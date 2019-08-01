Harley Race, widely regarded as one of the greatest world champions in the history of professional wrestling, has died at the age of 76.
Race had been battling lung cancer and recently was hospitalized in Knoxville, Tenn., where he was scheduled to appear at a wrestling convention, when he took a turn for the worst.
Race held the prestigious NWA world heavyweight title on eight occasions, which at the time was a record number, during a period from 1973-84.
More than anything, Race was known as a fighter, one of the toughest men inside and outside the ring. With declining health in recent years and confined to mobility devices, Race remained a presence in the wrestling business, operating his wrestling school and promotion in Missouri and making public appearances at fan conventions throughout the country.
Race underwent several surgeries in 2017 after breaking both legs in a fall at his home in Troy, Mo.
Race began wrestling at age 16, but his ring career was nearly derailed at an early age when an automobile crash took his wife’s life and seriously injured Race, who recovered from the accident and went on to become one of wrestling’s biggest attractions.
He first became a star in the mid-1960s in the AWA as a tag-team champion with Larry “The Axe” Hennig. Known at the time as “Handsome” Harley Race and “Pretty Boy” Larry Hennig, the twosome became one of the top duos in the business, engaging in a bloody series of matches with The Bruiser and The Crusher that sold out arenas throughout the Midwest.
Race held the distinction of being one of only six men in the NWA, WWE, Wrestling Observer, Pro Wrestling and George Tragos/Lou Thesz halls of fame. He also was member of various regional halls, including the St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
“Harley Race was literally the King of his profession for 25 years. Long live the King,” tweeted WWE CEO Vince McMahon.
“Today we lost not only a great personal friend, but in my estimation the one and only real world champion. Without Harley Race, there was no Ric Flair. I tried my hardest every day to live up to his standard in the ring,” posted 16-time world champion Ric Flair.
“Harley gave so much to our business as a wrestler, champion, booker, and trainer/coach, that his passing leave a void, but those of us that were privileged to call him friend are better for it,” said longtime friend and colleague Les Thatcher. “I will honor and remember the man I have wrestled, coached beside and co-authored a training manual with all the love and respect I can find. May he go with God.”
