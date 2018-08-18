COLUMBIA — There’s Javon Kinlaw holding court at South Carolina’s Media Day. He explains why he switched from 99, the usual sort of number for a defensive lineman, to the more svelte 3.
“I wore 7 in high school, so I had to get my single digit back,” he said, voice rumbling like a Peterbilt cranked on a sub-zero morning. “I liked the way 3 looked.”
The Gamecocks like how he looks. The potential he always displayed as a 6-6, 350-pound behemoth has come into its own. Kinlaw was a notable story in 2017, dropping 40 pounds while elevating his play, and his refined body represents a major piece of the Gamecocks’ defensive front this year.
He’s a chiseled 305, arms striped with more cords than the Golden Gate Bridge. He’s faster, stronger, a world away from the reticent sophomore who showed up at Goose Creek High five years ago.
USC sees him as a lineman who can be dominant, who simply can’t be blocked and has the speed to send ball-carriers into years of nightmare therapy. The hype is already rolling, Kinlaw’s must-see interviews and his sheer presence combining to present the possibility of a formerly unreachable level.
“I haven’t really put too much thought into (the NFL),” he said. “I just really want to play good this year and I got the opportunity to come back next year. We’ll see how it goes.”
* * *
There’s Javon Kinlaw, big even when he was little, crammed into a tiny Washington basement with his brother and mother, all over 6 feet. His mother, from Trinidad, does whatever she can to make ends meet.
“We were really homeless the whole time we was staying up there. We stayed with my mom’s friends,” Kinlaw said. “Out of all those situations I’ve been in, I still dream of things like that. I don’t want to go back to situations like that, so I have to keep pushing.”
School’s a sometimes affair, depending on if he has money to take the train to get there. Football? Forget it.
“I’ve been doing grown-up stuff since I was a little kid,” he said. Fifty cents to a 10-year-old would probably immediately be spent on a candy bar, and this 10-year-old does, only to try and sell it to a schoolmate for a dollar.
The struggle created independence, but independence arrived with a hurdle. There will be guiding hands throughout the next decade, but it’s up to Kinlaw if he wants to take them.
“I wouldn’t want to take a lot of help from people because I always wanted to do stuff on my own,” he said. “I knew I had to realize that people weren’t against me. That’s what I thought growing up.”
* * *
There’s Javon Kinlaw, rising from the passenger seat of his father’s pickup. Goose Creek coach Chuck Reedy can’t believe it.
“‘Son of a … ’” Reedy remembered thinking. “He was 6-6, 260 at 15 years old. I thought, ‘Holy mackerel, how can we get this lucky?’ ”
Kinlaw moved to Goose Creek to be with his father, George, in a more secure environment. He finished ninth grade at North Charleston High, then George ran into a Goose Creek assistant at the DMV. They started talking football, George mentioned his son’s massive size, and the coach offered to look at him.
“The guy hadn’t played any football. He was very raw,” Reedy said. “But we just took him under our wing because he didn’t have a lot of support.”
Playing basketball helped lose some of the excess weight, and when preseason camp began, Reedy saw what he had.
“No technique, played very high, didn’t know how to play with top effort, all of those things you’d expect from a 10th-grader who really hadn’t played,” Reedy said. “He towered over everybody.”
The intimidation was beautiful, but he had a long way to go. Football was developing, the particulars to allow him to play football were lagging.
“He had his moments. He was never in trouble, but he was immature, and he would pout a little,” Reedy said. “We had people that worked with him academically, but he didn’t always live up to his side of it.”
* * *
There’s Javon Kinlaw, getting noticed and earning Army All-American honors. He likes the idea of staying in South Carolina to play college ball, but his transcript makes that impossible, at least right away.
“We try to develop players socially, academically and athletically,” said Steve Buckley, coach at Jones County (Miss.) Junior College. “Javon had a great story, but it was not easy. He and I butted heads many a day, and I had to put my foot to his backside, so to speak.”
Kinlaw hadn’t lifted a weight since his senior season ended. He wasn’t going to lose the length that made him such an incredible prospect, but he needed to start eating right and taking care of his grades.
“He didn’t want to go to study hall. He hated time management, he wanted to do things when he wanted to do them,” Buckley said. “We’re all hard-headed, but the turning point was when Javon gave it up and realized he could trust us.
“I get it. I understand where he’s been, where he’s from. It’s not easy to trust people you know, much less people you don’t know.”
His transcript improved to where Kinlaw could enroll at USC as a sophomore and be on schedule to graduate midway through his junior year. Ellisville, Miss., is a long way from Columbia, but Kinlaw never forgot what Buckley did for him.
“When he had a week off, Javon came back and spoke to our juniors,” Buckley said. “He told our group, ‘I came to Jones and didn’t have a home. Now I have a home.’ ”
* * *
There’s Javon Kinlaw, the new kid in town, although everybody already knows who he is.
“I see him for the first time and thought, ‘This is not a human. This is not a human being at all,’ ” said Taylor Stallworth, Kinlaw’s host during his recruiting weekend and future teammate on the USC defensive line. “He was kind of shy, but he started to open up as we got to know each other.”
Kinlaw committed and restarted the process. New people, new coaches, new scheme, new demands — but he was so removed from that taciturn kid at Goose Creek and Jones that he was a bit more welcoming.
He fell into step with Stallworth in how to play SEC D-line and how to cut up with the media afterward. He embraced the weight room. Most importantly, he listened to nutritionist Kristin Coggin, who told him to limit his beloved strawberry PB&J sandwiches and stick to a regimented diet.
“I used to be able to eat a box of pizza. There’s a difference there, now,” Kinlaw said. “I’m kind of picky a lot more now, I eat a lot more greens … but I’m gonna go to Bojangles' now. I’m gonna get that chicken supreme box.”
The weight dropped as muscle increased. Ditto his skill and technique. There was Javon Kinlaw, tracking Florida receiver Mark Thompson on a screen pass.
“They better call the ambulance … ” Stallworth thought.
* * *
There’s Javon Kinlaw, high-stepping after the Thompson tackle. There’s Javon Kinlaw, side-by-side with Stallworth, resembling a comedy team with the way they go back-and-forth.
“I be in my mind, ‘I’m fixin’ to knock this boy out.’ I start drooling, I’m like, ‘C’mon, man, slow him down a little bit …’ ” Kinlaw said proudly. “When I get hyped like that, I’m like a little Chihuahua!”
Stallworth shook his head at that last. “You couldn’t say Doberman?”
“I look at him as my little big brother,” Stallworth said. “We joked around a lot in the locker room, around campus, but on that day, that interview, I had no idea what was about to come out his mouth. Not a big dog, but a Chihuahua.”
There’s Javon Kinlaw, set to start and in good enough shape where he feels he can play every snap. His body and burgeoning talent have created a presence rivaling his size (“Kinlaw’s Bicep” adorns one Twitter handle).
“To be perfectly honest, what he did when he went to JUCO and what they’ve done with him at USC is remarkable,” Reedy said. “The talent was there, but the way that he has matured and developed is amazing.”
“We ran a screen in our third scrimmage to the tailback, Javon reached up and plucked the ball out of the air and ran it for a touchdown,” Buckley said. “It’s hard to get a kid ready that fast. Then he started having fun, and the more fun he had, the more he trusted us, the harder he worked.”
Churlish to charismatic, guarded to glib, Kinlaw has transformed into a player ready for the next wave of success. As he scythes through another offense on autumn Saturdays, there will be plenty watching as he prepares to debut in the season opener, then perhaps the SEC Championship game, then maybe the NFL draft.
His story on those occasions will be retold, remembered and reflected.
Here’s Javon Kinlaw.