Hanahan's Cooper Dawson has set official visits for Vanderbilt and Central Florida in November.
Dawson, a 6-5, 250-pound defensive end/offensive lineman, will be at Central Florida on Nov. 10 and at Vanderbilt on Nov. 17. He’s also planning an official visit to Colorado State and possibly Princeton. UCF likes him as a defensive end and Vandy as an offensive lineman.
Dawson has been sidelined this season after suffering a knee injury (torn ACL) during a summer football camp at Clemson. Clemson offered him a scholarship before the injury, but Dawson said he's not totally clear on the Tigers' plans for him regarding the 2019 class because they have talked about a grayshirt.
Dawson had planned to visit Clemson unofficially for the Georgia Southern game but didn't go because of Hurricane Florence. He said he will try to get there this season. Vanderbilt was his most recent offer and he’s also heard recently from Syracuse and Arizona State. Some of his other offers are Wake Forest, Colorado State, USF, Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State.
Defensive lineman Jaquaze Sorrells of Winter Park, Fla., continues to hear regularly from South Carolina's Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson.
“As of now, I would say it’s looking pretty good (with USC),” Sorrells said. “I haven’t really made any plans for an official yet, but when the official does come up it will most likely be sometime before the season ends.”
Sorrells visited the Gamecocks in June and July and also was in for the Georgia game earlier this month. Sorrells, a former Florida commitment, said he also hears a lot from Florida State, Oregon and Michigan State. He went to Florida’s game against Colorado State but he left early and didn’t talk with the coaches. He doesn’t have any other unofficial visits planned at this point.
Offensive lineman Darius Washington of Pensacola, Fla., remains firmly committed to Mississippi State at this point despite the non-stop efforts of USC and Miami. USC has been his only official visit thus far but he will go to Mississippi State this weekend and to Miami the following weekend.
Washington took his official visit to USC for the Georgia weekend and the Gamecocks did their best to impress him despite their unimpressive showing on the field that Saturday. Since then, daily contact from Will Muschamp and Eric Wolford has kept USC firmly on Washington’s mind.
“We talk every day. I’m still a hard commit to Mississippi State. I’m not saying that they are not making progress but also I’m not saying they are. Nothing is really different with them, just knowing that they still care," he said.
Washington said Mississippi State and Miami recruiters also are in touch with him every day. He said he does not have a date in mind for when he wants to shut down his recruiting.
Defensive end Derick Hunter of Fort Meyers, Fla., said he would make official visits to Clemson, Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Virginia. He has been, at one point or another, committed to Miami and Florida State.
USC target cornerback Jammie Robinson of Leesburg, Ga., was scheduled to visit Tennessee over the weekend. He has taken an official visit to USC and was also in for unofficial visits in June and for the Georgia game.
Basketball
South Carolina loses star forward Chris Silva after this season. Apparently, Gamecock coach Frank Martin has identified a potential replacement in 6-9 Wildens Leveque, a native of Brockton, Mass., who attends school in Maine.
Martin first saw Leveque in action this summer and, along with assistant coach Chuck Martin, saw him again Wednesday. Leveque had planned an official visit for Sept. 15 but that was canceled because of Hurricane Florence. He already has rescheduled with the Gamecocks for Oct. 6.
“Coach Frank Martin is similar to my AAU coach, I like the way he coaches,” Leveque said. “Scream at me, yell at me, bench me every time I do something wrong. I like the evolution of Chris Silva, how he’s just gotten better every year and now he has a chance to play in the NBA.”
Leveque averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds and 2 blocks per game. Leveque took an official visit to VCU this past weekend and will take one to Massachusetts this weekend. Penn State is another school he’s strongly considering and he might visit in October.
Martin and Virginia assistant Jason Williford were at Dorman High School’s practice Thursday, according to basketball recruiting reporter Trent Markwith. Martin has offered a pair of 2020 Cavaliers, PJ Hall and Myles Tate.
The 6-9 Hall has taken unofficial visits to USC and Clemson this month in conjunction with home football games. Of Clemson, Hall said, “If I were to get there, there would be three already there, so I would be in a good situation my sophomore year because they would all be seniors my freshman year. They have some stretch forwards that can shoot the ball and handle a little bit and that’s where I feel like I fit in the best.”
Of USC, Hall said, “I know they like to play through the post, they play inside-out, which I like. A lot of people are getting away from that now. If I ended up there, I know I’d have a great role.”
Hall also has been to Florida and he will visit Georgia for a practice and a football game this weekend. He’s expecting USC, Clemson, Stanford, Florida and Tennessee to be by his school soon. The College of Charleston and South Florida have been in. He was offered by Tennessee on Friday.
Quincy Guerrier (6-7) of Quebec, who has a USC offer, took an official visit to Syracuse this weekend. He has visited Oregon and is scheduled to visit Illinois Oct. 5.
Al-Amir Dawes (6-1) of Newark, N.J., has set an official visit to Clemson for this weekend, according to d1circuit.com. He went to Providence this past weekend and also will visit Connecticut. Also on his short list are La Salle, Wichita State, Seton Hall, St. Joseph’s and TCU.
Jalen Gaffney (6-2) of Columbus, N.J., took an official to Connecticut this past weekend. He will visit Xavier, Clemson and St. John’s, according to Adam Zagoria. He has eliminated Florida and Pitt.
Former A.C. Flora and Lower Richland standout 6-7 Christian Brown, now officially enrolled at McEachern High in Powder Springs, Ga., was contacted last week by Vanderbilt.
Tre Jackson (6-1) of Blythewood took an official visit to Iowa State over the weekend. He also has been to Murray State and Winthrop. He also has a USC offer.
Malcolm Wilson (6-11) of Ridge View rescheduled his official visit to Georgetown for this weekend. Wilson also has taken an official visit to Rice and he also is considering Clemson.
Baseball
Right-handed pitcher Billy Barlow of North Myrtle Beach committed to Clemson. He’s the Tigers’ second commitment for the class of 2021.