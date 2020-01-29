Hanahan High School announced the hiring of Timberland head coach Art Craig as its next head football coach on Wednesday, bringing to the Class AAA program the winningest active coach in the Lowcountry.

Craig, the head coach at Timberland since 2001, has a 223-58 record as a head coach. He has a 193-49 record with two state championships (2011, 2014) at Timberland with 18 consecutive winning seasons. Craig also coached three seasons at Cross, winning 30 games.

Craig replaces David Morbitzer, who resigned following the Hawks' 1-8 season in 2019.

“Coach Craig is one of the best football coaches in this state, and when he applied for this position, I knew it would be unbelievably tough for some of our other great candidates to beat him,” Hanahan principal Tom Gallus said. “He’s a winner. He has done amazing things on the field and with his kids at Timberland. He will do great things at Hanahan.”

Craig says memories of his time at Timberland will never fade. All three of his sons played in state championship games while he coached there. The program also produced a multitude of college players.

“Accepting this job was not hard, that part was easy,” Craig said. “Talking to my kids today and telling them I was leaving, that was the hard thing. I knew when this thing started that there was no doubt that this is what I wanted to do. But, to have to meet with those kids and let them know, that was the hard part.”

Now, Craig said, he is ready for the next phase of his coaching career.

“The more I got involved with the process, it became obvious to me that this was the right time,” Craig said. “From my standpoint, it was too good an opportunity to turn down.

“It’s exciting because I come in with an administration that wants to win. We have coaches on this staff that know how to coach. We have a community and a booster club that loves Hanahan. I believe that we are going to be able to come in and be successful.

"It’s not like Hanahan hasn’t won before. I think if you come in and put the pieces together, I think you can build something here and win consistently. That’s the only way I know how to think.”