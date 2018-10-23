Ashley Ridge quarterback Matt Duncan is The Post and Courier's Lowcountry high school football player of the week for his performance in the Swamp Foxes' 31-25 loss to Fort Dorchester on Friday night.
It is rare for the honor to go to a player from a losing team, but Duncan's efforts were hard to dismiss as Ashley Ridge almost pulled off a huge upset against the No. 2- ranked team in the state. The junior completed 20 of 36 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns.
High School Football Honor Roll
Nick Cunningham, Ashley Ridge – 8 receptions, 134 yards, TD; 88 rushing yards
Jaylen Perry, Ashley Ridge – 4 receptions, 104 yards, TD
DQ Vinson, James Island – 207 passing yards, TD
De’Andrae Sabb, Fort Dorchester – 226 passing yards, 2 TD; 75 rushing yards, TD
Tyshon Richardson, Stall – 8 receptions, 100 yards, TD
Eric Tuttle – Berkeley – 147 passing yards, 2 TD
Keshawn Wicks, Berkeley – 201 rushing yards, TD
Connor Rourk, Palmetto Christian – 344 passing yards, 3 TD; 197 rushing yards, TD
Dalton Welch, Palmetto Christian – 6 receptions, 270 yards, 2 TD
Emmanuel Mukuamu, Goose Creek – 188 passing yards, 75 rushing yards
Will Pickren, Wando – 299 passing yards, 3 TD
Justin Mazyck, West Ashley – 175 rushing yards, 2 TD
Kenyatta Jenkins, West Ashley – 132 rushing yards, TD; TD pass
Yaphett Bienvenu, West Ashley - 114 rushing yards, 2 TD
Lavon Traeye, St. John’s – 79 receiving yards, TD; 49-yard punt return for TD; 6 tackles
Tyler Durham, St. John’s – 99 passing yards, TD; 58 rushing yards, TD
Ty Richardson, St. John’s – 131 rushing yards
Jayvonte Burnell, Baptist Hill – 205 rushing yards, 2 TD
Michel Dukes, First Baptist – 211 rushing yards, 5 TD
Caleb Pierce, Porter-Gaud – 181 rushing yards, TD
Jebriel Jenkins, Garrett Tech – 259 rushing yards, 3 TD
Matthew Williamson, Timberland – 104 rushing yards
DJ Gadsden, Timberland – 231 yards in total offense, 2 TD passes
John Ravenell, First Baptist – 144 rushing yards, 3 TD
Asby Omaro, Philip Simmons – 192 passing yards, 2 TD
Solly Bess, Philip Simmons – 128 rushing yards, 2 TD