MOUNT PLEASANT – Senior second baseman Dupree Hart hit two home runs, including a two-run blast in the bottom of the sixth, to lead College of Charleston to a 10-3 win over UNC Wilmington on Sunday at Patriots Point.
Those were the first two home runs of the season for Hart, who went 4 for 5 with five RBIs and three runs scored for the Cougars (28-16, 10-5 CAA).
Charleston built its lead early with a four-run second inning that included an RBI single to center field from Hart.
The Seahawks (23-23, 7-8) threatened the Cougars' 7-2 lead in the top of the eighth as Nathan Ocker came in relief with two outs and bases loaded. He struck out Kep Brown to allow UNCW only a one-running inning. Ocker picked up his 10th save of the season, while reliever Josh Price (6-4) earned the win by allowing just one run on five hits and a walk in five innings.
Chaz Davey was 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Cougars, who bounced back after dropping the first two games of the weekend series with UNCW. They claimed their 10th conference win of the season to remain in second place in the CAA standings. Luke Manzo was 1 for 2 with a walk and a sacrifice fly.
Clemson 11, No. 12 Georgia Tech 7
ATLANTA - Justin Hawkins' two-run homer in the eighth inning tied the score, and Grayson Byrd's three-run homer later in the inning helped Clemson overcome a 7-3 deficit in a victory over No. 12 Georgia Tech at Russ Chandler Stadium.
Kyle Wilkie put Clemson (27-18, 12-12 ACC) on top in the first inning on a two-out, run-scoring single, then a three-run homer by Tristin English, solo homer by Baron Radcliff and an error in the bottom of the first inning plated five runs for the Yellow Jackets (30-14, 15-9), who won the series 2-1.
Jordan Greene hit a two-out, two-run single in the top of the third inning, then Kyle McCann and English led off the bottom of the third inning with home runs to build a 7-3 lead.
Logan Davidson drilled a run-scoring triple in the fourth inning, then Byrd belted a run-scoring double in the seventh inning. Hawkins tied the score at 7 in the eighth inning with a two-run homer, his second of the year. Later in the inning with two outs, Byrd crushed a three-run homer, his eighth of the year, to give Clemson the lead, then Bryar Hawkins added a run-scoring single.
Travis Marr (2-0) earned the win, as he allowed three hits, no runs and one walk with two strikeouts in 41/3 innings pitched in relief. Byrd was 2 for 5 with four RBIs, while Davidson was 3 for 4 with a walk, three runs scored and an RBI. Sam Hall as 2 for 4 with a walk and four runs scored, while Justin Hawkins and Greene each had two hits and two RBIs.
UNC Greensboro 8, The Citadel 3
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Citadel freshman designated hitter Ches Goodman hit the first two home runs of his career, but the Bulldogs couldn't manage much else in a loss as UNC Greensboro swept the three-game series.
The Spartans (26-15, 8-7 Southern Conference) scored twice in each of the first three innings and were never threatened.
Goodman finished 3 for 3 with a double, walk, two homers and three RBIs for the Bulldogs (10-32, 3-12).
Zach Taglieri (0-1) took the loss after giving up four runs, three earned, on six hits over two innings.
Jake Mayhew (1-0) give up just one run on three hits over five innings to pick up the victory. Jeremiah Triplett earned his first save after giving up two runs on three hits over the final four innings.
Missouri 9, South Carolina 7
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Peter Zimmermann's two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh broke a tie and proved to be the difference as Missouri beat South Carolina in seven innings to complete a three-game sweep at Taylor Stadium.
South Carolina (24-20, 5-16 SEC) took a 7-6 lead in the top of the sixth with two unearned runs after a run-scoring double by Chris Cullen and a sacrifice fly from Noah Campbell followed a pair of errors.
But the Tigers (30-15-1, 10-10-1) knotted the score in the bottom of the inning on a Paul Gomez triple and bloop single from Mark Vierling before taking the lead in the next inning.
Missouri came out for the top of the eighth inning when play was halted due to lightning in the area. Due to the SEC rule where a delayed game cannot start after 6 p.m. on getaway day, the game was called after seven innings of play.
South Carolina scored four in the first, highlighted by a two-run single by Andrew Eyster. George Callil's solo homer in the second made it 5-2.
Missouri rallied to take a 6-5 lead before USC retook the lead in the sixth to set up another Tigers rally.
TJ Shook started for the Gamecocks but left in the first inning due to injury. Brett Kerry allowed six hits and four runs in 41/3 innings of relief. The loss went to Sawyer Bridges, who allowed three runs and five hits in 11/3 innings.
USC scored seven runs but had just four hits. Luke Berryhill extended his on-base streak to 24 games after a walk in the first inning.
Georgia State 15, Coastal Carolina 11
Atlanta – Coastal Carolina scored at least one run in each of the first six innings but gave up 10 runs combined over the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to see Georgia State storm back from a 10-5 deficit to upend the Chanticleers.
Despite the loss, the Chanticleers (26-17-1, 11-9 Sun Belt) picked up the series win, their fourth of the season. The Panthers improved to 13-32, 4-17.
Kieton Rivers was 5 for 6 with a double, stolen base and two RBIs for Coastal, while Mike Koenig was 3 for 3 with a homer, two walks, three runs and three RBIs. Scott McKeon was 2 for 3 with a triple, double, two walks and three runs, and Jake Wright 2 for 6 with a home run, double and four RBIs.