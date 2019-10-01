Berkeley's Willie Chisolm, a junior making his first start at the quarterback position, rallied his team from 18 points down in the first half and led the Stags to a 40-37 overtime win over Summerville on Friday.

Chisolm completed 32 of 51 passes for 351 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning TD in overtime. For his performance, Chisolm is The Post and Courier's high school football player of the week.

Football honor roll

Matt Duncan, Ashley Ridge – 179 passing yards, TD

Troy Grant, Ashley Ridge – 107 rushing yards, 3 TDs

Shaheid Ladson, Ashley Ridge – 111 receiving yards, TD

Leon Staley, Cane Bay – 105 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Makai Francis, Cane Bay – 116 rushing yards, TD

Brayden Pritchard, Wando – 361 passing yards, 3 TDs

Jaden Singleton, Wando – 66 receiving yards, 2 TDs; 61 rushing yards, TD

De’Andrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester – 104 passing yards, 61 rushing yards, 3 TDs

Zolten Osborne, Fort Dorchester – 126 passing yards, TD

Dwayne Wright, Fort Dorchester – 128 rushing yards

Hakeem Meggett, Berkeley – 11 receptions, 165 yards, 2 TDs

Solomon Butler, Berkeley – 11 receptions, 124 yards

Kortez Heyward, Berkeley – 110 rushing yards, TD

Sean Cooney, Oceanside Collegiate – 167 passing yards, 2 TDs

Keegan Williams, Oceanside Collegiate – 133 rushing yards

Josh Davis, Stratford – 185 passing yards, TD

Jaedon Alston, Stratford – 104 rushing yards, 3 TDs

Key’Sean Capers, North Charleston – 23 tackles

Keyaun Johnson, Woodland – 268 passing yards, 3 TDs

Jevon Walker, Woodland – 120 receiving yards, 2 TDs