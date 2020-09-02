High school football all-decade team highlighted by linemen now in the NFL

The last decade was a good one for high school football in the Lowcountry.
Teams from Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties won nine state championships and featured three winners of the South Carolina Mr. Football Award over the past 10 years.
From 2010-2019, Bishop England, Timberland and First Baptist each won two state championships, while Goose Creek, Cross and Fort Dorchester claimed one each.
The decade saw the emergence of running back Michel Dukes, the First Baptist star who finished with nearly 9,000 career rushing yards and 117 touchdowns, and is now at Clemson.
The era also was highlighted by electrifying quarterback Dakereon Joyner of Fort Dorchester, now a receiver at South Carolina. Joyner accounted for 9,745 career passing yards and another 3,324 rushing yards, and scored 157 touchdowns in his high school career.
Joyner was the state's Mr. Football in 2017, joining Goose Creek versatile star Tramel Terry (2012) and Stratford quarterback Jacob Park (2013) as players honored with the state’s highest award in prep football. Both Terry and Park signed with Georgia, though both later transferred to other schools.
These players each earned a spot on The Post and Courier's high school football all-decade team, highlighted by an outstanding group of offensive linemen.
Four of the five offensive linemen selected to the all-decade team are currently on NFL rosters. They are West Ashley's Brett Toth (Arizona Cardinals), Fort Dorchester's John Simpson (Las Vegas Raiders), Summerville's Zack Bailey (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Goose Creek's Brandon Shell (Seattle Seahawks). The fifth player (Blake Jeresaty of Bishop England) is likely to earn a pro shot after completing his college eligibility this season at Illinois; he was an FCS All-American at Wofford.
Joining Dukes as first-team running backs are former Goose Creek touchdown-maker Virgil Smalls and former Summerville speedster DeAngelo Henderson, the career rushing leader for the Green Wave who went on to Coastal Carolina and the NFL.
Berkeley’s DJ Chisolm, a two-time All-Lowcountry selection and former area athlete of the year, heads up the receiving corps, joined by Stanton Seckinger of Porter-Gaud and Ortre Smith of Wando. Seckinger went on to play at Clemson while Smith is an active player at South Carolina.
Like the offensive front, the first-team defensive line is stout with productivity and athleticism. Goose Creek tackle Javon Kinlaw, most recently the 14th overall pick in the NFL draft last April, headlines the group. Wando’s Gimel President, Woodland’s Michael Barnett, Fort Dorchester’s Eurndraus Bryant and Garrett Tech’s Trevon Sanders round out the first team.
Fort Dorchester also placed linebacker Davon Gilmore on the first-team defense, and Woodland had two defensive backs, Robert Smith and Kaytron Allen, named to the first-team unit.
All-Decade High School Football Team
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
QB – Jacob Park, Stratford
QB – Dakereon Joyner, Fort Dorchester
QB – Corey Fields, Baptist Hill
RB – Michel Dukes, First Baptist
RB – DeAngelo Henderson, Summerville
RB – Virgil Smalls, Goose Creek
WR – DJ Chisolm, Berkeley
WR – Stanton Seckinger, Porter-Gaud
WR – Ortre Smith, Wando
OL – Zack Bailey, Summerville
OL – John Simpson, Fort Dorchester
OL – Blake Jeresaty, Bishop England
OL – Brandon Shell, Goose Creek
OL – Brett Toth, West Ashley
Ath – Tramel Terry, Goose Creek
PK – Tyler Tekac, Stratford
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Javon Kinlaw, Goose Creek
DL – Gimel President, Wando
DL – Michael Barnett, Woodland
DL – Eurndraus Bryant, Fort Dorchester
DL – Trevon Sanders, Garrett Tech
LB – TJ Burrell, Goose Creek
LB – Davon Gilmore, Fort Dorchester
LB – Joseph Moultrie, Timberland
LB – Tre Smalls, Hanahan
DB – Kaytron Allen, Woodland
DB – Robert Smith, Woodland
DB – Israel Mukuamu, Berkeley
DB – Omar McRae, Goose Creek
Ath – Leo Albano, Bishop England
P – Kip Lewis, Northwood Academy
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
QB – Johnathan Bennett, Summerville; Jaquan Marsh, Goose Creek; Hudson Worthy, Porter-Gaud
RB – Caleb Kinlaw, Goose Creek; Keshawn Wicks, Berkeley; Dexter Freeman, West Ashley
WR – Sam Denmark, Hanahan; Adonicas Sanders, Fort Dorchester; Jordan McDaniel, James Island
OL – Adam McKanna, Summerville; George Crosby, Colleton County; Tereis Drayton, James Island; Dalmont Gourdine, Garrett Tech; Nolan Kelleher, Wando; Holston Slack, Porter-Gaud
ATH – Rod McCray, Timberland; Kris Copeland, Cane Bay
PK – Masamitsu Ishibashi, Goose Creek; Andrew Weil, Wando
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Griffie Loy, Bishop England; Jamal McKinney, Timberland; Emmanuel Johnson, Fort Dorchester; Gerald Turner, Goose Creek; Fadol Brown, Burke
LB – DeAndre Peterson, Fort Dorchester; Darryle Ware, Fort Dorchester; Matt Rudy, Cane Bay; Justin Pelic, Wando; Tyler Ragsdale, Wando
DB – Aaron Mouzon, Fort Dorchester; K’ron Ferrell, Woodland; Tyler Sumpter, Timberland; Darin Smalls, Summerville; Matt White, Summerville; Tre Morrison, Berkeley; Cameron Roberts, Northwood Academy
ATH – Nathan Walker, Cross; DeAngelo Stephenson, Bishop England
P – Corey Rawlings, Fort Dorchester