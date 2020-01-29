Hanahan High School announced the hiring of Timberland head coach Art Craig as its next head football coach on Wednesday, bringing to the Class AAA program the winningest active coach in the Lowcountry.
Craig, the head coach at Timberland since 2001, has a 223-58 record as a head coach. He has a 193-49 record with two state championships (2011, 2014) at Timberland with 18 consecutive winning seasons. Craig also coached three seasons at Cross, winning 30 games.
Craig replaces David Morbitzer, who resigned following the Hawks' 1-8 season in 2019.
Craig is expected to meet with the media this afternoon.
