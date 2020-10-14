Greenville lands future NCAA hoop tournament host spots, Columbia misses out

South Carolina’s Upstate continues to be a popular spot for NCAA championship events, including its flagship basketball tournaments.
Greenville’s Bon Secours Wellness Arena, nicknamed “The Well,” will host the first and second rounds of the 2026 men’s NCAA Tournament and a 2023 women’s NCAA Tournament Regional, the NCAA announced on Wednesday.
The decisions continue a recent trend to showcase college basketball in the Upstate, including the men’s tournament first and second rounds in 2022 and the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament in 2021.
The Well has hosted the SEC Women’s Tournament the past two years and would have hosted a women’s NCAA Tournament Regional in March had the pandemic not occurred. The University of South Carolina’s women’s team, ranked No. 1 nationally when the season ended and expected to retain its top ranking when the first Top 25 poll of the year is released next month, is a natural draw and could advance to the Final Four out of Greenville in 2023.
Overall, South Carolina landed seven NCAA championship events from 2023-26. Six are in the Upstate, including a 2023 Division I men's golf regional at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls and the 2024 Division II field hockey semifinals and finals at Limestone University in Gaffney.
The 2024 Division III men's and women's track and field finals will be held at Myrtle Beach’s Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. A 2024 men’s and women’s cross country regional will be held at the Roger Milliken Center in Spartanburg as well as the 2025 cross country championships.
Columbia and Colonial Life Arena submitted a bid to again host the men’s NCAA Tournament first and second rounds after a tremendously successful appearance in 2019. They were not selected.
“We are extremely disappointed. We worked hard on our bid, we thought we put our best foot forward, and I don’t know why,” said Scott Powers, the executive director of Experience Columbia SC Sports. “They had increased their criteria somewhat significantly since the last time we met, especially when it comes to the full-service hotel areas.
"I don’t know if that’s where we fell short, but looking through the list of all the cities, most of them were new, larger, NBA/NHL arenas for the first and second rounds, which hasn’t been the case for recent years.”
Powers said Columbia would definitely bid for the next rotation of tournament selections when it arrives in three years. The 2019 tournament brought $11.3 million to the Midlands.
“We’re always going to bid,” Powers said. “I’m going to find out where we fell short and see how we can help get closer to what that criteria is.”
The Well also hosted a men’s tournament site in 2017 and lured thousands of fans and millions of dollars.
With geographical favorites Duke and North Carolina selected to play in Greenville, plus the USC men’s team in its first NCAA Tournament in 13 years, The Well saw the Tar Heels advance on their way to the national championship and the Gamecocks defeat the Blue Devils on the way to the first Final Four appearance in program history.
The arena was also packed in March with fans of the Gamecocks’ women’s team, which breezed through the SEC Women’s Tournament for its fifth championship in six years. Expected to at least reach the Final Four if not win it, those same fans were anxious to return to The Well in three weeks when USC would be there for the NCAA regional.
Instead, COVID-19 shuttered everything and there were no NCAA Tournaments. The 2023 selection gives the Gamecocks another chance to advance to the Final Four from their home state in the first year of a new format.
The women’s NCAA Tournament differs from the men’s in that the sites of the first and second rounds are earned by teams during the season. The best teams get to play the first two rounds on their home courts before advancing to a neutral site for the next two rounds.
Before, those rounds were held in four sites aligning with the nation’s geography (roughly west-midwest-south-northeast). Now there will be eight teams each in two predetermined sites.
Greenville and Seattle will host a regional in 2023. Albany, N.Y., and Portland, Ore., will host in 2024. Spokane, Wash., and Birmingham, Ala., will host in 2025 while Fort Worth, Texas, and Sacramento will host in 2026.