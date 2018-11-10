It was shortly after Brandon Rainey's 60-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that money began to rain down from the upper reaches of Johnson Hagood Stadium.
Somebody up there was happy with the Bulldogs.
Down by 21 points in the first half, The Citadel roared from behind to take a dramatic 42-27 homecoming victory before a season-best crowd of 11,145 fans.
In his second start at quarterback, Rainey ran for 206 yards and one TD and threw for another score as The Citadel (4-5, 4-4 Southern Conference) won for the first time at home this season.
Fullback Lorenzo Ward added 88 yards and four TDs, including clinching TDs of 43 and four yards in the fourth quarter as The Citadel outscored Samford by 35-3 in the second half. The Citadel has outscored Samford and Western Carolina by 63-3 in the second half of its last two games.
Samford, despite 404 passing yards and two touchdowns from senior QB Devlin Hodges, was knocked from the SoCon title chase at 5-5 overall and 4-3 in the league.
Hodges, the SoCon's career passing and total offense leader, threw TD passes of 6 yards to Kelvin McKnight and 6 yards to DeMarcus Ware in staking Samford to a 24-7 lead at the half.
Unable to run the ball in the first half (with 59 yards on 22 attempts), The Citadel's only offense came via Rainey's right arm. He hit 3 of 4 throws for 71 yards, including his first college TD, a 12-yarder to Curt Nixon that made it 21-7 late in the first half.
Down 24-7, Rainey finally popped loose for a 43-yard run, setting up Ward's 5-yard TD and cutting Samford's lead to 24-14 with 8:32 left in the third quarter. Samford was forced to settle for a 20-yard field goal by Mitchell Fineran and a 27-14 lead at 5:45 of the third.
A strip-sack of Hodges by defensive tackle Shawn McCord gave The Citadel the ball at the Samford 10, and Ward scored from 1 yard out to cut the gap to 27-21 with 38 seconds left in the third quarter.
Citadel defensive back Joshua Bowers' hard hit broke up a fourth-down pass by Samford, setting up Rainey's go-ahead TD on a 60-yard keeper with 11:04 left. Ward followed with a 43-yard TD rumble and a 4-yard score for a 42-27 lead.