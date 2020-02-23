High school basketball playoff schedule

Wando Summerville girls basketball (copy)
Wando players celebrate Friday's playoff win over Summerville. Wando hosts Berkeley in the Class AAAAA playoffs on Monday.

 Roger Lee/Journal Scene

High school basketball playoffs

Monday

SCHSL girls

Class AAAAA

Berkeley at Wando

River Bluff at Goose Creek

Class AAA

Marion at Bishop England

Class AA

North Charleston at Woodland

Class A

Lake View at Military Magnet

Baptist Hill at Scott’s Branch

Tuesday

SCHSL boys

Class AAAAA

Goose Creek at Conway

Dutch Fork at Fort Dorchester

Class AAA

Wade Hampton at Bishop England

Class AA

Oceanside Collegiate at Whale Branch

Allendale-Fairfax at North Charleston

Class A

Military Magnet at Scott’s Branch

Bethune-Bowman at Charleston Math & Science

SCISA boys (Monday)

Class A (at Wilson Hall)

Clarendon Hall vs. Charleston Collegiate, 5:30 p.m.

SCISA girls (Tuesday)

Class A at Heathwood Hall

Dorchester Academy vs. Laurens Academy,6:30 p.m.

Class AA at Wilson Hall

Palmetto Christian vs. John Paul II, 6 p.m.

Cathedral vs. Wardlaw, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA at Sumter Civic Center

Porter-Gaud vs. First Baptist, 3:30 p.m.

Northwood vs. Orangeburg Prep, 5 p.m.

