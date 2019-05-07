Bishop England senior Geoffrey Gilbert has been named the Class AAA baseball player of the year by the S.C. Baseball Coaches Association, which also announced all-state teams in all classifications.
Gilbert, a left-handed pitcher who has committed to Clemson, is one of 10 Lowcountry players to earn all-state honors, joined on the Class AAA team by teammate Chris Dengler and Hanahan senior pitcher Charlie Toman.
Five players were selected to the Class AAAAA team, led by Jeffrey Zeigler, a junior at Berkeley. Other AAAAA selections include sophomore Cole Messina of Summerville, junior Jalen Vasquez of Fort Dorchester, and seniors Jaxon Weatherford of James Island and Chris Watkins of Ashley Ridge.
Oceanside Collegiate junior Gray Sobel was named to the Class AA team and is the Region 6-AA player of the year. Rounding out the team is Class A all-stater Garrett Isgette.
Region 7-AAAAA baseball honors
Berkeley’s Landy Cox was named the Region 7-AAAAA coach of the year and junior Jeffrey Zeigler was named the player of the year in a vote by the league coaches.
Berkeley, the region champion, also landed sophomore Jesse Free, freshman Rhett Legette and senior Hayden Dawson on the all-region team.
John Shelton, Noah Panezich and Tyler Pruitt were named all-region from Cane Bay, while Stratford’s selections include Travis Lott, Josh Davis and Dylan Stewart.
Wando’s picks were Jared Aden and Reed Garris while Jaxon Weatherford and Bobby Alexander represented James Island on the all-region team. Goose Creek’s Jackson Price rounds out the list.
Porter-Gaud's Kirshtein takes SCISA honor
Porter-Gaud’s Chai Kirshtein is the SCISA Region 1-AAA player of the year and Cyclones coach Rusty Tillman is the coach of the year for the 2019 season.
Porter-Gaud, the region champion this spring, also landed Emmett DeScherer and Jett Kirshtein on the all-region team.
First Baptist’s selections were LT Dantzler, Cooper Morillo, Lucas Snow and Will Mercer. Pinewood Prep’s selections were Cooper Robinson, Tyler Evans, Noah Cadiz and TJ Hatchett, while Ben O’Brien of Northwood Academy rounds out the team.
Honorable mention picks were Max Sasnett and Ben Kahn of Porter-Gaud; Alec Rehagen of Pinewood; Wyatt Fulton of Northwood; and Johnny McAlister of First Baptist.
State soccer finals this weekend
Porter-Gaud will host the 2019 SCISA state soccer championships on Saturday while Irmo High in Columbia is the site for the SCHSL state title games on Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, the Class AA boys and girls and the Class AAAA boys and girls will play for titles, beginning at 2 p.m. Action at Irmo on Saturday begins at 10 a.m. with the Class A boys championship, followed by championship games in Class AAA and Class AAAAA.