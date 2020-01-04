When College of Charleston walked off the court after a convincing win over South Carolina State on Dec. 21, Cougars coach Earl Grant knew there would be questions.
Charleston had played a challenging non-conference schedule and had shown some flashes of brilliance, but more inconsistencies that Grant knew they’d have to clean up over the short Christmas break.
The Cougars would need to get tougher defensively and would need to rebound better, but Grant knew that playing the likes of VCU, Wake Forest, Providence, Central Florida and Richmond would only help when their Colonial Athletic Association schedule rolled around.
He was right.
Grant Riller scored a season-high 31 points and Brevin Galloway connected on a career-high seven 3-pointers on his way to 21 points to lead College of Charleston past James Madison 85-69 Saturday before crowd of 4,224 at TD Arena.
It was the fifth straight win for the Cougars (10-6, 4-0) who are just one of two unbeaten teams – the other being William & Mary – left in league play after the first two weeks of conference play.
While, there’s still a lot of basketball left to be played, Grant said he likes what he’s seen so far from the Cougars, who are at times still searching for their true identity.
“When we were 6-6, I think there were a lot of doubters, some people that didn’t believe in us,” Grant said. “We’re still trying to figure out who we are. We’re still trying to discover ourselves. We’re still playing a lot of guys and some guys have emerged. We’re getting better, and that’s the most important thing to me.”
The Cougars, who were picked to finish second in the CAA during the preseason, still face tough tests against Northeastern, Hofstra and William & Mary. But Grant isn’t worried about who’s coming up on the Cougars schedule.
“Honestly, I don’t pay attention to the names of the teams we’re going up against in the future,” Grant said. “I know that those teams are going to be really hard to play against. The most important thing for us is to build on what we did today, see what we need to improve on and correct it. That’s been my approach since I’ve been here. I know that frustrates my coaching staff, they want me to look way down the road. Those games are coming, they are going to be hard just like today’s game was hard. All the CAA games are going to be hard.”
Riller No. 2 on Cougars scoring list
Riller’s 31 points gives the Orlando, Fla., native 2,151 points for his career and moves him into second place on the Cougars all-time scoring.
Riller is just the third player in program history to surpass the 2,000-point mark and moves him ahead of Ken Gustafson, who had 2,135 points from 1971-75.
Gustafson, a season-ticket holder, was on hand to watch Riller moved past him on the scoring chart.
“Riller has been such a fun player to watch over the last four years,” Gustafson said. “He can score in so many different ways.”
Riller still needs 420 more points to catch Andrew Goudelock (2007-11) and become the school’s all-time leading scorer. The Cougars have at least 15 games left, and Riller would need to average 27 points a game to surpass Goudelock.
“It’s really not something I think about,” Riller said. “That’s something that I think I’ll look back on later down the road and appreciate. It’s a blessing and an honor that my coaches and teammates trust me enough to take the shots I do and let me play so free.”
When Riller passed former teammates Joe Chealey (1,827 points) and Jarrell Brantley (1,914) this season, Grant joked with Riller about putting his friends in his rearview mirror.
“Grant and I don’t talk about it, the only time we’ve talked about it was when he passed Joe and Jarrell,” the Cougars coach said. “He’s just a special player. I just pray that he continues to have a chance to chase his dream and leave some footprints in the sands of this program. I’m happy for him, but I think for Grant, this stuff is happening, but he only wants to win. That’s his focus.”
Must be the headband
Galloway’s first shot attempt of the game against James Madison was an air ball.
The former Seneca High School standout knew it couldn’t get any worse from there. Galloway made 7 of the next 9 attempts from 3-point range. His seven 3-pointers against the Dukes were just one off the school record.
“I figured no shot was going to be any uglier than that, so they were going up,” said Galloway, who was 7 of 10 from 3-point range. “Nothing is as bad as an airball, so I wasn’t going to stop shooting.”
Since sporting a headband against Richmond, Galloway has scored in double figures in six of the last seven games. Galloway has a team-high 40 3-pointers this season.
“Brevin opened the game up with his shooting,” Grant said. “He’s our green light shooter. He’s been shooting it well all year, and that’s what we recruited him to do and he delivered tonight. He made some big-time shots.”
Coming up
After playing four games in seven days, the Cougars will head out on the road again to take on Elon (Thursday) and William & Mary (Saturday).
The Cougars have never beaten the Tribe at Kaplan Arena since joining the CAA in 2013.
“It’ll be good to have three days of practice to get ready for the week,” Riller said.