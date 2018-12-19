Hanahan High School's Cooper Dawson announced his college football destination on Wednesday morning. The 6-5, 250-pound lineman is headed to Syracuse.
Dawson made his announcement before friends, family and media at the Hanahan auditorium on the first day of the early signing period. He also had offers from Clemson, UCLA, Army, Central Florida and Tulane.
Dawson missed his senior season at Hanahan after suffering a knee injury at a Clemson camp.
Berkeley running back Keshawn Wicks made official his commitment to Old Dominion as the Monarchs announced his signing on Wednesday.
Check back for more signing day updates.