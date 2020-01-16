Boys Scoring
Darjuwuan Brown, North Chareston 24.3
Cohen Gaskins, Pinewood Prep 23.3
Deshawn Murray, North Charleston 22.3
Elijah Ortiz, Faith Christian 22.3
Mason Grant, Porter-Gaud 20.7
Nai’Ryan Bookert, St. John’s Christian 20.3
Kevin Stokes, Stall 16.5
Trevon Spillers, Military Magnet 15.8
Tristan Freeling, Oceanside Collegiate 15.5
Tariq Shabazz, Pinewood Prep 15.4
Hakeem Meggett, Berkeley 14.8
Cooper Alvarado, Faith Christian 14.8
Jaylen Green, Philip Simmons 14.6
Aidan McCool, Bishop England 14.4
Antoine Parker, Fort Dorchester 14.3
Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian 14.0
Wendell Seabrook, Charleston Charter 13.7
Javari Stephens, Summerville 13.6
Patrick Antonelli, Bishop England 13.6
Daniel Brooks, Bishop England 13.5
Corey Speights, Stall 13.5
Trenton Bennett, North Charleston 13.4
Malakhi Stremlow, Cane Bay 13.1
Sam Laydon, Wando 13.1
Khyree Thompson, Burke 12.9
Mark Haight, Philip Simmons 12.8
Sam Crowley, Oceanside Collegiate 12.5
Corey Moraux, St. Johns Christian 12.0
Boys Rebounding
Jake Balogh, Faith Christian 12.2
Malakhi Stremlow, Cane Bay 12.2
Trenton Bennett, North Charleston 12.0
Deshawn Murray, North Charleston 9.6
Ethan Hayes, Faith Christian 8.7
Nate Green, North Charleston 7.8
Darjuwuan Brown, North Charleston 7.5
Cohen Gaskins, Pinewood Prep 7.3
Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian 7.3
Dem. McKelvey, Fort Dorchester 6.9
Kelvin Allen, Burke 6.9
Corey Speights, Stall 6.9
Lance Saulsbury, Pinewood Prep 6.9
TJ Simmons, Charleston Charter 6.5
Dionte Williams, Charleston Charter 6.5
Girls Scoring
Elise Pearson, Porter-Gaud 21.3
Aujea Bowman, Fort Dorchester 20.7
Lexi Grant, First Baptist 19.1
Kristen Jenkins, West Ashley 18.0
Augusta Dixon, James Island 16.3
Katelyn Howard, Palmetto Christian 15.6
Kennedy Rivers, Philip Simmons 14.4
Kylee Kellerman, Philip Simmons 13.3
Janae Whaley, Stall 13.3
Peighton Jambor, Berkeley 13.1
Dylan Silber, Wando 12.8
Tiana Spann, First Baptist 12.8
Rykia Jakes, Military Magnet 12.7
Quan. Johnson, Burke 12.7
Alayah Birch, Northwood Academy 12.7
Kennedy Rhue, Oceanside Collegiate 12.6
Aniyah Oliver, Goose Creek 12.5
Jyanhi Smith, Berkeley 12.4
Diam Thompson, Ashley Ridge 12.4
Amanda Blake, Ashley Ridge 12.2
Nab Washington, James Island 12.2
Cavashia Johnson, North Charleston 12.2
Elizabeth Eads, Wando 12.1
Vanessa Blake, Ashley Ridge 11.8
Kaelin Davis, Military Magnet 11.8
KeAirra Gregory, Northwood Academy 11.3
Olivia Horne, Palmetto Christian 11.1
Samiya Grant, First Baptist 11.1
Kolia Adams, Goose Creek 11.1
Amiyah Ferguson, Northwood Academy 11.0
Girls Rebounding
Aujea Bowman, Fort Dorchester 15.0
Tiana Spann, First Baptist 11.9
Tranell Smalls, North Charleston 11.5
Vanessa Blake, Ashley Ridge 11.2
Chyna Whaley, Burke 10.9
Augusta Dixon, James Island 10.5
Amanda Blake, Ashley Ridge 10.5
Ashleigh Goings, Fort Dorchester 10.3
KeAirra Gregory, Northwood Academy 9.8
Aliana Gilmore, Cane Bay 9.7
Elizabeth Eads, Wando 9.6
Peighton Jambor, Berkeley 8.9
Olivia Horne, Palmetto Christian 8.3
Emmett Keogh, Porter-Gaud 8.3
Quan Johnson, Burke 8.1
Malaka Belser, Oceanside Collegiate 8.0
Kayla Jones, Northwood Academy 7.9
Kennedy Rhue, Oceanside Collegiate 7.9
Sophia Simmons, North Charleston 7.9
Janise Shaw, Goose Creek 7.9
Lexi Grant, First Baptist 7.8