MOUNT PLEASANT - Ellie Halbauer probably could have her own women's tennis satellite circuit scouting service.
The 22-year-old former Charleston junior seems to have played or practiced with many of her opponents. For instance, take Friday's quarterfinals of the ITF World Tennis Tour's $60K tournament at LTP Tennis.
"I practice with her sometimes at Orlando (USTA National Campus)," Halbauer said about 20-year-old transplanted Romanian Maria Mateas, whom Halbauer defeated 6-4, 6-3 in 95 minutes to advance to Saturday's 10 a.m. first singles semifinal.
It didn't matter whom Halbauer would play in the semifinals. She knew both of the possibilities well. Halbauer had practiced at times with veteran Grace Min when both were training in Atlanta, and Halbauer had played doubles with Renatta Zarazua of Mexico as recently as two days earlier. Min was just about to wrap up a 6-3, 6-4 victory herself over Zarazua.
So, it's Halbauer vs. Min on Saturday morning. "I've only played Grace (Min) in practice when both of us trained in Atlanta," Halbauer said.
Halbauer know it could be a long day against Min's passive clay-court game, unless she takes control of points with aggressive hard hitting.
The Halbauer-Min winner will advance to Sunday's singles final against powerful second seed Caroline Dolehide or world's No. 1 junior Maria Osorio Serrano of Colombia. If Halbauer survives Min, it will be Halbauer's second straight trip to the final of the fall LTP ITF tournament.
On Friday against former Duke No. 1 Mateas, Halbauer started slowly or not nearly as aggressively as she had played in her earlier matches. "I wasn't moving my feet. I was not putting enough energy into my strokes," Halbauer said about her 0-2 start.
"I told myself to move my feet and hit the ball and try not to move back. Every time I faced a tough point after that, I said the same thing . . . and it seemed to work."
After trailing 4-3 in the first set, Halbauer broke Mateas' service and then yielded only two points in the last two games of the first set. Halbauer jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the second set by playing her hard-hitting, aggressive style and yet winning the key points.
Dolehide, from Hinsdale, Ill., continued her hot singles streak on Friday, scoring a 6-2, 6-3 win over Russia's seventh-seeded Marina Melnikova. Dolehide gave up a total of only four games in her first two matches.
Osorio Serrano rallied twice to advance, from trailing 4-3 in the second set and a 5-3 deficit in the third set to post a 6-7 (3), 6-4, 7-5 win over Russia's Anna Danilina. The Colombian was on court more than twice the time of her semifinal opponent, Dolehide, who took care of business in just 77 minutes in Friday's midday heat.
Fourth seeds Vladica Babic of Montenegro and Caitlin Whoriskey of the United States advanced to Saturday afternoon's doubles final to challenge No. 1 seeds Danilina and American Ingrid Neel.
