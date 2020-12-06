Grimes helps rally Houston past Gamecocks

HOUSTON — Quentin Grimes had 23 points and seven rebounds, Tramon Mark added 18 points and No. 10 Houston rallied for a 77-67 win over South Carolina on Saturday night.
Grimes scored 19 points in the second half, including 12 of 13 from the free throw line.
Mark scored 11 points after the break, including 6 of 7 from the line.
DeJon Jarreau finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for Houston (4-0), which shot 38 percent and made 4 of 19 3-point attempts. Houston was helped by 31-for-38 shooting from the free throw line.
Houston coach Kelvin Sampson and his son, assistant coach Kellen Sampson, missed the game because of COVID-19 and contact tracing protocols. The school said the Sampsons were isolating at their homes and not showing symptoms.
Assistant coach Quannas White served as Houston’s coach.
Justin Minaya scored 13 points and Jermaine Couisnard and Keyshawn Bryant added 10 points apiece for South Carolina (1-2), which shot 44 percent.
The Gamecocks made 17 of 29 shots from the line.
Houston used a 14-2 run early in the second half and opened up a 48-42 lead on a jumper by Mark with 14 minutes remaining.
After South Carolina closed within 50-49 on a free throw by Wildens Leveque, Houston used a 12-3 spurt and opened a 10-point lead on three free throws by Grimes with eight minutes left.
South Carolina led 35-31 at halftime behind eight points each from TJ Moss and Minaya.
South Carolina hosts Wofford on Thursday.