High School Athletes of the Year: Porter-Gaud swimmer, Summerville two-sport star honored

Successful athletes have a burning desire to excel, derived from a competitive spirit. Often, that competitive drive comes from a strong family support system, which can include a long line of athletes who serve as motivation from generation to generation.

Porter-Gaud’s Elysse Pardus and Summerville’s Brody Hopkins, The Post and Courier's High School Athletes of the Year for 2019-20, were pushed to excellence from an early age by sports-minded families. That extra push enabled both to be among the best in their respective sports.

Pardus leaves Porter-Gaud as the most dominant swimmer in the history of the South Carolina Independent Schools Association (SCISA), racking up more than 20 individual gold medals in state meet competition and establishing eight state records.

Headed for Auburn University in August, Pardus helped lead Porter-Gaud to five consecutive state championships.

“The team championships are what I am most proud of,” Pardus says. “I mean I enjoy winning my own events, but I know that winning my races is helping the team win. Swimming is a lot of individual competition, but the team stuff matters a lot to me.”

Pardus also has excelled as a year-round swimmer, competing at the highest amateur level. It was a wager with her mother that pushed then 10-year-old Elysse into a more competitive swimming environment.

Jayne Pardus, a former golfer at the University of Kentucky who currently competes professionally, took to the pool against her daughter to prove a point.

“She challenged me to four 50-yard races in the pool, four different strokes, and said if I could beat her in three events, then I could do what I wanted,” explained Pardus, whose father excelled in baseball and hockey. “Well, we ended up each winning two, so I had to agree to try moving up to tougher (swimming) competition. It all worked out great for me. I have always been thankful that she saw the potential in me and wanted me to do special things.”

Younger sister Kaila has another year left at Porter-Gaud, and she, too, has been highly decorated in the pool.

“We swim opposite events, so we’re not actually competing against each other, but we definitely are motivated by how each of us does,” Elysse said. “We have a very healthy, competitive relationship. I want her to win her events, and she wants me to win my events.”

For Hopkins, a 6-4 receiver in football and outfielder/pitcher in baseball, there was never the option to do anything other than sports. His father, Tim, played baseball at Summerville and USC Aiken. He had an aunt on his mother’s side who played basketball at LSU, and several men in her family were high-profile athletes as well.

Older brother T.J. played football and baseball at Summerville before moving on to South Carolina as a baseball star and eventual draft pick of the Cincinnati Reds.

“Sports is really all I’ve known for as long as I can remember,” said Brody, who will play baseball at College of Charleston. “My parents would play softball when I was really little, and I was always there, always around the game. We are a competitive family, and sports really brings us all together.”

Hopkins earned all-state and All-Lowcountry honors last fall in football. He averaged better than 24 yards per reception over the last two seasons and could have opted to play football in college.

“I love football, love the competition and the Friday nights out on the field, but baseball always has been No. 1 with me,” Hopkins said. “I do think about football sometimes, though, wondering how good I could have been if I had just focused on football. It’s all good, though. I’m doing what I want to do.”

In baseball, Hopkins uses his athleticism and length to his advantage in the outfield and on the mound. He also uses the success of his older brother as motivation. He doesn’t want to be as good as his brother - he wants to be better.

“Whatever he did in middle school ball, I wanted to do even better,” he said. “Whatever he did on the varsity, I wanted to do more. I look up to him as my inspiration, but I want to be better than he was. That’s not easy. He’s really good.”

The Post and Courier did not select All-Lowcountry teams for spring sports this year since those seasons were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.