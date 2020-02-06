High School Basketball: Lowcountry stat leaders

Boys Scoring
Deshawn Murray, North Charleston 24.2
Cohen Gaskins, Pinewood Prep 23.5
Darjawuan Brown, North Charleston 22.6
Mason Grant, Porter-Gaud 20.9
Nai’Ryan Bookert, St. John’s Christian 20.7
Alex Sherrill, Colleton County 19.9
Stephan Gadson, Colleton County 17.7
Bailey Wiseman, James Island 17.5
Trevon Spillers, Military Magnet 17.4
Joel Burgess, Cathedral Academy 17.3
Tariq Shabazz, Pinewood Prep 17.2
Tristan Freeling, Oceanside Collegiate 15.8
Hakeem Meggett, Berkeley 15.8
Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian 15.3
Kevin Stokes, Stall 15.2
Aidan McCool, Bishop England 15.0
Antoine Parker, Fort Dorchester 14.6
Jaylen Green, Philip Simmons 14.0
Patrick Antonelli, Bishop England 14.0
Sam Crowley, Oceanside Collegiate 13.7
Mark Haight, Philip Simmons 13.5
Corey Speights, Stall 13.3
Daniel Brooks, Bishop England 13.2
Wendell Seabrook, Charleston Charter 13.2
Kaiden Mines, West Ashley 13.1
Javari Stephens, Summerville 13.0
Colin McKenzie, First Baptist 13.0
Sam Laydon, Wando 13.0
Corey Moraux, St. Johns Christian 12.9
Framon Frazier, Berkeley 12.8
Trenton Bennett, North Charleston 12.8
Khyree Thompson, Burke 12.3
Malakhi Stremlow, Cane Bay 12.3
Antonio Leake, Philip Simmons, 12.1
Dionte Williams, Charleston Charter 12.1
Jaden Scott, James Island 12.0
Boys Rebounding
Trenton Bennett, North Charleston 11.4
Malakhi Stremlow, Cane Bay 11.1
Deshawn Murray, North Charleston 9.7
Julian Jordan, James Island 9.5
Sahkaris Smalls, West Ashley 8.2
Mikey Blandin, First Baptist 8.2
Daniel Brooks, Bishop England 7.9
Corey Speights, Stall 7.9
Nick Freitag, Summerville 7.8
Cohen Gaskins, Pinewood Prep 7.7
Kendall Chakeris, Palmetto Christian 7.4
TJ Simmons, Charleston Charter 7.4
Kelvin Allen, Burke 7.3
Darjawuan Brown, North Charleston 7.2
Nate Green , North Charleston 7.1
Taeven Drayton, James Island 7.0
Telvon Coakley, Stratford 6.6
Dionte Williams, Charleston Charter 6.5
Girls Scoring
Elise Pearson, Porter-Gaud 21.9
Aujea Bowman, Fort Dorchester 20.2
Lexi Grant, First Baptist 19.1
Kristen Jenkins, West Ashley 17.1
Katelyn Howard, Palmetto Christian 16.3
Augusta Dixon, James Island 16.0
Kaleyia Brown, Stratford 14.7
Kennedy Rivers, Philip Simmons 14.4
Bernadica Brown, St. John’s 14.3
Amanda Blake, Ashley Ridge 14.0
Janae Whaley, Stall 13.5
Cavashia Johnson, North Charleston 13.4
Alayah Birch, Northwood Academy 13.4
Kylee Kellerman, Philip Simmons 13.0
Aniyah Oliver, Goose Creek 12.9
Tiana Spann, First Baptist 12.8
Olivia Horne, Palmetto Christian 12.8
Kennedy Rhue, Oceanside Collegiate 12.5
Rykia Jakes, Military Magnet 12.4
Diamond Thompson, Ashley Ridge 12.1
Samiya Grant, First Baptist 12.1
Qwanajah Johnson, Burke 12.0
Elizabeth Eads, Wando 11.9
Jyanhi Smith, Berkeley 11.7
Kolia Adams, Goose Creek 11.7
Dylan Silber, Wando 11.6
Sophia Simmons, North Charleston 11.5
Kaelin Davis, Military Magnet 11.5
KeAirra Gregory, Northwood Academy 11.3
Girls Rebounding
Aujea Bowman, Fort Dorchester 14.3
Chyna Whaley, Burke 12.9
Tiana Spann, First Baptist 12.2
Augusta Dixon, James Island 10.8
Tranell Smalls, North Charleston 10.7
Ashleigh Goings, Fort Dorchester 10.5
Amanda Blake, Ashley Ridge 10.3
Vanessa Blake, Ashley Ridge 10.1
KeAirra Gregory, Northwood Academy 9.8
Aliana Gilmore, Cane Bay 9.3
Emmy Keogh, Porter-Gaud 8.7
Elizabeth Eads, Wando 8.6
Peighton Jambor, Berkeley 8.6
Kayla Jones, Northwood Academy 8.0
Sophia Simmons, North Charleston 7.8
Qwanajah Johnson, Burke 7.8
Lexi Grant, First Baptist 7.8
Kennedy Rhue, Oceanside Collegiate 7.6
Kirsha Smith, Burke 7.6
Janise Shaw, Goose Creek 7.5
Jasmine Grant, Summerville 7.5
Malaka Belser, Oceanside Collegiate 7.4
Olivia Horn, Palmetto Christian 7.4