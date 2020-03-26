High school baseball: A look at Charleston area's top senior players

The coronavirus outbreak has placed the sports world, professional and amateur, on hold for the foreseeable future.

It is possible, but looking more and more unlikely, that the high school spring sports season will return to some semblance of competition later this spring.

At the time of the suspension of play, we were putting together a list of the top senior baseball talent in the Lowcountry. Not knowing if these athletes will get to play another game this season, here's a look at the top players in the class of 2020.

The area’s top prospect in the 2020 class is Fort Dorchester shortstop Jalen Vasquez, who will play at South Carolina in the fall. Vasquez has been a USC commitment for more than two years and brings outstanding defensive ability to his position. While he uses his loose right arm on the mound as well, Vasquez will likely be a middle infielder at the next level.

Summerville’s Brody Hopkins, a College of Charleston signee, is one of the more versatile athletes in the class. An All-Lowcountry football selection as a receiver, Hopkins uses his speed and athleticism in the Green Wave outfield. He also possesses a strong right arm and is used on the mound with a fastball consistently clocked in the upper 80s. Hopkins said Cougars coach Chad Holbrook envisions him as a starting outfielder and potential closer.

Summerville was off to a 4-1 start this season and Hopkins felt the Green Wave could be a state title contender in Class AAAAA.

“We can put nine really competitive guys on the field and we have great pitching depth,” he said. “We hope we will have a chance to prove ourselves. I really want to play again.”

Hopkins feels for his teammates, and other area seniors, who may not have the option of college baseball. He also hopes his own senior season is not over.

“There’s a lot of stuff going around about we might get back to playing or we might be done, it’s up in the air right now,” Hopkins said. “Man, I hope we play. If we can just have one more game to send us seniors out the right way. Everything happened so fast. I want to play as much as we can but one more game for these seniors would be good.”

Berkeley pitcher Jeffrey Zeigler, who has signed with The Citadel, is considered the top pitcher in the area. Zeigler was 8-0 with 0.82 earned run average last spring, earning all-state and all-lowcountry honors as a junior.

Zeigler, like Hopkins and every other spring sports athlete in the area, was dismayed at the suspension of play.

“I definitely understand why and what’s going on,” he said. “We have to be smart about this virus and keep people safe. At the same time, it’s devastating to all of us. We (Berkeley) were off to a hot start and we really feel like we have a great team. It’s a little sad that we may not get to reach our full potential together this season.”

Zeigler and Hopkins say they continue to throw and take batting practice with teammates in small groups.

Fort Dorchester third baseman Pat Monteith is noted as one of the area’s top hitters, and Wando teammates Connor Cino (catcher) and Evan Grant (second baseman) are two top performers at their positions. Cane Bay infielder Kristofer Blanco, a Coker signee, also rates as one of the top offensive performers in the area.

In addition to Berkeley and Summerville, perennial AAA power Bishop England entered the season as the top-ranked team in Class AAA and is seeking a fourth consecutive state championship.

Oceanside Collegiate is the defending Class AA Lower State champion and veteran coach Jerry Stoots has nine returning seniors this spring.

Wando won a pair of early tournaments and is 7-1 with a deep and talented team as well in Class AAAAA.

Lowcountry Top 10 senior baseball players

Jalen Vasquez, SS/P – Fort Dorchester

Brody Hopkins, OF/P – Summerville

Jeffrey Zeigler, P/1B – Berkeley

Pat Monteith, 3B – Fort Dorchester

Connor Cino, C – Wando

Kristofer Blanco, IF – Cane Bay

Evan Grant, IF – Wando

Gray Sobel, C/P – Oceanside Collegiate

Jacob Church, P – Ashley Ridge

Connor Boan , OF – Wando

Other top senior players

TJ Provenzano, Oceanside Collegiate; Luke Sommerdyke, Wando; William Anderson, Bishop England; Ahmad Tucker, Summerville; Michael Singletary, Berkeley; Jed Hudson, Berkeley; Jake Skole, Wando; Cooper Gaskins, Oceanside Collegiate; Vonnu Elias, West Ashley; Gabe Smith, West Ashley; Ben O’Brien, Northwood Academy.