SAN JOSE, Calif. — Isaiah Simmons sat in his Olathe, Kansas home exactly three years ago this time and logged onto his electronics to browse through social media.
It was January of 2016 — the first of now four straight matchups between Clemson and Alabama in the College Football Playoff and the first of now three national championship showdowns between college football’s current heavy weights.
Simmons got on Twitter, wondering what this South Carolina school from the south might be about, some 930 miles from home with its zany coach and growing brand.
He liked what he saw.
“I used to see videos,” Simmons recalled this week, “and be like, ‘Oh, that’d be cool to play there,’ not thinking anything of it.
“Then, soon, I got an offer.”
And that’s when everything changed.
Simmons, the quiet redshirt sophomore linebacker about to officially play in his first national championship game Monday night, won’t get the publicity like others on Clemson’s defense do because his story isn’t particularly flashy.
He wasn’t on the cover of all the magazines like the defensive line was for its utter dominance and he’s not currently the subject of the headlines like the secondary is for its consistent question marks.
Being the leading tackler on a dominant defense as part of a position group that is always solid but never extravagant doesn’t quite sell like other narratives do.
But Simmons’ story is worth telling:
Eight days before Clemson signed its 2016 National Signing Day class, Dabo Swinney had no idea who the Kansas native was.
“Had never heard of him,” Swinney said.
It was only after safeties T.J. Green and Jayron Kearse announced they were leaving Clemson’s program early after the 2015 season when Swinney entered into scramble mode and picked up Simmons as a last-minute safety.
Then, after two years in the program but only one season playing on the field as he redshirted his first year, Simmons decided this offseason that instead of playing safety, he wanted to play linebacker.
Brent Venables, Clemson’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, has always taught his players to think like he does on the football field.
In this case, the two were spot on.
“It was the offseason and I had come up here actually (to the football facility) and I was just going to see if we was here,” Simmons said. “I didn’t call him or text him or anything. I was just going to go in there and talk to him about it, and we just met in the hallway.
“He told me before I could even get it to to him and I was like, ‘That’s literally what I was coming to talk to you about. I talked about it with some of my friends and we just thought that would probably be a good move.’”
So it was decided.
Simmons, now Clemson's nickel/sam linebacker heading into the Alabama showdown on Monday night with the Crimson Tide is the Tigers' leading tackler with 88 tackles and second among the entire defense in snaps played, only behind cornerback A.J. Terrell. All this, despite never playing linebacker before.
Clemson loves Simmons’ raw athletic ability and uncanny speed and admits that technique and scheme have been a work in progress all season long. But he loves to be coached and the pieces all came together for him in the Cotton Bowl when a crucial, athletic fourth down pass breakup kept the Fighting Irish out of the red zone early in a game Clemson eventually dominated.
Look for him Monday night for more of the same, when one-on-one matchups will be at a premium and his coverage versus Tua Tagovailoas' dynamite playmakers will help write the narrative of this game.
From not knowing who he was to switching his position, Clemson has gotten the most out of a Kansas native who used to only watch videos of his future program.
“He’s a fun guy to coach. He’s still very young and raw at his position, but he really has bought into the coaching aspect and preparing and the preparation, the detail and the precision that that position takes,” Venables said. “We’ll continue to kind of see him take 10 steps forward and two steps back and five steps forward and one step back and that’ll be part of that growth process for him there. He’s at a high-stress position, but I’ve seen him improve.”
Now, it’s all coming together on the biggest stage of the season.