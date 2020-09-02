High school football all-decade team highlighted by linemen now in the NFL

The last decade was a good one for high school football in the Lowcountry.

Teams from Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties won nine state championships and featured three winners of the South Carolina Mr. Football Award over the past 10 years.

From 2010-2019, Bishop England, Timberland and First Baptist each won two state championships, while Goose Creek, Cross and Fort Dorchester claimed one each.

The decade saw the emergence of running back Michel Dukes, the First Baptist star who finished with nearly 9,000 career rushing yards and 117 touchdowns, and is now at Clemson.

The era also was highlighted by electrifying quarterback Dakereon Joyner of Fort Dorchester, now a receiver at South Carolina. Joyner accounted for 9,745 career passing yards and another 3,324 rushing yards, and scored 157 touchdowns in his high school career.

Joyner was the state's Mr. Football in 2017, joining Goose Creek versatile star Tramel Terry (2012) and Stratford quarterback Jacob Park (2013) as players honored with the state’s highest award in prep football. Both Terry and Park signed with Georgia, though both later transferred to other schools.

These players each earned a spot on The Post and Courier's high school football all-decade team, highlighted by an outstanding group of offensive linemen.

Four of the five offensive linemen selected to the all-decade team are currently on NFL rosters. They are West Ashley's Brett Toth (Arizona Cardinals), Fort Dorchester's John Simpson (Las Vegas Raiders), Summerville's Zack Bailey (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Goose Creek's Brandon Shell (Seattle Seahawks). The fifth player (Blake Jeresaty of Bishop England) is likely to earn a pro shot after completing his college eligibility this season at Illinois; he was an FCS All-American at Wofford.

Joining Dukes as first-team running backs are former Goose Creek touchdown-maker Virgil Smalls and former Summerville speedster DeAngelo Henderson, the career rushing leader for the Green Wave who went on to Coastal Carolina and the NFL.

Berkeley’s DJ Chisolm, a two-time All-Lowcountry selection and former area athlete of the year, heads up the receiving corps, joined by Stanton Seckinger of Porter-Gaud and Ortre Smith of Wando. Seckinger went on to play at Clemson while Smith is an active player at South Carolina.

Like the offensive front, the first-team defensive line is stout with productivity and athleticism. Goose Creek tackle Javon Kinlaw, most recently the 14th overall pick in the NFL draft last April, headlines the group. Wando’s Gimel President, Woodland’s Michael Barnett, Fort Dorchester’s Eurndraus Bryant and Garrett Tech’s Trevon Sanders round out the first team.

Fort Dorchester also placed linebacker Davon Gilmore on the first-team defense, and Woodland had two defensive backs, Robert Smith and Kaytron Allen, named to the first-team unit.

All-Decade High School Football Team

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

QB – Jacob Park, Stratford

QB – Dakereon Joyner, Fort Dorchester

QB – Corey Fields, Baptist Hill

RB – Michel Dukes, First Baptist

RB – DeAngelo Henderson, Summerville

RB – Virgil Smalls, Goose Creek

WR – DJ Chisolm, Berkeley

WR – Stanton Seckinger, Porter-Gaud

WR – Ortre Smith, Wando

OL – Zack Bailey, Summerville

OL – John Simpson, Fort Dorchester

OL – Blake Jeresaty, Bishop England

OL – Brandon Shell, Goose Creek

OL – Brett Toth, West Ashley

Ath – Tramel Terry, Goose Creek

PK – Tyler Tekac, Stratford

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DL – Javon Kinlaw, Goose Creek

DL – Gimel President, Wando

DL – Michael Barnett, Woodland

DL – Eurndraus Bryant, Fort Dorchester

DL – Trevon Sanders, Garrett Tech

LB – TJ Burrell, Goose Creek

LB – Davon Gilmore, Fort Dorchester

LB – Joseph Moultrie, Timberland

LB – Tre Smalls, Hanahan

DB – Kaytron Allen, Woodland

DB – Robert Smith, Woodland

DB – Israel Mukuamu, Berkeley

DB – Omar McRae, Goose Creek

Ath – Leo Albano, Bishop England

P – Kip Lewis, Northwood Academy

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

QB – Johnathan Bennett, Summerville; Jaquan Marsh, Goose Creek; Hudson Worthy, Porter-Gaud

RB – Caleb Kinlaw, Goose Creek; Keshawn Wicks, Berkeley; Dexter Freeman, West Ashley

WR – Sam Denmark, Hanahan; Adonicas Sanders, Fort Dorchester; Jordan McDaniel, James Island

OL – Adam McKanna, Summerville; George Crosby, Colleton County; Tereis Drayton, James Island; Dalmont Gourdine, Garrett Tech; Nolan Kelleher, Wando; Holston Slack, Porter-Gaud

ATH – Rod McCray, Timberland; Kris Copeland, Cane Bay

PK – Masamitsu Ishibashi, Goose Creek; Andrew Weil, Wando

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

DL – Griffie Loy, Bishop England; Jamal McKinney, Timberland; Emmanuel Johnson, Fort Dorchester; Gerald Turner, Goose Creek; Fadol Brown, Burke

LB – DeAndre Peterson, Fort Dorchester; Darryle Ware, Fort Dorchester; Matt Rudy, Cane Bay; Justin Pelic, Wando; Tyler Ragsdale, Wando

DB – Aaron Mouzon, Fort Dorchester; K’ron Ferrell, Woodland; Tyler Sumpter, Timberland; Darin Smalls, Summerville; Matt White, Summerville; Tre Morrison, Berkeley; Cameron Roberts, Northwood Academy

ATH – Nathan Walker, Cross; DeAngelo Stephenson, Bishop England

P – Corey Rawlings, Fort Dorchester