The big guys in the trenches often go unnoticed until a major bust results in a loss of yardage or turnover. In today’s world of 7-on-7 passing competitions, the offensive linemen are literally forgotten during high school football summer workouts unless they attend college camps.
But every football coach will tell you the success of any team begins with the play in the trenches. Here's a look at the top 10 offensive linemen in the Lowcountry heading into the 2019 season.
Two of the top senior linemen this fall are Summerville’s Adam McKanna and Porter-Gaud’s Holston Slack, both tackles.
McKanna was one of Summerville’s most consistent linemen last season before injuring his ankle in a first-round playoff game. He has fully recovered from the injury and looks to be an all-star game candidate this season.
Slack, who played at Wando High School before transferring to Porter-Gaud last fall, earned SCISA all-state honors as a junior.
One of the top underclassmen in the area is Jordan Richards of Fort Dorchester. Richards, who stands 6-3 and weighs 310 pounds, moves very well for a big man. He started at left tackle a year ago but is expected to move to guard. After impressive performances at college camps this summer, Roberts will likely be a major prospect in the 2021 class.
Goose Creek sophomore Jayden Johnson is another potential major college prospect. Johnson was a freshman starter on the line last season and joins fellow returner Rashaun Smith on a front that could be among the best units in the Lowcountry this season.
Kamryn Petrick is the lone returning lineman on Ashley Ridge’s front while Colleton County junior Ian Shark started every game for the Cougars as a sophomore.
Oceanside Collegiate’s Myles Castain is the top returner for the Landsharks but could see more action on the defensive line this season. Oceanside Collegiate coach Chad Grier reports more size and potential depth on his offensive line this year.
An intriguing prospect at Wando is senior tackle Elijah Booth. Booth is 6-5, 225-pounds with room to grow and is the top returner for the Warriors.
Berkeley will lean heavily on two returning seniors, center Hunter Powers and tackle DeAndre Ferguson. Ferguson, at 6-4, 310, garnered solid college interest during the May evaluation period.
Cane Bay also returns two starters in Cameron Curry and Malachi Jones.
Coming next week: The top 10 defensive linemen.
Top 10 offensive linemen
1. Adam McKanna, Summerville, Sr.
2. Holston Slack, Porter-Gaud, Sr.
3. Jordan Richards, Fort Dorchester, Jr.
4. Kamryn Petrick, Ashley Ridge, Sr.
5. Myles Castain, Oceanside Collegiate, Sr.
6. Hunter Powers, Berkeley, Sr.
7. Ian Shark, Colleton County, Jr.
8. Jayden Johnson, Goose Creek, So.
9. Cameron Curry, Cane Bay, Sr.
10. Elijah Booth, Wando, Sr.
Others to watch: Andrew Stewart, Hanahan; Alex Herriott, Hanahan; Jackson Campeau, Summerville; Rashaun Smith, Goose Creek; Tradd O’Donald, West Ashley; DeAndre Ferguson, Berkeley; Matthew Dunn, Summerville; Alex Webb, Summerville; Malachi Jones, Cane Bay; Dylan Sebuck, Oceanside Collegiate; Thomas Blackmon, Stratford; Ricky Lee, Oceanside Collegiate; JeKobe Taylor, St. John's; LJ Nelson, St. John’s.
High school football summer series
May 29 – Quarterbacks
June 5 – Wide receivers
June 12 – Running backs
June 19 – Offensive line
June 26 – Defensive line
July 3 – Linebackers
July 10 – Defensive backs
July 17 – Specialists
July 24 – Preseason Top 10 teams