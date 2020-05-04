Hartsville's Tiyon Evans commits to Tennessee: 'I had to get out of South Carolina'

In a bit of a surprise last week, three-star running back Tiyon Evans of Hartsville, ranked the No. 1 junior college running back prospect in the nation by 247Sports as he heads into his second season at Hutchinson (Kan.) JC, announced a commitment to Tennessee over South Carolina.

Evans was thought by recruiting observers to be a lock for the Gamecocks, but he felt otherwise. And he said it really had nothing to do with Will Muschamp or the Gamecock football program.

“Me and my family did a lot of research and stuff,” Evans said. “Honestly my mom always wanted me out of South Carolina. We’ve been through so much stuff in South Carolina. My mom been wanting me to leave, and I felt if there was a school other than South Carolina, it was Tennessee.”

His offers also included Oklahoma State, Houston, Maryland, East Carolina, Western Kentucky and UCF.

“Tennessee really has been waiting on me,” Evans said. “That was my first offer. From the jump of recruiting, they knew that I was the guy that they wanted. Since they’ve been recruiting me, they’ve shown me that they really wanted me and stuff. It’s a lot of opportunity at Tennessee. It’s a dream come true for me."

Evans said he knows some people are unhappy that he chose the Volunteers over the Gamecocks, but he felt he needed to go out of the state as a way of starting to rebuild his public image.

“People are trying to make it like I’m trying to bash my home state,” Evans said. “They’ve just got to understand me by respecting my decision. I had to get away from South Carolina. There’s too much stuff I’ve gone through out there. It’s deeper than what I’m just talking about on the phone. It’s deeper than that. I’m not comfortable right now with explaining that stuff.”

Evans was one of the state’s top backs in 2018 and played in the North-South Game, where he earned offensive MVP honors for the South after rushing for 142 yards and catching one pass for 53 yards. Last season at Hutchinson, he rushed for 538 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Clemson quarterback target Christian Veilleux of Ontario committed to Penn State. He had narrowed his list to Clemson, Penn State, Duke and Tennessee. Veilleux was one of two quarterbacks currently holding Clemson offers. The other is Caleb Williams of Washington, D.C. He has narrowed his choices to Clemson, Oklahoma, Maryland, Penn State and LSU. Most of the national recruiting pundits have him pegged for the Sooners. Another quarterback who drew interest but no offer from Clemson, Kyron Drones of Houston, committed to Baylor.

Rock Hill tight end Robbie Ouzts has trimmed his long offer list of over 25 schools to eight. Those are, in no order, USC, Virginia Tech, Alabama, North Carolina, Duke, Georgia, Auburn and Ole Miss. Some of those not making the cut were Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, West Virginia, N.C. State, Louisville, Maryland, Pitt, Georgia Tech and Syracuse.

The Gamecocks long have been a factor with Ouzts, identifying him early in the process as a major recruit. “My latest with the Gamecocks is a weekly update usually with Coach (Bobby) Bentley, and sometimes with Coach (Will) Muschamp or even Coach (Joe) Cox,” Ouzts said. “There’s nothing really new they can update me on as of right now because we’re all stuck at home, but they like to remind me I’m their number one guy.”

Ouzts is rated a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked the No. 30 tight end in the country and the No. 7 prospect in South Carolina.

New USC offensive coordinator Mike Bobo likes a powerful blocking back as part of his alignment. That’s why he was happy to see his former fullback Adam Prentice transfer as a grad student from Colorado State. Thursday the Gamecocks extended an offer to Jayden Tate, someone who can play the same role as Prentice. Tate plays on the offensive and defensive line for his high school, but from what he’s learned from the Gamecocks, they want him as that bulldozer into the line.

“The coaches say they like my aggressiveness on the field and my drive on and off the field,” said Tate, who is from Lincolnton, N.C. “They said they love my film and the way I block people while still being reasonably quick. They said they would love me to play fullback so that I could be able to run down field, make a block and open a hole.”

Linebacker Jabril McNeill of Raleigh is another top target for USC in North Carolina. And the Gamecocks have put themselves in the thick of things with him but are competing with offers from N.C. State, where his brother plays, along with Oklahoma, Arkansas, Wake Forest, East Carolina, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Washington, Oregon and others.

McNeill is ranked No. 35 nationally among outside linebackers in the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 30 prospect in North Carolina. He’s coming off a junior season of 145 tackles with 21 quarterback hurries and 5 sacks.

Linebacker Jordan Poole of Oakboro, N.C., has set June 19, his father’s birthday, for his commitment announcement. USC, which offered last June and is his lone SEC offer at this point, is a major player.

“South Carolina, I’ve been talking to them a lot lately,” Poole said. “We’re building a relationship. I mean, the relationship is definitely there, starting to get a better relationship when I’m told by the coaches (they) are making you a priority. That’s always good."

The Gamecocks have offered several linebackers in the 2021 class, including a few junior college players, as that’s a position of need. They stand to lose four linebackers over the next two seasons. They have one linebacker committed in Bryce Steele, also from North Carolina, and Poole has a sense the Gamecocks have him high on their list.

“They say I’m definitely, probably at the top of their board,” Poole said. “I’m like a big target that they want to play for them."

Last season Poole registered 36 tackles with 1 interception. He also rushed for more than 1,500 yards last season as a running back. He’s rated a three-star in the 247Sports Composite, and ranked the No. 68 athlete nationally and the No. 44 prospect in North Carolina.

Three-star athlete Josh McCray of Enterprise, Ala., landed an offer from USC in March and at this point has the Gamecocks and Ole Miss as his top two. He also likes Kentucky, Troy and UAB in his top five.

He has not yet visited USC but wants to once travel restrictions are lifted. McCray said the bulk of his contact has been with Muschamp.

“Me and Coach Muschamp have been texting for a long time,” McCray said. “He wants to know how I’m doing, what I was doing, how I was doing in school, what I was doing after school, stuff like that. He said I was a tremendous athlete and he liked the way I can move for my size.”

The question for McCray is where will he play in college. In high school, he’s played receiver, running back, outside linebacker, safety, and he’s returned punts and kicks. His preference is to be on the offensive side and coaches seem to like him more for that.

“They say they like my size and how I can move with the ball in my hands,” McCray said. “How I can just run over defenders.”

McCray also has a recent offer from Arkansas and he’s been hearing from Auburn. He wants to take visits and make his decision after the season. In nine games as a sophomore, McCray caught 45 passes for 575 yards and 3 touchdowns, and he rushed for 91 yards on 27 carries and scored 12 touchdowns. In the 247Sports Composite, McCray is ranked as a running back and is No. 80 in the country. He’s ranked the No. 38 prospect in Alabama.

Clemson won the recruiting battle for four-star offensive tackel Walker Parks of Lexington, Ky., in the 2020 recruiting season. He was the No. 2 ranked prospect in Kentucky then. Now, the Tigers are going after his former teammate and close friend Jager Burton.

Burton, an offensive guard, also is a four-star recruit and is the No. 1 prospect in Kentucky for the 2021 class. Having Parks on board will certainly help the efforts of Dabo Swinney and offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell in trying to pull in Burton as well.

“I would say the fact that Walker is going there helps,” Burton said. “I talk to Walker about it a lot and I also talk to Ryan Linthicum and Cade Denhoff (2021 commitments.) You are going to get to play for a national championship at Clemson. Clemson is exactly how it’s portrayed."

Burton is ranked the No. 8 offensive guard prospect in the country, but because of his overall skills he could play anywhere on the line. Burton has named a top five of Clemson, Kentucky, Alabama, Ohio State and Oregon.

Clemson offered defensive end Dallas Turner of Fort Lauderdale after highly recruited Korey Foreman decomitted from the Tigers. Turner is rated a four-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite and is a national recruit. And Clemson has joined the mix of his favorites. “They just recently started recruiting me and I was very excited to receive the offer,” Turner said. “It’s just another opportunity to go to free college at a very prestigious school. I’m not going to take it for granted."

Turner also holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Arkansas, Texas, Stanford, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Michigan, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Florida State, Miami and LSU.

Last season he recorded 74 tackles to go along with 16 sacks. He has visited Georgia and Alabama and has set an official visit this summer with Michigan. He said Alabama and Georgia also would get official visits, and Clemson “most likely” would get one. Turner is ranked the No. 6 weakside defensive end nationally and the No. 18 prospect in Florida in the 2021 class.

Clemson broke its recruiting protocol earlier last week with an offer to 2023 cornerback Avieon Terrell of Atlanta. But the parties know each other well and that’s why Dabo Swinney signed off on an offer to a freshman. Terrell is the younger brother of former Clemson corner AJ Terrell, a first-round pick in last month’s NFL draft. Avieon is following in his brother’s footsteps as a major recruit and is already compiling an impressive offer list. Clemson joined USC, LSU, Louisville, Georgia, Colorado, Miami, Arizona State, Florida, Michigan State, Tennessee, Nebraska, Kentucky and Georgia Tech as some of the schools on that list.

Five-star cornerback Jason Marshall of Miami has Clemson in his final three with Florida and Alabama. Marshall paid a visit to Clemson last summer and had planned to return this month before visits were stopped. He plans to take official visits to each of his finalists before a decision, which may not come until the December signing day.

Marshall is rated the No. 3 cornerback in the country in the 247Sports Composite, the 29th prospect nationally and No. 5 in Florida. Last season he had 44 tackles with 15 passes broken up and 1 interception.

Gaffney defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins named a top 13 and USC is on his list. The others are Oklahoma, Auburn, Michigan, Penn State, Florida State, NC State, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia Tech, Oregon, Texas A&M and North Carolina. He has visited USC, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Georgia.

Myrtle Beach wide receiver J.J. Jones named a top 5 of USC, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Mississippi State.

USC is in the top six with athlete Tar’varish Dawson of Lehigh Acres, Fla. The others are Auburn, UCF, Miami, Louisville and Minnesota

USC is in the top 15 with four-star defensive tackle Tim Keenan of Birmingham. The others on his list are Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Nebraska, Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, Texas A&M, Maryland, Ole Miss, Florida State, Georgia Tech and UAB.

USC is in the top 20 with 2022 defensive end Enai White of Philadelphia A few of the others are Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Southern Cal, Pitt, Penn State, Texas, Washington, Michigan, Notre Dame, Southern Cal and Oregon.

USC is among the offers for 2023 defensive lineman Peter Woods of Alabaster, Ala. Some of his other offers are Georgia, Florida State, LSU, Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Southern Cal and Penn State.

Basketball

S.C. State basketball announced its recent signings: 6-2 Theumus Fulks, Lexington, N.C; 6-5 Floyd Rideau, Lake Wales, Fla.; 6-3 Brandynn Manning, Merritt JC, Calif.; 6-10 Sebastian Guitian, Florida South Western JC; 6-6 Latavian Lawrence, Gray Collegiate.

Presbyterian announced the transfer of 6-7 forward Winston Hill from Francis Marion. He’s an Irmo product.

The USC women are in the top six with 6-4 Sania Feagin of Ellenwood, Ga. The others are Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Georgia, Ole Miss and Louisville. She’s ranked as high as 6th nationally among 2021 prospects.

The USC women offered 5-8 point guard Destiney McPhail of Philadelphia. She was all-state last season after averaging 19 points and 7 rebounds per game.

Kowacie Reeves of Macon, Ga., who had a Clemson offer, committed to Florida.

Quenton Flood of Lower Richland was offered by Charleston Southern.

Baseball

Charleston Southern left-hander Jaret Bennett committed to USC as a grad transfer. The 6-2 native of Maryland was 3-5 with a 5.30 ERA in 2019. In four 2020 starts, he was 2-0 with an 0.71 ERA. He had 24 strikeouts in 25.1 innings.