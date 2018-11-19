CHARLESTON — Brian Bowen was effectively barred from ever playing college basketball, he went to Australia to play professionally and the long sordid tale of he and his family’s supposed dealings with shoe company Adidas was concluded.
Not by a long shot.
Charleston’s McLeod Law Group filed a federal lawsuit on Bowen’s behalf against Adidas on Monday, alleging that the company and its associates that were swept up in the FBI dragnet of college basketball over a year ago — James Gatto, Merl Code, Christian Dawkins, Munish Sood, Thomas Gassnola and Christopher Rivers — violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. Bowen wants a jury trial plus damages and also wants Adidas barred from ever engaging in future sponsorship from any NCAA men’s Division I basketball program ever again.
“Adidas has thus far infiltrated college basketball with complete impunity. It is now time for them to answer for what they have done and to suffer the consequences of their corporate misconduct,” lead attorney Mullins McLeod said in a statement. “Brian is an exceptional young man who is determined to right this wrong and to do his part to help free other student athletes from corporate corruption that has no place in college basketball.”
“I have always felt that Brian was the true victim of everything that transpired with Adidas. Brian has been severely damaged due to the actions of others and treated unjustly” said Jason Setchen of Miami, who represented Bowen as he tried to get cleared to play college ball. “I am happy that the McLeod Law Group has undertaken the pursuit of justice on behalf of Brian. I look forward to working in conjunction with them to ensure that Brian finally gets his day in court.”
Bowen was banned from playing at Louisville, his original school, after allegations surfaced that his father accepted money to steer his son there. Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino and Louisville athletics director Tom Jurich were fired over the scandal.
Bowen transferred to South Carolina, where he was part of the team during the 2017-18 season but was not allowed to play. When the NCAA told Bowen he would miss at least the entire 2018-19 season if he elected to keep trying to play in college, he declared to go pro.
Bowen played for the Sydney Kings of the National Basketball League (Australia/New Zealand) last season.
This is a developing story. Check postandcourier.com for emerging details.