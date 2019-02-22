COLUMBIA — All they can do is win. If they win enough now, maybe it overcomes the early losses and this season ends in the promised land.
It’s a faint “maybe,” but becoming clearer around the edges as South Carolina has claimed fourth place in the SEC with five games to go. The 9-4 record in conference play at least has the Gamecocks being talked about, and it’s never bad to be talked about in late February.
But it fades from sight if USC doesn’t keep winning. With five games left, the Gamecocks’ best chance to tint that “maybe” in gold and deliver it to the NCAA selection committee is to win all five.
Which is precisely why Frank Martin doesn’t want to talk about any kind of bubble, preferring to keep the focus on the here and now — like Saturday’s game at Mississippi State.
“Some people go 10-3 in non-league play, then they start league play and, what are we now, 9-4? And they’re 5-8, and they’re on the bubble. Well, what’s the difference?” Martin asked after the Gamecocks thumped Ole Miss Tuesday. “At the end of the day, if you win enough, you get in, plain and simple.”
Martin’s been on each side of it. In his only year as an assistant at Kansas State, he said the Wildcats were solidly in the NCAA tournament on Saturday night and out on Selection Sunday. Sitting in a room with his 2015-16 South Carolina team, the Gamecocks were 24-8 and knew that 24-win teams from Power-5 conferences don’t get left out.
They were left out.
Chris Silva was on that team, as well as the Gamecocks’ Final Four team a year later, and remembered the talk before and after Selection Sunday. He knows it’s out there again this year, and also knows he and his teammates aren’t talking about it because they know without winning these next five, their chances are remote.
“That’s our goal, we’re trying to get there,” Silva said. “It’s going to take everybody on the same page.”
Martin brought up a few points that should be considered. When the Gamecocks started 4-7, they were dealing with a rash of injuries that produced the current product — an eight-man rotation among a 10-man roster.
Other teams — Virginia Tech without Justin Robinson, Kansas without Udoka Azubuike, Michigan State minus Josh Langford and Nick Ward — get a pass for losing because of injuries to star playerst. Why doesn’t USC?
“When you play Virginia and Clemson and your starting power forward is out, when you play Wofford and your starting small forward tears his knee 10 minutes to go (in practice) the day before the game and his backup hadn’t practiced in three days with headaches and has to play with sunglasses, no one ever says anything about that,” Martin said. “It’s ‘Ah, they stunk, that’s why they lost.’”
He also mentioned an interesting number.
“If someone wins 12, let me just throw a number out there, league games in the SEC and doesn’t get in the NCAA tournament, I think that’d be a travesty,” Martin said. “I think that would be as sad as sad can be.”
In 2014, Georgia went 12-6 in the SEC and finished tied for second. The Bulldogs missed the NCAA tournament because of a bad non-conference record. There have only been three teams since 1985 to win 13 games in their league and not get an at-large NCAA bid, but one of them was last year, when Nebraska tied for fourth in the Big Ten with a 13-5 record and was left out.
SEC members Florida, Ole Miss, Auburn and Mississippi State are considered tournament teams and Alabama is on the bubble, but still in. It took until Friday for USC to be mentioned by bracket guru Joe Lunardi, and then it was as one of the “Next Four Out.”
The Gamecocks have beaten Florida, Ole Miss, Auburn and Mississippi State with another game against the Bulldogs Saturday and a game against Alabama coming up. But fourth place doesn’t matter as much as who the Gamecocks beat to get there, and the only way they can raise their profile is continuing to beat those same teams.
Get to 12 or more, the NCAA committee has a precedent to consider, even though it ignored it with Nebraska’s 13-win season last year, and passed over it in 2016 with a 24-win Gamecock team (USC was 11-7 in the SEC that year). The sheer volume of wins in SEC play can be USC’s ticket to the dance.
If nothing else, winning that many will definitely leave the Gamecocks as a top-four seed in the SEC tournament, meaning they would need to win three games in three days to take the title.
And if they win that, the committee can’t keep them out.