Michel Dukes of First Baptist and Katie Brooks of Bishop England are both headed to Clemson, but The Post and Courier's All-Lowcountry Athletes of the Year have very different ideas about what the next four years will look like.
Dukes, a football and basketball standout at First Baptist, is going to Clemson as a football scholarship signee and will report later this month to begin his indoctrination into major college sports.
Brooks, who helped Bishop England to state titles in basketball and track this year, has decided to tackle her academic career without athletics when she enrolls at Clemson in August.
“I know how demanding it is for college athletes to maintain their studies while basically working year-round in your sport and I decided being a student was more important for me,” said Brooks, who was a first-team All-Lowcountry selection in basketball. “I still love basketball, and maybe after a year or so, I might try to get back into it. But right now my focus is on academics and I am comfortable with that.”
Brooks was not recruited by Clemson but had scholarship opportunities from smaller colleges if basketball was her priority. While at Bishop England, she certainly made sports a big part of her life. She was a three-year starter for basketball coach Paul Runey and a member of two state championship teams. She led the team in scoring as a senior, averaging nearly 12 points and six rebounds per game as part of a balanced lineup.
Growing up, Brooks tried volleyball, soccer and swimming before settling on basketball, where the six-foot forward excelled. This spring, Brooks participated with the track and field team for the first time. In her only year of competition, Brooks captured third-place in the high jump and eighth-place in the triple jump at the Class AAA state track meet.
Brooks comes from a sports-minded family. Her parents were high school athletes and her brother, Daniel, is a top pitching prospect in the Bishops’ baseball program.
“We’ve always been involved in something and it helped us learn to balance out athletics and academics, to get really good at time management,” Brooks said. “Being able to compete at Bishop England was something I will never forget. Bishop England helped prepare me for college.”
Runey said Brooks could have been a college basketball player but understands that her focus is academics.
“She’s a well-rounded kid, a great young lady,” he said. “She’s a National Honor Society student. She is very focused and a hard worker. She will be successful. No doubt about it.”
As for Dukes, the 5-11, 190-pound running back leaves quite a legacy at First Baptist. As a five-year starter, Dukes rushed for 8,762 yards and 117 touchdowns. He helped lead the program to three state championship games, winning two SCISA Class AA state titles.
Now comes the hard part. From a small private school program where he was “the man” to a running back room loaded with four- and five-star performers for the defending national champions.
“Yeah, it’s crazy to think about where I came from and now I get to be a part of the best program in college football,” said Dukes, who also was an all-state basketball player, averaging better than 20 points per game. “I am very excited to get up there and get started. I know it will be hard but I have been working my butt off all spring to be ready. The competition is great. It will make everyone better. I am ready to compete.”
Dukes, who also had offers to play college basketball, admits giving up the sport he loves will be difficult. Just a few weeks ago he participated in a slam dunk contest, winning the event with highlight reel dunks. Basketball, however, is in the past. For now.
“Maybe after a year, if it works out, I may have an opportunity to play basketball,” Dukes said. “But honestly, I am 100 percent committed to football. I want to make my impact in football. I love basketball and that will never change, but football is getting me an education and football will get all of my energy.”
Dukes talks often of the opportunity to become a college graduate. He says a college degree will make his parents most proud. His future, he hopes, is in sports broadcasting on ESPN.
“Since I started playing sports as a kid, if I let my grades slip my mom would take me out,” he said. “I had to do well in school to play sports. I have to get a degree for my mom. She always says that is more important to her than football.”
Here are the All-Lowcountry teams and players of the year for spring sports. The teams are selected by The Post and Courier with input from high school coaches.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Player of the year
Colin Baker, Academic Magnet
Baker won his third straight state title in the 3,200 meters at the S.C. High School League track and field championships in 9:15.53, and doubled up with his first state title in the 1,600 meters in 4:21.14. Both times were fastest in the Lowcountry this season. The senior is headed for Harvard University.
First Team
100 meters: DJ Chisolm, Berkeley, 10.67 seconds
200 meters: Shakur Gadsden, Garrett Academy, 22.06 seconds
400 meters: CJ Pollum,, Summerville, 50.34 seconds
800 meters: Carson Tillman, James Island, 1:56.25
1,600 meters: Colin Baker, Academic Magnet, 4:21.14
3,200 meters: Colin Baker, Academic Magnet, 9:15.53
110 meter hurdles: Jaquon Williams, Berkeley, 14.90 seconds
400 meter hurdles: Ethan Kimberling, Summerville, 57.46 seconds
High jump: Bryce Ravenell, Summerville, 6 feet, 6 inches
Long jump: DJ Chisolm, Berkeley, 24 feet, 06.75 inches
Triple jump: Mark Mazyck, Summerville, 46 feet, 08.50 inches
Discus: David Kowalchik, Wando, 181 feet, 10.00 inches
Shot put: David Kowalchik, Wando, 58 feet, 1.5 inches
Pole Vault: Jonathan Togami, Wando, 13 feet, 6 inches;
Jack McAvoy, Bishop England, 13 feet, 6 inches
Honorable Mention
Academic Magnet: Jake Thayer; Summerville: Adam McKanna, Zavier Davis; Cane Bay: Zane Jackson; Wando: Anderson Infante, Paul Kowalchik; Bishop England: Michael Owens, Logan Desciak, Aidan Richter, Mark Richter, Sam Boykin; Hanahan: Aiden Hatton; Fort Dorchester: Dwayne Curnell; West Ashley: DeAndre Davis, Casey Brown, Jaelin Pinckney; Garrett: Jebriel Jenkins, Dalmont Gourdine; Berkeley: Tre Morrison; Timberland: Jamal Williams, Daquawn Johnson, Jamaal McKinney; Military Magnet: Kelvin Holman, Deondre Waites; Garnaris McCormick, Xavier White, Tariq Ulmer, Jaquavion Smith, Kelvin Heyward, Rashawn Gholston; Cross: Curtis Gonzalez, Dorian Pinckney; Philip Simmons: Kiamani Denmark, Noah Ward; Thomas Schmenk, RJ Watson, Peyton Woolridge; Baptist Hill: Tiquain Bright, Terrance Simmons; Porter-Gaud: Zai Waring, Will Perrine, Ben McElveen, Walker Carswell, Tobias Lafayette, Kyle Lafayette, Peter Stone Lorris, Chase Merrick; First Baptist: Sincere Brown; John Ravenel Jr; Palmetto Christian: Grayson Silvester, Brad Chaney, Hamilton Blair; Hans Payne, Cole Silvester; Woodland: Markeis Parson, Miguel Mack; St. John’s: Michell Grant, Augustis Frasier; Pinewood Prep: Mikey McVeigh, Ethan Hirsch, Brett Reed, Dominic Kassing, Gabe Gross.
Coach of the Year: Mark Vonelmann, Military Magnet
Based on performances at state championship track meets.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Player of the Year
Emma Albano, Bishop England
Albano led the Bishops to their second Class AAA state championship in three years, winning the discus at 129 feet, six inches and placing third in the shot put at 36-11.75. Both efforts led the Lowcountry this season.
First Team
100 meters: Valencia Carter, Fort Dorchester, 12.06 seconds
200 meters: Najhyrai Watson, Philip Simmons, 24.49 seconds
400 meters: Angel Frank, Summerville, 55.71 seconds
800 meters: Hailey Meyers, Philip Simmons, 2:19.57
1600 meters: Hannah Vroon, James Island, 5:15.49
3200 meters: Hailey Meyers, Philip Simmons, 11:59.30
100 meter hurdles: Kerrya Gaddist, Woodland, 15.49 seconds
400 hurdles: Lauren Pernell, Palmetto Christian, 1:06.41
High jump: Tia Lucas, James Island, 5 feet, 4 inches
Long jump: Jaquoia Williams, Berkeley, 18 feet, 10 inches
Triple jump: Auyana Carson, Woodland, 38 feet, 8.5 inches
Discus: Emma Albano, Bishop England, 129 feet, 6 inches
Shot put: Emma Albano, Bishop England, 36 feet, 11.75 inches
Pole vault: Grace Hotchkiss, Bishop England, 12 feet, 8 inches
Honorable Mention
Woodland: Olivia Rodd; Janiah Washington, Katylyn Sweatman, Tyleah Moorer, Zanyah Simmons; Cross: LaTea Smalls, Raynee Green, Traince Smalls; Baptist Hill: Takiah Nottage, Alana Foster, Shontai Moultrie, Rosalyn Bryant; Charleston Collegiate: Tessa Mudd; St. John’s: Bernadica Brown, Johneia Odom; Ashley Hall: Koko Magwood, Ailish Ward, Kayla Kirkland, Leyla Ozyurt, Bryce Turberville; Academic Magnet: Isabella Darce; Bishop England: Patricia George, Mary Wallace Rainero, Katie Brooks, Kimber Keene, Kelsey Stieby; Hanahan: Jaleigha Fleming, Autumn Bladen, Hanna Johnson, Kylie Futrell, Amari Smith, Alanna Herndon, Emily Lood; Porter-Gaud: Callie Harper, Catherine Billings, Ava Evans-Godley, Bryce Marion, Chloe Ebash, Kennedy Burnett, Georgia Arnold, Connor McMahon, Eloise Van Allen, Nelle Alexander, Helen Berlin; Pinewood Prep: Amber Farrell; Philip Simmons: Alexandra Ugan, Grace Ward, Ella Bachmann, Layla Simpson; Palmetto Christian: Catherine Cave, Mae Cave, Ella Banks, Allison Kammer, Becca Bowers, Charlee Olson, Reese Baker, Katelyn Howard; Wando: Sophie Heinhold, Hannah Togami, Brooke Millet, Jayla Grant, Riley Lair; Ashley Ridge: Jessica Johnson, Jenna Patterson; Fort Dorchester: Taylor Smith, Kynnedy Dennis; James Island: Zorihya Edwards, Maya Lucas; Berkeley: Karmen Taylor; Cane Bay: Simone Green; Garrett: Jaleah Washington; West Ashley: Tanzania Watson; Stratford: Danielle Brown.
Coaches of the year: James Chavez, Woodland; Tony Colizzi, Bishop England.
Based on performances at state championship track meets.
BOYS GOLF
Player of the Year
Drayton Stewart, James Island
Stewart, who has signed to play college golf at Clemson, shot a 69-72—141 to finish second in the Class AAAAA state tournament at the Country Club of Lexington. He led James Island to a ninth-place finish, tops among Lowcountry schools.
First Team
Drayton Stewart, James Island (69-72—141, 2nd in Class AAAAA)
Zach Adams, First Baptist (73-70—143, 3rd in SCISA Class AAA)
Rye Tifft, Oceanside Collegiate (70-74—144, 2nd in Class AA)
Andrew Propes, Palmetto Christian (78-69—147, T5 in SCISA Class AA)
Austin Scott, Bishop England (77-71—148, T4 in Class AAA)
Sam McMillan, Porter-Gaud (74-74—148, T5 in SCISA Class AAA)
Austin Mosher, Wando (71-79—150, T12 in Class AAAAA)
Alex Stephens, Palmetto Christian (75-76—151, T8 in SCISA Class AA)
Ethan Bluhm, Bishop England (70-81—151, T8 in Class AAA)
Honorable Mention
Bishop England: JJ Keene, Luke Walmet; Hanahan: Jake Snelgrove; Lowcountry Leadership: Ryan Bozard; Pinewood Prep: Andrew Kaslick; Porter-Gaud: Willis Rogers, Hale Kilborn, Rowan Sullivan, Campbell Skelly; Wando: Dylan Ross, Nick Ceva; James Island: Jackson McGowan, Nick Velasquez, Jesse Nguyen; Summerville: AJ Martino, Caleb Keyes, Jack Robinson; Berkeley: Cody Cloninger; Fort Dorchester: Andy Messersmith; Pinewood Prep: Jose Tapia; Crown Leadership: Johnny Velasquez; Hanahan: Koury Sandness; Academic Magnet: Jack Catalano, Alex Levin.
Coach of the Year: John Greavu, Bishop England
Based on performances at state tournaments.
SOFTBALL
Player of the Year
Katie Freeman, Ashley Ridge
Freeman, a senior, was one of the area’s most dominant pitchers over the last two seasons, helping guide the program to back-to-back appearances in the Class AAAAA Lower State finals. She posted a 17-3 record in 2019 with eight shutouts and a 0.78 earned run average, and struck out 256 hitters in 129 innings. At the plate, she batted .301.
First Team
Hailey Patterson, IF, Ashley Ridge, Jr.
Maddie Ingram, IF, Ashley Ridge, So.
Smiley Kinloch, SS, Cane Bay, Sr.
Mallena Wright, 3B, Cane Bay, Sr.
Maycin Brown, SS, Northwood, Sr.
Mikayla Goodwin, IF, Summerville, Jr.
Faith Jones, IF, Fort Dorchester, Sr.
Kennedy Rhue, IF, Oceanside Collegiate, So.
Jersey Silver, SS, Berkeley, So.
Hailey Wilkerson, C, Berkeley, Sr.
Brooklyn Stueness, OF, Berkeley, Sr.
Gracie Decuir, P, Berkeley, Fr.
Brooke Vorhis, 1B, Hanahan, Jr.
Golden Thrower, P, Hanahan, Jr.
Ashlyn Cribb, C, Hanahan, Sr.
Gracie Prince, C, Timberland, So.
Abby Prince, C, Timberland, 8th-grader
Kylie Smith, P, Goose Creek, Sr.
Hannah Reeves, IF/P, Dorchester Academy, Sr.
Peyton Jackson, P, Dorchester Academy, Jr.
Honorable Mention
Cane Bay: Jenna Krol, Joey Lawhorn, Hailey Howell, Ciera Fenton; Timberland: Brooke Moody, Tori Rose; Fort Dorchester: Bricelin Balcer, Merryl Dolbeck; Summerville: Hailey Hill, Zoey Frasier; West Ashley: Kinleigh Mines, Karrisa Johnson; Goose Creek: Alex Flowers; Stratford: Raegan Shriver, Laine Toler, Camryn Weatherford; James Island: Kayla Holesberg, Grace Hyams; Wando: Mercedes Barker; Oceanside Collegiate: Ashley Duncan, Kayla Oh; Ashley Ridge: Destiny Brown; St. John's Christian: Charity Dennis, Sarah Mitchum; Palmetto Scholars: Jordan Crabb; Charleston Charter: Hannah Limehouse; Military Magnet: Iana Williams; Northwood Academy: Abi Harrawood; Colleton County: Whitley Weathers.
Coaches of the Year: Larissa Shannon, Ashley Ridge; Katrina Moffett, Hanahan
BASEBALL
Player of the Year
Geoffrey Gilbert, Bishop England
In leading the Bishops to a third consecutive Class AAA state championship, Gilbert went 8-1 on the mound with a 0.56 earned run average. He struck out 102 hitters in 61 ⅔ innings and threw four complete games. Gilbert also batted .300 with eight doubles and 22 runs batted in. He went 26-1 on the mound during the last three seasons with 278 strikeouts.
First Team
Chris Dengler, 3B, Bishop England, Sr.
Gray Sobel, P/IF, Oceanside Collegiate, Jr.
Charlie Toman, P/OF, Hanahan, Sr.
Trey Pooser, P, Hanahan, Sr.
Travis Lott, C, Stratford, Sr.
Noah Panezich, 1B, Cane Bay, Sr.
John Shelton, P, Cane Bay, Sr.
Cole Messina, C, Summerville, So.
Brodie Blanton, IF, Summerville, Sr.
AC Heaton, P, Summerville, Sr.
Chris Watkins, P, Ashley Ridge, Sr.
Jalen Vasquez, SS, Fort Dorchester, Jr.
Lane Lee, P, Colleton County, Sr.
Jared Aden, P, Wando, Sr.
Chace Cooper, P, West Ashley, Sr.
Jeffrey Zeigler, P, Berkeley, Jr.
Hayden Dawson, C, Berkeley, Sr.
Jaxon Weatherford, 1B, James Island, Sr.
Ethan Fewell, C/P, Academic Magnet, Sr.
Pat Monteith, IF/P, Fort Dorchester
Honorable Mention
Fort Dorchester: Sean Gould, Tyler Christmas; West Ashley: Bryce Brown, Robbie Brown; Academic Magnet: Max Windom; Stratford: Blake Marrs, Dylan Stewart, Josh Davis, Jaden Maynor; Charleston Charter: Garrett Isgette; Bishop England: Daniel Brooks, Corey Cochran; Berkeley: Jesse Free, Rhett Legette; Cane Bay: Tyler Pruitt, Kristofer Blanco; Oceanside Collegiate: TJ Provenzano, Brandon Schultz; James Island: Bobby Alexander; Hanahan: Jonathan Barham; Porter-Gaud: Chai Kirshtein, Jett Kirshtein; Northwood Academy: Ben O’Brien; Wando: Reed Garris; Ashley Ridge: Hayden Sturm, James Lisi; Dorchester Academy: Landon Way, Chase Way. Colleton County: Chase Hadwin, Henry Gibson.
Coaches of the Year: Mike Darnell, Bishop England; Jerry Stoots, Oceanside Collegiate
BOYS LACROSSE
Player of the Year
Colin Reich, Oceanside Collegiate
Reich, a senior, was a two-year starter and key performer for the Landsharks, helping to lead them to a pair of Class AAAA state championships. He scored 47 goals with 17 assists this season and tallied 96 goals with 43 assists over his two seasons at Oceanside Collegiate.
First Team
Chase Meilan, Oceanside Collegiate, Sr.
Jack Shipman, Wando, Sr.
Nathan Fasanaro, Wando, Sr.
Kevin Marshall, Porter-Gaud, Sr.
Sam Ford-Dirks, Academic Magnet, Jr.
Harris Hubbard, Bishop England, Sr.
Cameron Weeks, Oceanside Collegiate, Jr.
Sullivan Clair, Bishop England, Jr.
Hampton Gehlken, James Island, Sr.
McKay Dunaway, Wando, So.
Stephen Schlosser, Academic Magnet, Sr.
Joey Boylston, Oceanside Collegiate, Jr.
Honorable Mention
Bishop England: Bryan Wain, Dennis Treasurer, Jack Jennings, Michael Long, Ben Kinsinger, Eddie Marinaro, Mick Maracci, McDowell Wyman, George Prioleau; Wando: Henry Maloney, John Thomas, Sawyer Thompson, Simon Dickinson, Matt McIntyre; Academic Magnet: Chap Hodges, Will Jordan, Jack Dillard, Oliver Abar; Oceanside Collegiate: Tyler Crookes, Cole Sweeney.
Coach of the Year: Tom Harris, Oceanside Collegiate
GIRLS LACROSSE
Player of the Year
Ava Ward, Bishop England
Ward, a senior, was a four-year varsity player and a member of four consecutive state championship teams, a first in South Carolina. She scored 78 goals and tallied 37 assists while also picking up a team-leading 62 groundballs. Ward finished her career with 188 goals scored, 68 assists and 199 groundballs.
First Team
Grace Ann Carlson, Bishop England, Sr.
Ginger Tompkins, Bishop England, Sr.
Morgan Roberts, Bishop England, Sr.
Becky Van Kirk, Porter-Gaud, Sr.
Casey Bronco, Oceanside Collegiate, Sr.
Jaime Whitlock, Oceanside Collegiate, Fr.
Dupre Edens, Wando, Jr.
Tess Hartley, Wando, Jr.
Kennedy Coupe, Bishop England, Jr.
Paige Leonard, Wando, So.
Victoria Rowe, Bishop England, So.
Coco Pampu, Bishop England, So.
Kate Troy, Wando, So.
Honorable Mention
Oceanside Collegiate: Haley Waller; Kiera Armitage, Annie Dhabliwala, Lucille Francher, Riley Bachmann, Abby Ware, Olivia Quartermous; Wando: Bridget Connors, Abby Wilhite, Anna Sawyer, Madison Wood, Skylar Weiskittle, Carlie McLaughlin, Claire McKittrick; Bishop England: Lauren Wysong, Elizabeth Tausig, Francis Poch, Annie Burton, Ryley Dengler.
Coach of the Year: Jeff Weiner, Bishop England
BOYS SOCCER
Player of the Year
Ben Fayssoux, Wando
Fayssoux was a team captain for the 2019 Class AAAAA state champions. He played defensively as a center back and was the leader of one of the state’s top defensive teams. Fayssoux was selected to play in the Clash of the Carolina’s all-star game and was a Class AAAAA all-state selection by the state's coaches association.
First Team
Tre Jackson, Wando, So.
Alden Ray, James Island, Sr.
Kevin Wray, Wando, Jr.
Mason Bishop, Academic Magnet, Sr.
Bryan Bracy, Academic Magnet, Sr.
Owen Hamilton, Wando, Sr.
James Cox, Bishop England, Sr.
Sean Fields, Bishop England, Sr.
JD Benson, Fort Dorchester, Sr.
Russell McLaughlin, Bishop England, Sr.
Philip Siegwald, Oceanside Collegiate, Sr.
Stephen Siegwald, Oceanside Collegiate, Sr.
Jacob Schirmer, Bishop England, Sr.
Miller Stokes, Bishop England, So.
Benji Vazquez, Academic Magnet, Jr.
Dhillon Wegner, Academic Magnet, Jr.
Jimmy Davis, Ashley Ridge, Sr.
Jonah Miller, Wando, Sr.
Henry Loor, Bishop England, Sr.
Ari Ogretman, Wando, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Ashley Ridge: Eric Watson, Carter Medved, Blaise Dampier; Fort Dorchester: Logan Burridge, Chase Kennedy; Stall: Sergio Vasquez,, Tarryll Jackson, Julian Gonzalez; Summerville: Cooper Kelley, Tommy Dame, Jesus Alarcon; West Ashley: Jacob Stewart; Wando: Jeffrey Mason; James Island: Andrew Walsh, Holden Silverman; Cane Bay: Ryder Wishart, Jordan Thompson, Jose Herrera; Berkeley: Jacob Fillmore; Goose Creek: Jose Perdoma, Leo Alvarado; Stratford: Charles Morgan, Jonas Dasilva, Saif Quzah; Bishop England: Nick DeFazzio, Ethan Kessler, Maxwell Linder, Chris Richardson, Michael Still; Academic Magnet: Sam Maher, Dylan Odell, Aidan Worthington; Hanahan: Jose Romero; Oceanside Collegiate: Ethan Flynn.
Coaches of the Year: Shilo Tisdale, Wando; Andre Berenzon, Oceanside Collegiate
GIRLS SOCCER
Player of the Year
Samantha Meredith, Wando
Meredith, a senior, is a three-time all-state selection and was selected to play for Team SC in the Clash of the Carolinas. She led Wando to the Class AAAAA Lower State title. Meredith scored 40 goals with 15 assists in 2019. She has signed with the University of South Carolina.
First Team
Olivia Hughes, Ashley Ridge, Sr.
Campbell Gibson, Ashley Ridge, Sr.
Maggie Van Thullenar, Wando, Sr.
Ashley Anderson, Academic Magnet, Jr.
Lauren Berrigan, Bishop England, Fr.
Riane Coman, Academic Magnet, Sr.
Kelly Drummond, Bishop England, Sr.
Moryah Snype, Fort Dorchester, Sr.
Gabby Short, Porter-Gaud, Sr.
Grace Powell, Pinewood Prep, Sr.
Jourdan Gruber, Academic Magnet, Sr.
Riley Haas, Academic Magnet, Jr.
Megan Reineke, Bishop England, Sr.
Riley Cox, Pinewood Prep, Jr.
Kayla Vroman, Bishop England, So.
Jessica Osborne, Pinewood Prep, 8th grade
Valentina Mosquera, Oceanside Collegiate, So.
Isabella Pecunes, Oceanside Collegiate, Fr.
Korbin Simmons-Heyward, Oceanside Collegiate, Fr.
Evan Gilbert, Porter-Gaud, Sr.
Honorable Mention
Oceanside Collegiate: Ashley Fanelli; Porter-Gaud: Abi Stock; Ashley Ridge: Addi Wells, Natalie Blatner; Fort Dorchester: Zoey Conrad, Ambrea Hills; Stall: Leslie Corondao; Summerville: Reagan Gregory, Emma Sipple, Brynn Brusseau; West Ashley: Claire Busby, Payton Layne Kahler, Lauren Lupton; Wando: Micah Spickerman, Gwen Keiser; James Island: Alarie Hodge, Molly Conway, Chloe Harrell; Berkeley: Alyssa Morrell, Caitlin Lacey, Shelby McCutchen; Stratford: Allison Veazey; Cane Bay: Kelsey Tyson, Chloe Mims, Reagan Chafin; Goose Creek: Jenna Collier, Selavah Mwangu; Bishop England: Addy Loor, Alexis DeMarco, Isabella DeMarco; Academic Magnet: Mary Archambault, Caley Jacobs, Emma Sherman; Ashley Hall: Sofia Feldman, Hampden Thomas; Hanahan: Lauren Connoly.
Coach of the Year: Dave Snyder, Bishop England
BOYS TENNIS
Player of the Year
Coy Simon, Philip Simmons
As a junior this year, Simon helped lead Philip Simmons to the SCHSL Class AA state championship, then turned around and won the individual singles state title for A/AA/AAA. Simon is no stranger to All-Lowcountry selections. Two years ago as a freshman at Hanahan, he helped the Hawks win a state title and made All-Lowcountry. Simon is a multi-talented, ambidextrous 17-year-old who has verbally committed to the University of Tennessee. In junior tennis, he is the No. 1 boys 18 player in the South and trains at Randy Pate Academy at LTP Tennis.
First Team
Coy Simon, Philip Simmons
Max Smith, Philip Simmons
Mitchell Deames, Philip Simmons
Luke Prendergast, Wando
Hector Romero, Bishop England
Honorable Mention
Academic Magnet: Cameron Dawson, Vinod Pandey, Timothy Wilson, Carson Moore, Kyle Smith; Ashley Ridge: Hampton Plyler, Garrett Morris, Mack Wanish; Berkeley: Josh Giannelli, Hugh Huxford, Jordan Wiley; Bishop England: Zach Dacuba, Harrison Estey, Lukas Gosselein, Rafe Flathman, Jose Rentas, Liam French; Cane Bay: Landon Lynchfield, Carter Hinkle, Jonah Streff; Charleston Collegiate: Jack Kirages, Grant Judd; Fort Dorchester: Winson Wang, Connor Westbrook; Goose Creek: Mateo Coleman, Revis Micklen; Hanahan: Mark Jones, Brian Lam, Ethan Wood, Zach Santarelli; James Island: Neo James, Riley Kiser, Nick Kiser; Oceanside Collegiate: Matthew Kirk, Haagan Williams, Sam Blount, Jack Hughes, Ian Rasheed; Palmetto Christian: Justice Galt, JP Biggerstaff, Peyton Shaw, Bennett Velasquez; Philip Simmons: Carson Baker, Jake Smith, JD Sutterlin, Garrett Brooker, Will Ramey, Zade Hyatt, Aiden Brushman, Keith Lemcke; Pinewood Prep: Ben Diffley, Grayson Mann, Noah Garcia, Jay Diffley, McGregor Mann; Porter-Gaud: Lucas Acevedo, Harris Stripling, Jack Brutzer, Andrew Robertson, McGreggor Kellet, Jacob Cuoco; Stratford: Brady Hurd, Harry Kish; Summerville: Thomas McGinnis, Sam Dimuzio, Rahi Gaijjar, Dontrell Whetsell, Vineel Prathipati; Wando: Alex Shaw, Will Bumgarner, Jack Johnson, Nick Heindel, Harrison Brahen, Cameron Davies, Ryan Daniel; West Ashley: Ozzie Duarte, Grayson Clontz, Tyzell Richardson.
Coach of the Year: Richard Schulz, Philip Simmons