Griz, Steele tied for Azalea lead

South Carolina Amateur champion Jonathan Griz of Hilton Head and Canada's Noah Steele share the lead at 4-under-par 138 after Friday's second round of the Azalea Invitational golf tournament at the Country Club of Charleston.
Both players had holes remaining to finish their first round after Thursday's weather delay, but Griz became the solo leader after finishing a 67. Steele finished up with a 71 in the first round. The two reversed those scores for Friday's second round.
Griz and Steele have a two-shot lead over Latin America champion Abel Gallegos and Mark Costanza of New Jersey. Gallegos was tied with Griz at 3-under and had finished off a round of 68 when play was halted Thursday. He shot 72 Friday, while Costanza has posted a pair of 70s.
Griz, who last summer became the youngest S.C. Amateur champion at age 16, made four birdies and two bogeys on the front nine for a 2-under 34, but was 2-over on the back nine with bogeys on 13, 16 and 18 and a lone birdie on the par-5 15th.
Steele played the front nine in 4-under and did not make a bogey, making eagle on the par-5 fifth to go along with birdies on 8 and 9. He bogeyed the 12th hole, birdied 15 and 16, and finished with a bogey on the 18th.
The 72-hole tournament continues through Sunday with the field cut to the low 60 and ties following Saturday's round.
RESULTS
Jonathan Griz, 67-71--138; Noah Steele, 71-67--138; Abel Gallegos, 68-72--140; Mark Costanza, 70-70--140; Jordan Sease, 70-71--141; Luke Sample, 73-68--141; Scott Harvey, 75-67--142; Stephen Woodard, 72-70--142; Todd White, 71-71--142; Joey Latowski, 70-73--143; Samuel Anderson, 71-72--143; Joseph Deraney, 72-71--143; Caleb Proveaux, 73-71--144; Jamie Miller, 75-69--144; Lansdon Robbins, 71-73--144; William Jennings, 72-73--145; Lucas Carper, 71-74--145; Michael Muehr, 74-71--145; Jackson Van Paris, 74-71--145; Andrew Bailey, 72-73--145; Preston Summerhays, 75-71--146; Chris Asbell, 73-73--146; Nathan Smith, 75-71--146; Whitten Meares, 78-68--146; Steven Brame, 75-71--146; Alexander Yang, 77-69--146; Timothy Schaetzel, 75-71--46; Conor Gough, 77-70--147; Charlie Kennedy, 74-73--147; Stephen Behr, 74-73--147; Ryan Smith, 75-72--147; Adam Bratton, 72-75--147; Rick Stimmel, 72-76--148; Chad Wilfong, 77-71--148; Rowan Sullivan, 73-75--148; David McCrary, 72-76--148; Dean Greyserman, 69-79--148; Matt Parziale, 74-74--148; Blake Taylor, 74-74--148; Zach Adams, 80-69--149; Giovanni Manzoni, 75-74--149; Sean O'Donnell, 75-74--149; John Pitt, 76-73--149; Spencer Provow, 75-74--149; Kent Monas, 74-75--149; Drayton Stewart, 75-74--149; Jack Irons, 74-76--150; Ryan Eckelkamp, 77-73--150; Philip Lee, 72-78--150; Nick Biesecker, 78-72--150; Cyrus Stewart, 74-77--151; Blake Carter, 76-75--151; Aidan Kramer, 73-78--151; Martin Summer, 78-73--151; Clay Willis, 73-79--152; Rusty Mosley, 74-78--152; Rion Moore, 73-79--152; Chris Cassetta, 76-76--152; Brady Exber, 78-75--153; Graham Worsham, 74-79--153; Stephen Walsh, 75-78--153; Ed Royall, 78-75--153; Cooper Sears, 79-74--153; Raymond Wooten, 74-79--153; Thomas Todd III, 79-75--154; Brady Pevarnik, 78-76--154; John Bearrie, 81-73--154; Dan Walters, 79-75--154; Greg Earnhardt, 78-76--154; Brock Hoover, 79-75--154; Rex Riley, 80-75--155; Jay Brooks, 75-80--155; Jake Maddaloni, 79-76--155; Michael Stamberger, 80-75--155; Jonathan Bale, 78-77--155; Troy Vannucci, 81-74--155; Devon Hopkins, 78-78--156; Phil Caravia, 78-78--156; David Foster, 78-79--157; Max Johnson, 82-76--158; Paul McNamara, 81-77--158; Austin Langdale, 80-78--158; Parker Shimp, 85-75--160; John Wright, 78-82--160; Tony Romo, 79-81--160; Justin Ross, 80-81--161; John Finnin, 85-79--164; Trey Crenshaw, 85-80--165; Danny Nelson, 83-84--167.