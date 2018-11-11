HOLLYWOOD - Back living in Charleston for the first time in 25 years, one Holy City tradition has not escaped Deborah Valis.
The former Beaufort resident was one of thousands at the Steeplechase of Charleston on Sunday afternoon in Hollywood.
Though her address hasn’t been local, Valis said she’s always made time to make the trip out to Stono Ferry.
“I’ve been coming here off and on for 30 years,” she said, as she visited some of the craft vendor tents a few yards away from track.
It looked like rain could come crashing down early Sunday morning. But by the start of the first race at 1 p.m., the sun was cozily blending with the cool air, making for a great day for horse racing.
It was a perfect afternoon to be at the track, said Austin Walker, the executive director of the event.
Walker explained that the local Steepelchase is sanctioned by the National Steeplechase Association. And Sunday’s event is the last race on the Fall circuit.
“We’re like the Super Bowl of Steeplechase, and we have the Tom Bradys of horses here competing,” he said. “So everyone who came out today is really seeing some of the best competition the sport has to offer.”
Close
Lila Flynn, 7, watches as Ross Geraghty rides Khafayya during the Steeplechase of Charleston at Stono Ferry on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Jockeys and their horses compete in the Steeplechase of Charleston at Stono Ferry on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Tereson Forsythe, 5, of North Myrtle Beach wears a colorful purple hat to the Steeplechase of Charleston at Stono Ferry on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Darren Nagle jumps with Snuggling during the Steeplechase of Charleston at Stono Ferry on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Barry Foley, left, goes over a jump on Aydoun during the Steeplechase of Charleston at Stono Ferry on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Dafne-Andrea Chianella Collins of Charleston sips on a Bloody Mary during the Steeplechase of Charleston at Stono Ferry on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Moss Code gets a drink of water after winning the first race of the Steeplechase of Charleston at Stono Ferry on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Toni Sanders of Spartanburg, left, dances by the stage during the Steeplechase of Charleston at Stono Ferry on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Lauren Petracca/Staff
The Steeplechase of Charleston was held at the Plantation at Stono Ferry on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Morgan True of Augusta, GA looks at hats during the Steeplechase of Charleston at Stono Ferry on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Beth Supik hoses down Moss Code, the winner of the first race of the Steeplechase of Charleston, at Stono Ferry on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Willie McCarthy rides Dynaformersrequest over a jump during the Steeplechase of Charleston at Stono Ferry on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. The pair went on to win the race. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Lila Flynn, 7, watches as Ross Geraghty rides Khafayya during the Steeplechase of Charleston at Stono Ferry on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Jockeys and their horses compete in the Steeplechase of Charleston at Stono Ferry on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Tereson Forsythe, 5, of North Myrtle Beach wears a colorful purple hat to the Steeplechase of Charleston at Stono Ferry on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Darren Nagle jumps with Snuggling during the Steeplechase of Charleston at Stono Ferry on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Barry Foley, left, goes over a jump on Aydoun during the Steeplechase of Charleston at Stono Ferry on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Dafne-Andrea Chianella Collins of Charleston sips on a Bloody Mary during the Steeplechase of Charleston at Stono Ferry on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Moss Code gets a drink of water after winning the first race of the Steeplechase of Charleston at Stono Ferry on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Toni Sanders of Spartanburg, left, dances by the stage during the Steeplechase of Charleston at Stono Ferry on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Lauren Petracca/Staff
The Steeplechase of Charleston was held at the Plantation at Stono Ferry on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Morgan True of Augusta, GA looks at hats during the Steeplechase of Charleston at Stono Ferry on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Beth Supik hoses down Moss Code, the winner of the first race of the Steeplechase of Charleston, at Stono Ferry on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Willie McCarthy rides Dynaformersrequest over a jump during the Steeplechase of Charleston at Stono Ferry on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. The pair went on to win the race. Lauren Petracca/Staff
That reality wasn’t lost on the money. The five races on Sunday totaled a $100,000 purse, the largest in the history of the event.
Camped out at the railing, Paul and Betsey Geier had a close-up of the action. It was exhilarating each time the horses sped by, the couple said.
The two have been to other races, including the famed Kentucky Derby. But this was their first time at the local Steeplechase.
Paul Geier grew up around horses, so heading out to Hollywood was a no-brainer for him.
“It feels like a hidden gem,” he said. “There’s a really good crowd, but I think there would be a lot more if everyone really knew how cool and important this event is.”
That’s one of the goals moving forward, Walker said. From the beer and cigars to the food and various vendors, there’s something for everyone at the Stono Ferry event.
Walker wants to make sure more of the folks in the metro area are aware of what’s happening just a short drive out into the country.
“Steeplechase racing started in downtown Charleston in 1792,” he said. “So there’s a rich history here and we want to preserve that while also keeping it fresh and entertaining.”
Steeplechase of Charleston Sunday’s Winners Horse (Jockey, owner, trainer) 1st Race Maiden Claiming Hurdle, 21/4 miles
Moss Code (D. Nagle, I. Naylor, C. Murphy)
2nd Race Sport of Kings Maiden Hurdle, 21/4 miles
Dynaformersrequest (W. McCarthy, Noble Stables, J. Fisher)
3rd Race Three Year Old Hurdle, 21/4 miles
Caldbeck (R. Geraghty, Rosbrian Farm, R. Hendriks)
4th Race Ratings Handicap Hurdle, 21/4 miles
Invocation (S. McDermott, Straylight Racing, LLC, W. Santoro)
5th Race Training Flat, 1½ miles
Indigo Heart (K. Young, Rosbrian Farm, R. Hendriks)
Reach Derrek Asberry at 843-937-5517. Follow him on Twitter @DerrekAsberry