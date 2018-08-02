Greg Fisher could be called the Nick Saban of college sailing.
Fisher, the Director of Sailing at College of Charleston, seems to churn out national championships year after year, much like Saban does as head football coach at Alabama.
Since taking over the sailing program eight years ago, Fisher and the Cougars have captured the Fowle Trophy, awarded to the best all-around college sailing team in the country, four times, including the last two.
Fisher, who turned the Cougars into a national power and the team to beat in college sailing, announced on Thursday that he is leaving the school.
Fisher has accepted the position of Chief Operations Officer for U.S. Olympic Sailing. He will lead the administrative, operational and business planning functions and coordinate a stronger collaboration with college sailing.
“I wasn’t looking for another opportunity because I was so happy at College of Charleston, being associated with an unbelievable team of coaches and sailors,” Fisher said. “U.S. Sailing talked to me and it was such a great opportunity that I couldn’t pass up on it.
"It was a hard decision to make because of my relationships with the coaches and kids we’ve had at College of Charleston, but one I’m very excited about.”
Fisher’s other duties will include fundraising, marketing and communications activities. He will also focus on developing the youth and educational programs.
“I think one reason why U.S. Sailing approached me was because they were looking to get more involved at the collegiate level,” Fisher said.
Fisher will be working alongside Malcolm Page, Chief of Olympic Sailing, to help prepare Team USA for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
“I’m really excited to have Greg involved and assist in molding the future of Olympic Sailing,” Page said. “Greg has an amazing reputation in the sailing industry and has been a leader in college sailing.”
In addition to winning the Fowle Trophy four times, Fisher's teams won two coed Fleet Race National Championships, three singlehanded Men’s National Championships, three Team Race National Championships, and one Match Race National Championship. He also presided over 39 All-Americans.
“Greg has done so much for College of Charleston and our sailing community during the eight years he’s been with us,” said College of Charleston athletic director Matt Roberts. “He’s done a phenomenal job and left the program better than he found it. We could never repay him for his service to the program and the school and we wish him the best.”
Fisher will remain in the Lowcountry.
“During the interview process they mentioned that I might have to move to Newport, Rhode Island and I told them there was no way I was going to leave Charleston,” Fisher said. “It wasn't an issue. I’ll still be around and the coaches know I’ll still be just a phone call away.”