After newcomers carried The Citadel during its season-opening loss to UNC Asheville on Saturday, the Bulldogs' veterans stepped up Tuesday night at Georgia.

Junior forward Hayden Brown scored a career-best 26 points as The Citadel threw a scare into SEC foe Georgia before falling by 95-86 at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.

Senior forward Kaelon Harris had 16 points and junior guard Kaiden Rice 11 for The Citadel (0-2), which trailed by just 87-85 with three minutes left.

Georgia's Anthony Edwards, one of the top freshman recruits in the country, scored 29 for Georgia (2-0). The 6-5 Edwards split a double team and banked in a shot as he was fouled, the 3-point play giving Georgia a 90-85 lead with 2:30 left. That was as close as The Citadel would get.

But for a money game (Georgia paid The Citadel $95,000) against a Tom Crean-coached SEC team, Citadel coach Duggar Baucom was pleased with his team's effort.

"It was a good learning experience for our guys," said Baucom, whose team lost by 91-76 to UNC Asheville in the opener. "Their confidence is much higher than it was on Saturday, I'll tell you that."

Trending up

Brown, who got in early foul trouble against UNCA but still scored 15 points, was effective inside and out against Georgia. The 6-5 junior hit 8 of 14 shots and was 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and added six rebounds and two assists. His left-handed drive to the hoop cut Georgia's lead to 87-85 in the final minutes.

"He did a little bit of everything," Baucom said of Brown on his post-game radio show. "He was an absolute stud. We out-rebounded an SEC team by seven (43-36), so we'll play with what we've got. And that's where Hayden is a mismatch, and we'll exploit that."

Harris, who came off the bench in the opener, started in his home state of Georgia and added 11 rebounds and five assists to his 16 points.

"If we're going to be as good as we need to be, we need that Kaelon to show up, and for that Kaiden Rice to show up," Baucom said. "They really responded tonight."

New point guard Tyson Batiste had eight points, eight assists and six rebounds, and freshman Fletcher Abee hit two treys and scored eight points as The Citadel shot 14 of 33 from 3-point range.

Trending down

The Citadel had 19 turnovers in the loss to UNCA and exceeded that with 22 against Georgia, leading to 28 points. Four Georgia players had three steals each.

"That's SEC talent," Baucom said. "We did some uncharacteristic things. Georgia doesn't really pressure you, but they are long enough and reach from behind and gamble a lot, and those turn into live turnovers."

Coming up

The Citadel returns home Saturday to play Campbell at 1 p.m. at McAlister Field House. The Camels are 2-1 after an 81-76 loss at UNC Wilmington on Tuesday, with wins over Coastal Carolina and Central Penn.