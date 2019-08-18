Even after losing a star quarterback in consecutive years, coach Marion Brown still has high expectations for his football team at Baptist Hill.

The past two seasons for the Bobcats have produced a state title appearance and a semifinal game, respectively. Most teams would be happy with that. But minutes after last season's playoff loss, Brown said there was still some unfinished business.

Elsewhere in Region 4 of Class A football, Josh Harpe is gearing up for his third season at the helm of the St. John’s football program. His Islanders went 7-5 last season with a run to the playoffs' second round. But Harpe says they can’t lean on that this year, since the team is only returning five seniors.

“We’re a really young team, and have a quarterback competition between a couple of young, talented guys,” he said. “So we have a lot of growing to do before region play later this season.”

The two Lowcountry teams will face off on Nov. 1. For each, it will be their final game of the regular season.

Baptist Hill

COACH: Marion Brown

RECORD LAST YEAR: 7-3

WHAT TO KNOW: Baptist Hill is no stranger to deep playoff runs, but a state title has constantly eluded the Bobcats. Despite changes at quarterback and other positions, head coach Marion Brown thinks his team is primed again to compete for a championship. Senior Daryll McKinley will get his chance to shine at QB, with junior Terrance Brown at receiver and seniors Savion Townsend and Tiquan Bright on defense.

St. John’s

COACH: Josh Harpe

RECORD LAST YEAR: 7-5

WHAT TO KNOW: Heading into his third season at St. John’s, Harpe is looking to build on a solid 2018 campaign. His Islanders won a playoff game before their second-round loss to Lake View. Linemen Jekobe Taylor and LJ Nelson are back, with defensive back Sean Lowry leading the secondary. Freshman Jaden Morrison is competing for the quarterback spot.

Military Magnet

COACH: Derrell Pringle

RECORD LAST YEAR: 1-10

WHAT TO KNOW: The good news for Military Magnet is that things can’t get much worse than last season’s 1-10 record. The Eagles have a new head coach in Derrell Pringle, who is replacing Gene Ross after 16 years on the sidelines. Pringle will look to revitalize an Eagles program that has not won five or more games since 2013. He'll have a couple of seniors, Kelvin Heyward and Jarheen Capers, to lead the way.

Charleston Math & Science

COACH: Marc Klatt

RECORD LAST YEAR: 1-9

WHAT TO KNOW: First year coach Marc Klatt inherits a team that is still developing, evidenced by its third head coach in as many years. The good news for Klatt is that he’ll have at least 11 seniors on the roster, including veteran depth at running back and receiver. Jordan Allen and seniors D'Mario Gerrald and Brandon Broughton lead the squad.

Region 5-A

Cross

COACH: Shaun Wright

RECORD LAST YEAR: 0-9

WHAT TO KNOW: After a second-round playoff berth in 2017, Cross would like to forget last season’s 0-9 record. The team never scored more than 14 points all season. Wright hopes to remedy that by restructuring the offense to make scoring faster and easier for the Trojans. Senior QB Deondre Brown will implement that offense, with Xavier Gattis at receiver and Zyrell Eadie at running back, and a line led by Travon Walters and Quashaun Whitten.

Region 4-A Schedules

Baptist Hill

Aug. 23 at Oceanside Collegiate

Aug. 30 Bishop England

Sept. 6 Burke

Sept. 13 at Academic Magnet

Sept. 20 at Cross

Sept. 27 North Charleston

Oct. 4 Green Sea Floyds

Oct. 18 at Charleston Math & Science

Oct. 25 at Military Magnet

Nov. 1 St. John’s

St. John’s

Aug. 23 Philip Simmons

Aug. 30 at Andrew Jackson

Sept. 13 North Charleston

Sept. 20 Oceanside Collegiate

Sept. 27 at Waccamaw

Oct. 18 at Military Magnet

Oct. 25 Charleston Math & Science

Nov. 1 at Baptist Hill

Military Magnet

Aug. 23 at Lake Marion

Aug. 30 North Charleston

Sept. 6 Academic Magnet

Sept. 20 Scott’s Branch

Sept. 27 at Branchville

Oct. 4 at Bethune-Bowman

Oct. 18 at St. John’s

Oct. 25 Baptist Hill

Nov. 1 Charleston Math & Science

Charleston Math & Science

Aug. 30 Academic Magnet

Sept. 6 Philip Simmons

Sept. 13 at Branchville

Sept. 20 at Burke

Oct. 4 Legion Collegiate

Oct. 11 at Lake View

Oct. 18 Baptist Hill

Oct. 25 at St. John’s

Nov. 1 at Military Magnet

Region 5-A

Cross

Aug. 23 Burke

Aug. 30 at Whale Branch

Sept. 6 at Timberland

Sept. 13 at Kingstree

Sept. 20 Baptist Hill

Sept. 27 Lake Marion

Oct. 4 C.E. Murray

Oct. 11 at Branchville

Oct. 18 at Bethune-Bowman

Oct. 25 Scott’s Branch