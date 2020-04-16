Gus Holt, longtime advocate for Charleston's Cannon Street All-Stars, has died

Augustus Holt, a local historian who shed a national spotlight on an African American Little League baseball team from Charleston, died Thursday morning following an extended illness.

He was 73.

Holt is well-known for his love of baseball and spent the last 25 years bringing attention to the Cannon Street All-Stars, an All-Black youth baseball team from the 1950s.

In 1955, the team was banned from Little League postseason play despite their exemplary record. Other teams refused to play them, resulting in the Cannon Street squad winning a state championship.

They were invited to the Little League World Series, but were not allowed to compete.

Holt first learned of this story in 1994 and went on a mission to uncover more information. That’s when he met John Rivers, a former player for the team who provided a wealth of information for Holt’s research.

Over the past 25 years, Rivers has watched Holt turn the All-Stars into a celebratory fixture in American Black History. In 2005, for example, he and his teammates were featured on "Nightline" with Ted Koppel, a former news program on ABC that ran for more than 20 years.

In addition, members of the Cannon Street team have done countless radio broadcasts, and a commemorative plaque at Harmon Field in downtown Charleston honors the team.

In 1994, Holt made a YouTube video, hoping to get the team an “overdue” visit to the White House.

“Gus was a staunch drum major for our story the past 25 years and he’s been invaluable in bringing it to light,” Rivers said. “He was a unique and passionate human being who didn’t do things for personal gain.”

Former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley signed off on the plaque and ceremony for the team, and credits Holt for turning the story into a nationwide phenomenon.

Riley said the two had become great friends and always saw each other at Charleston RiverDogs’ games.

“He was the keeper of the flame for that team, and spent his life making sure everyone knew about them,” Riley said. “I’m greatly saddened by his death because he was such a great community leader.”

In addition to his efforts with the All-Stars, Holt is remembered for his commitment to the legacy of his son, Lawrence Holt, who died in 1999 after a bout with cancer. Lawrence Holt was 18.

Just like his father, Lawrence was a baseball lover who played the sport at Garrett Academy. In honor of his son, Augustus Holt created the Lawrence A. Holt Scholarship Endowment, which is annually awarded to a college-bound student.

The recipients are often honored at RiverDogs’ game at Riley Park, one of Augustus Holt’s favorite destinations.

RiverDogs’ president Dave Echols said the historian was a staple at the ballpark and helped open doors for the team through his outreach efforts.

“He was a tireless advocate for youth baseball,” Echols said. “Losing Gus creates a huge hole in our community and that just speaks to the type of person he was.”