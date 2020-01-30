The last four games hadn’t been easy for College of Charleston’s Grant Riller.
Riller had been a marked man, barely able to find time and space to move on the court. Riller made his own time and space Thursday night against James Madison.
Riller poured in a season-high 36 points and Brevin Galloway added 13 points to lead College of Charleston past James Madison, 87-68, Thursday night before a crowd of 2,482 at the JMU Convocation Center in Harrisonburg, Va.
Behind a 36-point performance from Grant Riller, @cofcbasketball picks up a 87-68 #CAAHoops road win at @jmumbasketball— CAA Basketball (@CAABasketball) January 31, 2020
HIGHLIGHTS pic.twitter.com/DNHg8zCqRP
Riller easily dismantled the Dukes (8-13, 1-9) defense, showing off the efficiency that has made him one of the most feared offensive weapons in the Colonial Athletic Association. Riller was 11 of 17 from the floor, including six of seven from 3-point range.
“I just wanted to come out and be a little more free,” said Riller, who recorded his third 30-point effort of the season. “A lot of teams have been throwing a lot of different defenses at me and I feel like I haven’t adjusted as well as I needed to. Tonight I wanted to be aggressive and set the tone for my team coming off a tough weekend.”
What impressed Charleston head coach Earl Grant the most about Riller’s performance was the patience the senior guard displayed throughout the game.
“We’ve seen him have big games before,” Grant said. “He was aggressive, but patient. He didn’t force too many shots. He shot a high percentage. We wanted to find a way to get longer possessions and then score at the end of the shot clock. Obviously, he played really well and we needed to him to play well in order for us to win on the road.”
The rest of the Cougars did their part as well.
Coming off one of their worst shooting performances of the season in a 72-70 loss to UNC Wilmington on Saturday at TD Arena, the Cougars shot better than 50 percent from the field. Charleston was six of 33 against UNCW, but rebounded, going 13 of 24 from 3-point range against the Dukes on the road.
“We did a great job of sharing the ball and getting into the paint first,” Grant said. “We got into the paint and as a result we got some really good rhythm threes and we shot the ball well. Sometimes it just comes to whether or not you are making shots. It could be as simple as that. They had a good toughness level tonight.”
Galloway had four rebounds, four assists and five steals to go along with his 13 points. The Cougars scored 28 points off of 12 James Madison turnovers.
“Brevin had good active hands tonight,” Grant said. “Sometimes we don’t want him to overcommit, but he has great anticipation and got us in transition.”
Zep Jasper had a strong second half, scoring all of his 12 points over the final 20 minutes.
Coming up
The Cougars travel to Maryland to face Towson on Saturday at 2 p.m.
The Tigers have won seven straight games coming into the contest and are tied with the Cougars for second place in the CAA.
“We’ve got to defend, so we can keep their fans out of the game,” Grant said. “It’s going to be a war on the glass. We’re going to have to be really physical. We need to win the rebounding war.”