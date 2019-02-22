South Carolina at Mississippi State

When: Saturday, 6 p.m.

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SEC Network

Radio: 98.9 FM Charleston, 107.5 FM Columbia

Records: Mississippi State 19-7, 7-6 SEC; South Carolina 14-12, 9-4

Notes: Each team is trying to firm its place in the postseason picture. … USC won the first game 87-82 in overtime on Jan. 8.