HANAHAN - Two-time defending Class AAA softball champion Hanahan High School kept alive its chance at another crowning moment with a 7-4 victory over visiting Aynor High School on Wednesday.
The Hawkettes (24-5) go to Battery Creek on Friday for the Lower State championship and have to beat the Dolphins twice.
Battery Creek blanked Hanahan 4-0 in Hanahan on Monday and nipped the Hawkettes 5-4 in the regular season.
“If we play the way we’re capable of playing we can beat anyone,” Hanahan coach Katrina Moffett said. “Right now, it’s about playing with heart because every team is good. The team who wants it more is going to come out on top. I know we’ve lost to them twice but this team has some fight.”
Ashlyn Cribb and Golden Thrower drove in a pair for the Hawkettes, who built a 4-0 lead after three innings.
Aynor pulled even with three runs in the fourth and one in the top of the fifth but Hanahan answered with a couple big swings in the bottom of the inning.
Thrower smoked a two-run triple to deep right and Brooke Vorhis followed with an RBI double to left field to make it 7-4.
Aynor put runners on the corners to start the sixth but Thrower worked through it unscathed and then retired the side in order in the seventh.
Thrower scattered nine hits and allowed two earned runs to win inside the circle. She struck out one and walked one.
Hanahan leadoff hitter Anderson Thrower scored three runs.