Todd Hendley fired a 3-under-par 69 Friday and overtook Paul Simson to win the 57th annual Carolinas Senior Amateur Championship played at the Golf Club at Briar's Creek.
Hendley, who lives in Columbus, N.C., finished the 54-hole tournament with a 6-under-par total of 210, two shots better than Simson of Raleigh, who led the first two rounds. Simson shot 75 in the final round.
Walter Todd Sr. of Laurens was third at 71--214, one shot better than Macon Moye of Pinehurst, N.C. Two-time defending champion Preston Edmondson of Morrisville, N.C., and Gary Robinson of Fayetteville, N.C., tied for fifth at 217. Frank Ford III of Charleston had the best final-round score with a 6-under-par 66 and finished seventh at 218.
Hendley made four birdies and only one bogey in the final round to catch Simson, who struggled the final two days after an opening 64. Simson made four birdies Friday, but a double bogey-bogey-bogey finish cost him an opportunity to win the tournament for the third time.
RESULTS
Todd Hendley, Columbus, N.C., 71-70-69--210; Paul Simson, Raleigh, N.C., 64-73-75--212; Walter Todd Sr., Laurens, 72-71-71--214; Macon Moye, Pinehurst, N.C., 70-77-68--215; Gary Robinson, Fayetteville, N.C., 69-75-73--217; Preston Edmondson, Morrisville, N.C., 75-69-73--217; Frank Ford III, Charleston, 70-82-66--218; Nolan Mills III, Charlotte, 70-75-74--219; Dean Channell, Cary, N.C., 73-74-73--220; Eddie Hargett, Blythewood, 76-73-73--222; Kevin King, Bluffton, 75-75-72--222; Geno Berchiatti, Greenville, 77-72-74--223; Rich Weston, Pawleys Island, 68-81-76--225; Harrison Rutter, Winston-Salem, N.C., 73-78-76--227; Johnny Elam, Charlotte, 78-75-74--227; Tim Pope, Spartanburg, 76-75-76--227; Jerry Horton, Wilmington, N.C., 77-76-74--227; John Dennis III, Greenville, 77-75-76--228; Stan Sill, Spartanburg, 79-74-75--228; Mike Gravley, Greer, 73-76-79--228; Russ Perry, Winston-Salem, N.C., 69-81-78--228; John Rudolph, Charlotte, 75-78-76--229; Mike Arnold, 74-76-79--229; Pat Thompson, Asheville, 76-74-79--229; Bobby Newman, 76-77-76--229; Joe Padgette, North Charleston, 74-80-75--229.