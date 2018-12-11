With only two all-star games remaining before the high school football season officially ends, the focus in the Lowcountry turns to basketball with a heavy slate of activity in December.
The Charleston-area will be home to quality holiday tournament basketball this month, starting with the Porter-Gaud Holiday Classic set for Dec. 21-23. Joining the host school are Goose Creek, Fort Dorchester, Trinity Byrnes, United Faith Academy, Greenville Charter, Legacy Charter, Village Christian, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach, and Liberty Heights.
The first two days will be played at Porter-Gaud and Sunday’s games will be played at First Baptist.
After Christmas, the 26th annual Rotary Roundball Classic will take place at North Charleston High School on Dec. 27-29. Sixteen teams will compete in two brackets, the International and Foundation, with champions in each bracket. Play begins each day at 10 a.m.
Forming the International bracket are First Baptist, Goose Creek, Palmetto Christian, Pinewood Prep, Wando, Georgetown Prep of Washington, D.C., Providence Day of Charlotte, and Roswell High of Georgia.
In the Foundation bracket are James Island, Porter-Gaud, Stall, West Ashley, Bullis School of Maryland, Cape Fear Academy of North Carolina, Milton High of Georgia and St. John’s College High School of Washington, D.C.
As many as 80 girls teams will be in town from Dec. 27-30 for the Carolina Invitational. Nine sites around the Lowcountry will host games, including Bishop England, Cane Bay, Porter-Gaud, First Baptist, Philip Simmons, Summerville, Goose Creek, Northwood Academy and James Island.
Burke High School hosts the Modie Risher Classic, which begins on Dec. 27 with the finals on Dec. 29. Eight teams make up the field, including Burke, Baptist Hill, Fort Dorchester, Colleton County, Swansea, Cane Bay, Dutch Fork and Spruce Creek, Florida.
Football all-star games
The state’s two big all-star football games will take place Saturday with Wofford College hosting the Shrine Bowl game at 2 p.m. and Coastal Carolina hosting the North-South All-Star Game at noon. The games are being played on the same day this year because the high school football season was pushed back a week due to Hurricane Florence.
Local players on the South Carolina roster for the Shrine Bowl are Berkeley receiver DJ Chisolm and Fort Dorchester linebacker Davon Gilmore.
Competing for the South All-Stars in the North-South Game are Timberland defensive back Tyler Sumpter, Berkeley corner Tre Morrison, Baptist Hill receiver Rashad Maxwell, Stratford running back Mario Anderson, Burke receiver Steven White, Colleton County offensive lineman Lane West, James Island offensive lineman Tereis Drayton, Garrett Tech defensive lineman Dal’mont Gourdine, Fort Dorchester offensive lineman Bruce Benjamin, Wando kicker Andrew Weil, Wando defensive lineman Jaelen Edwards, Summerville linebacker Cole Phillips, West Ashley offensive lineman Terrence Frasier, and Goose Creek defensive end LJ Stanley.
At halftime of the North-South Game, the 2018 Mr. Football will be announced. Summerville quarterback Johnathan Bennett is one of five finalists for the award, along with Chester offensive lineman Wyatt Tunall, T.L. Hanna defensive end Zacch Pickens, West Florence running back Ailym Ford and Wren quarterback Tyrell Jackson. The award is presented by the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association.
Bennett and Jackson are competing in the North-South Game while the other three finalists are participating in the Shrine Bowl.