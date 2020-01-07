Holiday basketball tournaments are a lot of fun for players and serve an important purpose as high school coaches look to iron out the early kinks before beginning region play.

The holidays have passed and with the ringing in of a new year and new decade comes the most important phase of the prep basketball regular season.

For most leagues in the area, region play begins in earnest this week while a handful of teams got in a few region games in December.

Charleston Math & Science already has three wins in Region 4-A and is ranked among the top 10 teams in Class A in the statewide coaches poll. Senior Wendell Seabrook is averaging 14.5 points per game for the 9-2 Riptide.

The area’s top team through December was Bishop England, off to a 13-0 start and looking like the early favorite in Region 6-AAA. The Bishops have yet to show a weakness with great balance and depth. Manning may be the only team in the region to present a challenge for the Bishops.

The two Class AAAAA regions look to be very balanced. Fort Dorchester is the favorite in 8-AAAAA and the Patriots are off to a 12-2 start. There will be no pushovers, however, in the region. West Ashley and Ashley Ridge look to be solid contenders, and Stall and Summerville have shown flashes of being ready to contend for a playoff spot.

In Region 7-AAAAA, James Island began the season as a top 10 team but has struggled to find consistency. The Trojans, however, have plenty of talent in the backcourt with juniors Jaden Scott and Bailey Wiseman.

Goose Creek struggled early but looked to be putting things together in the Roundball Classic. Cane Bay already has doubled its win total from a year ago and Berkeley is putting the pieces together nicely after heavy losses to graduation.

North Charleston enters Region 6-AA play as the favorite, led by all-state guard Darjuwuan Brown. Philip Simmons and Oceanside Collegiate should be solid contenders, as well.

In SCISA, Porter-Gaud remains the area’s top team with First Baptist and Pinewood Prep expected to contend for playoff spots in Class AAA. Faith Christian and St. John’s Christian have solid SCISA teams on the Class A level.

On the girls' side, Northwood Academy (13-1) is the top local team in SCISA, but First Baptist has solid potential and will challenge the Chargers. Both teams have young rosters and look to be building for the long haul.

Goose Creek remains the top area girls' team among AAAAA schools, but this team is far from dominant. Wando, Berkeley and James Island are the next best challengers to Goose Creek in Region 7-AAAA. Wando won six of its first seven games to open the season.

Ashley Ridge, Summerville and Fort Dorchester will likely decide Region 8-AAAAA. All three teams are off to good starts, though Fort Dorchester suffered a five-game losing streak in December. Stall, at 8-6, will battle for a playoff spot, as well.

A couple of teams to watch in the smaller classifications include Philip Simmons in AA, and Cross and Military Magnet in Class A. All three teams posted winning records through December.

Wrestling rankings

Only a handful of local teams are ranked in the top 20 of their respective classifications in the latest statewide wrestling rankings compiled by scmat.com.

In Class AAAAA, Summerville is ranked eighth and Fort Dorchester is ninth. Cane Bay and Ashley Ridge are listed 12th and 13th, respectively, while Stratford is ranked 18th.

Timberland is ranked third in the Class AA/A rankings while Military Magnet is ranked ninth. North Charleston checks in at 11 and Philip Simmons is 18th.

Lowcountry Top 10 boys basketball rankings

1. Bishop England

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Porter-Gaud

4. West Ashley

5. Ashley Ridge

6. North Charleston

7. James Island

8. Goose Creek

9. Berkeley

10. Charleston Math & Science

Lowcountry Top 10 girls basketball rankings

1. Goose Creek

2. Northwood Academy

3. Wando

4. Summerville

5. First Baptist

6. Bishop England

7. James Island

8. Ashley Ridge

9. Berkeley

10. Stall