – 104 rushing yards, 3 TDs
Key’Sean Capers, North Charleston – 23 tackles
Keyaun Johnson, Woodland – 268 passing yards, 3 TDs
Jevon Walker, Woodland – 120 receiving yards, 2 TDs