'He had a gift': The short life and outsized impact of The Citadel's Ra'Shaud Graham

As The Citadel football team took the field to face Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta last September, Ra'Shaud Graham linked arms with a line of Bulldog players.

"Heavy is the head that wears the crown; worn are the hands that wear championship rings," The Citadel's team chaplain told the Bulldogs. "I believe in this bond that you've got now, I believe in these locked arms. Believe in the man to the left and to your right. Believe in your brothers.

"Saturday is for Citadel men!"

The Citadel went on to defeat Georgia Tech by 27-24 that day, the Bulldogs' first-ever win over a current ACC team and one of the biggest upsets of the 2019 college football season.

But Graham's influence at The Citadel went far beyond football Saturdays, as the testimonials that have poured since his death on Tuesday will attest.

"Ra'Shaud made everyone around him better. Truly a light in this world," Citadel quarterback Brandon Rainey posted on Twitter.

"Such an influential person who impacted many individuals. You will truly be missed," echoed linebacker Willie Eubanks III.

Graham, 26, died in a kayaking accident on Tuesday while boating near the Amos Gourdine Boat Landing in Russellville in Berkeley County. A 2016 graduate of The Citadel, Graham was the campus director of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at the military school and the team chaplain for Bulldogs football.

Bridging gaps

A three-sport athlete at Lake City High School, Graham was a beloved son of that Florence County community. The local paper described him as a "community activist" in an article about his death.

Graham's impact at The Citadel cut through lines of race or religion, athlete or non-athlete, cadet or coach or professor, say those who knew him best.

"Ra'Shaud was kind of like the middle of a bicycle wheel, the spokes," said Eric Thomas, a 2014 Citadel graduate who lived with Graham the last two years. "He brought everybody together from different places. He was like a middle man. There were people I would not have been friends with, who would have never met me, if not for Ra'Shaud.

"He had a way of bridging gaps like I've never seen."

Graham ran track at The Citadel for two years, eventually becoming a company commander and a member of the elite Summerall Guards. But his journey was not easy; it took plenty of backing from the folks back in Lake City to get him through school.

Want to help? A gofundme.com account has been set up to help pay for the funeral expenses of Ra'Shaud Graham. Extra funds will be donated to The Citadel.

“Gifts from people, donors from back home, the people poured into me time after time,” Graham said late last year. “I guess people saw the good in me that I didn’t see in myself.”

After graduating from The Citadel, Graham returned to Lake City to teach and coach for two years. But when a job with the FCA at The Citadel opened up, he felt a calling to return to Charleston. His impact in "Citadel land," as he called it, has been vast.

"It was powerful," said former Citadel track standout Jamaal Brantley, a 2014 graduate. "To be just 26 years old, he knew so much and was so wise. I was two years ahead of him and he looked to me like a big brother, but I feel like he was more the big brother to me.

"He was not afraid to use his voice. He knew he was good at reaching people, and that was his gift."

'He was a star'

In 2016, Graham met his future fiancé, Alysse Dowdy, at an FCA weekend retreat. Dowdy, a graduate of the University of Virginia, liked s'mores and was asking people to share the tasty treat. They all said yes, until she got to Ra'Shaud.

"He told me no," she said. "And for some reason I stuck around and we started talking. A few weeks later, he texted me, and the rest was history."

Dowdy, a first-grade teacher in Washington, D.C., was set to move to Charleston in June. The couple was to be married on July 10. Ra'Shaud was close to Alysse's mother, and a big brother to her younger sister.

"Ra'Shaud and my mom talk all the time without me knowing," she said.

"He has a passion for life and for people that is unmatched. You cannot turn it off no matter who you are. Whether it's a person at the grocery store or a roommate at The Citadel or any cadet who's ever walked on the grounds of The Citadel, he loves them and wants to support them with tough words, strong love.

"But he didn't play any nonsense. You had to be up to par."

Dowdy was impressed when she spent time with Ra'Shaud in Lake City.

"He was a star in Lake City," she said. "We can't go to the Sonic or the store without someone coming around the corner and yelling his name. They tell him how much he means to them, or the kids tell him they are passing that class now."

Reaching people

As many people as Graham reached in just 26 years, that number pales compared with what might have been — as a minister, a teacher and coach, a public speaker, or anything else he might have chosen to do.

"He would talk about Lake City and the problems there," his roommate Thomas said. "How can we end the petty violence, how can we mend together race relations? He was always talking about those things and what we could do."

Graham discussed those issues often with Matt Apicella, the athletic director at Lake City High.

"We laughed, we talked business, how to improve (Lake City)," Apicella wrote on his Facebook page. "How to save the kids who were walking that line."

Graham's friend, Dylan Gidado, said Ra'Shaud's long-term goal was to "reach people."

"As many as he possibly could and as best as he possibly could," said Gidado, a 2014 Citadel graduate who played football and track. "He didn't care about how much money that might bring him. He just knew that preaching God's word and providing guidance and love to those around him, that's what he wanted to do."